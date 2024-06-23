Highlights After his time with the Cleveland Browns, Len Dawson became one of the best QBs of his era with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cleveland Browns could've had Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson running the show in the 1960s.

Actually, they did have him for three seasons but sent him packing to the Dallas Texans, who later became the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom Dawson thrived, becoming a seven-time Pro Bowler and leading the team to victory in Super Bowl 4.

But Dawson isn't the only person, or even the only Super Bowl MVP, that many may have forgotten played in Cleveland.

Here's a list of five players you may have forgotten who suited up with the Browns.

1 Len Dawson

Len Dawson is known for his time as QB of the Chiefs, but he was with the Browns before his success in Kansas City

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Before he became a Super Bowl champion and a legendary quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Len Dawson tried to find his footing at the professional level with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Dawson was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 1957 and spent the first three years of his pro career in Pittsburgh. He made just one start in three years before the Steelers traded him to the Browns in December 1959.

With Cleveland, he battled Milt Plum for the starting quarterback job but suffered the same fate as he did in Pittsburgh. Dawson made only one start in two seasons with the Browns and completed 15 of 28 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

In June 1962, Dawson signed with the AFL's Dallas Texans, who became the Chiefs one year later. In his first year with his new team, the Purdue alum started all 14 games, going 11-3 and leading the league with 29 touchdown passes and a 61.0 completion percentage.

Dawson went on to play 14 seasons with the Texans/Chiefs and was a seven-time Pro Bowler. He was also named the MVP of Super Bowl 4 in a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

2 Mark Bavaro

After a strong career with the Giants, Mark Bavaro retired and then returned to the NFL with the Browns

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Coming out of Notre Dame, Mark Bavaro was looked upon as a future blocking tight end in the NFL. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he proved he was much more versatile after the New York Giants selected him in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Bavaro got some unexpected playing time starting tight end after Zeke Mowatt went down with a season-ending injury during the preseason. He started all 16 games and caught 37 passes for 511 yards and four touchdowns.

Bavaro had a breakout season the following year, catching 66 passes for 1,001 yards with four touchdowns. He also made the first of two straight Pro Bowls, was named a First-Team All-Pro, and finished sixth in the MVP voting. He also caught four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 21.

Bavaro was named a First-Team All-Pro again in 1987 after catching 55 passes for 867 yards in 12 games. He also added a career-high eight touchdown catches. He ultimately played six years with the Giants before missing the entire 1991 season with a knee injury.

He returned to the NFL in 1992 after signing a contract with the Browns. He started in all 16 games and finished with 25 catches for 315 yards and a pair of touchdown receptions.

Bavaro played just one year in Cleveland before finishing his NFL career with two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

3 Mark Rypien

Super Bowl 26 MVP Mark Rypien threw four TD passes in his short stay with the Browns

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Super Bowl 26 MVP Mark Rypien is best known for his six years with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, with whom he compiled a regular-season record of 45-27.

In 1991, he guided the team to a 14-2 record and earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his career. Rypien threw for 3,564 yards that season and tossed a career-high 28 touchdowns before leading Washington to a 37-24 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl.

After his six seasons in Washington, Rypien signed with the Browns in 1994 to back up Vinny Testaverde. He saw little action, appearing in six games and starting three of them, going 2-1. He completed 59 of 128 passes for 694 yards and four touchdowns during his short stint with the Browns.

Rypien then had two short stints with the St. Louis Rams and played one season for the Philadelphia Eagles in between. He retired for three years before returning in 2001 to play for the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he appeared in four games and attempted nine passes.

4 Jim Marshall

Jim Marshall was much more than the guy who ran the wrong way for a touchdown

John Croft/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Jim Marshall is sadly known more for being the player who ran the wrong way for a touchdown than for playing 19 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Marshall, a 6-foot-4, 248-pound defensive end, thrived with the Vikings. He started 270 consecutive games for Minnesota (282 overall), racked up 128 sacks, and also recovered 29 fumbles. The two-time Pro Bowler also appeared in all four of the franchise's Super Bowl appearances, losing each time.

In a game against the San Francisco 49ers in 1964, Marshall picked up a fumble and ran 66 yards the wrong way. After entering his own end zone, he celebrated, and the ball went out of bounds, resulting in a 49ers safety.

Before his 19 seasons with the Vikings, Marshall played his rookie year with the Browns. During the 1960 season, he appeared in 12 games for Cleveland, starting seven, and finished with 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The Browns traded Marshall to the Vikings before the 1961 season.

5 Willie McGinest

Willie McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots but ended his career with the Browns

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A fierce linebacker who also played defensive end, Willie McGinest won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. A two-time Pro Bowler, he was the fourth overall pick in the 1994 draft and wasted little time showing he belonged in the NFL.

As a rookie, McGinest started seven games for the Patriots and collected 4.5 sacks while making 43 combined tackles. He also recovered a pair of fumbles. He made his first Pro Bowl in 1996 after registering 9.5 sacks and finishing with 67 combined tackles. He also returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.

In 2003, the USC alum returned to his Pro Bowl ways by recording two forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks, and 67 combined tackles. He also had an interception return for a touchdown. In 2005, McGinest set a postseason record with 4.5 sacks in a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McGinest finished with 78 sacks and 16 forced fumbles in his 12 seasons with the Patriots. New England released him in 2006, and he was quickly picked up by the Browns. He played three seasons in Cleveland to close out his career, recording eight sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.