Highlights Eddie George capped off his incredible career with one season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar earned a Super Bowl ring in a backup QB role in Dallas.

The Cowboys took a chance on one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history in Ryan Leaf.

The Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of star power in their rich NFL history. Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith are just a few of the many names who became legends as members of America's Team.

While those players had lengthy careers in Dallas, there have been other stars (and some non-stars) who hopped on board with the Cowboys at the end of their respective NFL careers. Here is a list of five former NFL players you may have forgotten who donned a star on their helmets at one time.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Green Bay Packers It's often easy to forget that a couple of Chicago Bears legends suited up for the Green Bay Packers.

1 Eddie George

After eight strong seasons with the Oilers/Titans, Eddie George ended his career by playing one season with the Cowboys

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Most NFL fans will remember Eddie George for his eight seasons with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound running back out of Ohio State, George made his presence felt immediately after the Oilers made him the 14th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,368 yards and eight touchdowns.

During his eight-year run with the Oilers/Titans, George had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including the 2000 season in which he ran for a career-high 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished third in the MVP voting and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

The only time George didn't reach the 1,000-yard mark came in 2001. He amassed 315 carries that year, 88 fewer than the previous season, and still managed 939 yards on the ground.

During his eight years with the organization, George racked up 10,009 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns. He's the only player in franchise history to rush for more than 10,000 yards in a season. His 64 rushing TDs are third in franchise history.

After being released for salary cap reasons, George signed with the Cowboys in 2004, and an injury to Julius Jones paved the way for him to make eight starts. In his one season in Dallas, which turned out to be his last year in the NFL, George had 132 carries for 432 yards and four touchdowns.

2 Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar earned his lone Super Bowl ring in a backup QB role with Dallas

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Bernie Kosar did everything he could to get the Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl in the 1980s, but John Elway and the Denver Broncos consistently got in the way.

In his second year in the NFL, Kosar took over the starting quarterback job in Cleveland from Gary Danielson and led the Browns to a 12-4 record. In the playoffs, Kosar threw for what was then a playoff-record 489 yards in an overtime win over the New York Jets.

The following week, he had the Browns on the brink of a Super Bowl berth, but Elway famously engineered "The Drive" and marched the Broncos 98 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the waning minutes of the AFC title game.

Kosar played nine seasons in Cleveland and went 53-51-1 as the starting QB. His 21,904 passing yards are third in franchise history, and his 116 touchdown passes are fourth on Cleveland's all-time list.

The Browns released Kosar after Week 10 of the 1993 season. After an injury to quarterback Troy Aikman that week, the Cowboys signed Kosar to back up Jason Garrett.

Kosar started one game with the Cowboys and went 36-for-63 for 410 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances for Dallas that season. He also finally earned a championship ring, as the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl 28 against the Buffalo Bills.

3 Zach Thomas

Zach Thomas' Hall of Fame career came to an end with one season with the Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the greatest linebacker in Miami Dolphins history, Zach Thomas played 12 years with the 'Fins, seven of them being Pro Bowl seasons.

A fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 1996 NFL Draft, Thomas finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after starting all 16 games and finishing with a career-high 120 solo tackles (154 combined). In his 12 years with Miami, Thomas had 10 seasons with 125 or more combined tackles.

Thomas was named a First-Team All-Pro five times and led the NFL in tackles twice, finishing with 156 in 2002 and 165 in 2006. He had 1,640 combined tackles during his time with the Dolphins.

In February 2008, the Dolphins released Thomas, who was quickly picked up by the Cowboys. During a Week 4 game against Washington, Thomas recorded 12 combined tackles. He played just one season in Dallas and finished with 94 combined tackles and one sack.

The Kansas City Chiefs signed Thomas the following season but released him before the season started. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

4 Randall Cunningham

Former Eagles star Randall Cunningham made three starts at QB for the Cowboys in 2020

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Randall Cunningham earned most of his NFL money by playing 11 seasons as quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. The fleet-footed Cunningham earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 1988 to 1990 and finished second in the MVP voting in 1988 and 1990.

Cunningham retired from the NFL after the 1995 season but returned in 1997 with the Minnesota Vikings. He quickly showed he hadn't lost a step as he went 13-1 as the starting quarterback during the 1998 season. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the first time that season and finished second once again in the MVP race.

Cunningham played three seasons in Minnesota, compiling a 16-7 record. He was released after the team announced Daunte Culpepper would be the starter for the 2000 season.

The Cowboys signed Cunningham to back up Troy Aikman for the 2000 season, which proved to be Aikman's last. Cunningham made three starts after Aikman was sidelined with a series of concussions and went 1-2. He completed 59.2% of his passes and threw for 849 yards and six touchdowns during his time with the Cowboys.

Cunningham, who played one final season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, ranks third on the Eagles' all-time passing list with 22,877 yards.

5 Ryan Leaf

Ryan Leaf ended his ugly NFL career by going 0-3 as the starting QB for the Cowboys

Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT

If you forgot Ryan Leaf played for the Cowboys, it's probably a good thing if you're a Dallas fan.

Before the 1998 NFL Draft, the biggest debate was whether Peyton Manning or Leaf was the best quarterback available. They were expected to be the top two picks, but the order was debatable. Manning was the safer choice with his QB pedigree. He was a pure passer and far better in the pocket, but Leaf was seen as far more athletic and much better at extending plays.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Manning at No. 1, which obviously proved to be the right decision. At No. 2, the San Diego Chargers took Leaf, who not only struggled on the field but was also a problem in the locker room. His work ethic was also often questioned.

Leaf is widely considered one of the NFL's biggest busts. He spent three seasons with the Chargers (he missed the entire '99 campaign with an injury), compiling a record of 4-14, and threw 13 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions.

Shortly after the Chargers released Leaf in 2001, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him but released him before the season started.

He then joined the Cowboys but failed his physical. However, after quarterback Quincy Carter was injured, Jerry Jones brought back Leaf, who appeared in four games during the '01 season, starting three of them. He went 0-3, throwing one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Leaf got one more crack at the NFL, as he was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in May 2002. But he retired just ahead of training camp, thus ending his disappointing career.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.