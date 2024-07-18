Highlights Longtime Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett ended his Hall of Fame career playing one season for the Denver Broncos.

Three-time Super Bowl winner Ty Law played his final snaps in Denver in 2009.

Jamaal Charles, the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leading rusher, ended his career as a backup with the Broncos.

When Tony Dorsett retired from the NFL after the 1988 season, he was the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leading rusher and second to Walter Payton on the NFL's career rushing list. But his retirement announcement came after he played one season with the Denver Broncos.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer played 11 seasons with the Cowboys and proved he was one of the best backs ever to play in the NFL. But that 12th season went mostly under the radar as a member of the Broncos.

While many might not remember Dorsett's short time in the Mile High City, he certainly wasn't the only high-profile player who shined with another team before playing the latter part of his career in Denver. Here are five players you may have forgotten who suited up for the Broncos.

1 Tony Dorsett

Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett thrived with the Dallas Cowboys but finished his career with the Broncos

Tony Dorsett spent the first 11 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys and showed just how good he was from the get-go. As a rookie in 1977, Dorsett started just four games but still managed to collect 1,007 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to win Rookie of the Year.

The Pitt product began his pro football career with five straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. His best season came in 1981 when he rushed for a career-high 1,646 yards and finished third in the MVP race. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

Dorsett rushed for 12,036 yards during his time with the Cowboys. He currently ranks second on the team's all-time rushing list, trailing the NFL's all-time leading rusher, Emmitt Smith.

After his 11 years in Dallas, he was traded to the Broncos in June 1988. He played in all 16 games, starting 13, and had 181 carries for 703 yards and five touchdowns. Dorsett was injured during training camp in 1989, essentially forcing him to retire.

2 Ty Law

Ty Law won three Super Bowls with the Patriots but finished his career by playing seven games with Denver

Ty Law made his money with the New England Patriots with four Pro Bowl seasons and three Super Bowl victories.

One of the greatest cornerbacks of his era, Law led the NFL in interceptions with nine in 1998 and was named a First-Team All-Pro. From 2001 to 2003, he earned Pro Bowl honors each year and was a First-Team All-Pro again in '03 after registering six interceptions and leading the NFL in passes defended with 23.

After playing 10 seasons with the Patriots, Law signed with the New York Jets as an unrestricted free agent in August 2005. He started all 16 games and finished with a league-leading and career-high 10 interceptions, earning his fifth and final Pro Bowl selection. Because the Jets were well over the salary cap, they released Law in February 2006.

Law then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he spent the next two seasons. In Kansas City, he started all 16 games each year and finished with six interceptions. He returned to the Jets for one year in 2008 before ending his career by playing one season with the Broncos.

After failing to find a home to begin the 2009 season, Law signed with the Broncos in November and appeared in seven games, starting two, and recorded one interception and 10 combined tackles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

3 Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles is the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher, but he finished his career as a backup with the Broncos

Jamaal Charles remains the Kansas City Chiefs' all-time leading rusher after spending nine seasons with the team. The speedy running back out of Texas had four Pro Bowl seasons with the team and rushed for better than 1,000 yards five times.

Charles rushed for a career-high 1,509 yards in 2012 and then followed that by collecting 1,287 yards on the ground and leading the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns in 2013. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2010 and 2013.

In his nine years with the Chiefs, Charles had a franchise-best 7,260 rushing yards. Priest Holmes is second with 6,070.

The Chiefs released Charles in February 2017, and he signed with the Broncos three months later. He lasted one year with Denver as a backup running back, and although he never started a game, he appeared in 14 and rushed 69 times for 296 yards and a touchdown.

4 Brian Dawkins

Brian Dawkins made nine Pro Bowls, including two in his final NFL years with the Broncos

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Clemson defensive back Brian Dawkins in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft. And he played his entire 16-year NFL career like he had a chip on his shoulder after being the fifth safety taken in the draft.

As a rookie, Dawkins started 13 games and finished with three interceptions. He also had a pair of fumble recoveries and finished the season with 74 combined tackles.

Dawkins made the first of his nine Pro Bowls in 1999 after forcing six fumbles and collecting four interceptions. From 2001 to 2008, Dawkins made the Pro Bowl six times and was named a First-Team All-Pro four times in that stretch.

After 13 seasons with the Eagles, Dawkins signed a five-year deal with the Broncos in 2009. He kept up his Pro Bowl play in his first year with the franchise by registering a career-high 116 combined tackles to go along with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries. In addition to his Pro Bowl nod, he also earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

Dawkins finished his career by playing three seasons with the Broncos, the first and last being Pro Bowl years. He retired from the NFL in 2012 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

5 Courtney Brown

Courtney Brown never lived up to the hype in Cleveland and finished a disappointing NFL career with the Broncos

While Courtney Brown isn't quite at the JaMarcus Russell level, he's widely considered one of the worst top picks in NFL draft history.

The Cleveland Browns made the Penn State product the No. 1 overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, and he never lived up to expectations. He had a decent rookie season with 4.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 69 combined tackles, helping the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive end to a fourth-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

His next few seasons were plagued by injuries. In 2001, he was limited to five games but still managed to record 4.5 sacks. In 2004, he played just two games. He ultimately lasted five seasons with the Browns and finished with 17 sacks.

In 2005, he signed with the Broncos and started 13 games, recording two sacks. Although he didn't put up big numbers with Denver, he did finally get a taste of team success. The Broncos finished 13-3 that season and defeated the New England Patriots in the playoffs before falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game.

Brown, who never played another season, finished his career with 19 sacks and 196 combined tackles.

