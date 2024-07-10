Highlights Anquan Boldin's final NFL snaps came while wearing a Detroit Lions uniform.

The Lions were one of the five teams for which four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jeff Garcia played.

Former Green Bay Packers QB Don Majkowski closed his career with two seasons in Detroit.

Quarterback Jeff Garcia played 11 seasons in the NFL and earned Pro Bowl honors in three straight years with the San Francisco 49ers, but most likely don't remember his pit stop with the Detroit Lions.

Garcia made five starts for the Lions in 2005, and that was the extent of his career in Detroit. But Garcia probably isn't the only NFL star you may have forgotten who had a cup of coffee or two in the Motor City.

Here is a list of five players you may have forgotten who suited up for the Lions.

1 Anquan Boldin

Anquan Boldin put up some big numbers in his career, but his final season with the Lions was average at best

In 2003, Anquan Boldin turned plenty of heads with the Arizona Cardinals. The sixth wide receiver selected in the '03 draft, the Florida State alum captured Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after catching 101 passes for 1,377 yards and eight touchdowns. In the first game of his NFL career, Boldin had 10 catches for 217 yards.

After missing the first six games of his second season because of a knee injury, Boldin had career-highs in catches (102) and receiving yards (1,402) in his third year in 2005. He ultimately played seven seasons with the Cardinals, reaching the 1,000-yard mark five times, and was a three-time Pro Bowler.

In March 2010, the Cardinals traded Bolden to the Baltimore Ravens for a pair of picks in the '10 draft. He started all 16 games for the Ravens in his first season, hauling in 64 passes for 837 yards and seven touchdowns. In his third and final season with the team, he earned a Super Bowl ring.

Bolden was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in March 2013 and put together two straight 1,000-yard seasons. After three years in San Francisco, he closed his career by playing one year with the Lions in 2016.

In his lone year in Detroit, Boldin started all 16 games and caught 67 passes for 584 yards with eight touchdowns. In 2017, he signed with the Buffalo Bills but abruptly retired two weeks later before ever playing in a regular-season game.

2 Jeff Garcia

Jeff Garcia made just five starts as a quarterback with the Lions

After playing his college ball at San Jose State, Jeff Garcia went undrafted in 1994. He began his professional football career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders and led them to a Grey Cup championship in 1998.

After winning the Cup, Garcia signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 1999 as a backup quarterback to Steve Young, who suffered a concussion early in the year and missed the rest of the season. Garcia won his first career NFL start but struggled the rest of the season, going 2-8 in his 10 starts.

For the next three seasons, Garcia started all 16 games for the Niners and was named to the Pro Bowl each year. He went 28-20 during that stretch and threw for a career-high 4,278 yards in 2000. He also tossed 31 touchdown passes.

After five seasons with the 49ers, Garcia signed with the Cleveland Browns but was released after the season after going 3-7 in his 10 starts.

In March 2005, Garcia inked a deal with the Lions to play for head coach Steve Mariucci, who coached Garcia in San Francisco. In the final preseason game, Garcia broke his fibula and didn't return until late October. He made five starts for the Lions and went 1-4. Detroit didn't make him an offer to return in 2006.

Garcia finished his career by playing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3 Don Majkowski

Don Majkowski finished his NFL career by playing two seasons with the Lions as a backup to Scott Mitchell

The runner-up to Joe Montana in the 1989 NFL MVP race, Don Majkowski began his career with the Green Bay Packers before Brett Favre capitalized on a "Majik Man" injury and never looked back.

In 1992, Majkowski went down with an early-season ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Favre, in his first year with the team, rallied the Pack to a victory. Favre's legacy began that afternoon, and Majkowski wound up with the Indianapolis Colts the following season.

Majkowski, a member of the Packers Hall of Fame, played two years with the Colts as a backup, compiling a 3-3 record in his six starts over two seasons.

Majkowski signed with the Lions in 1995 and played two seasons with the team as a backup to Scott Mitchell.

He appeared in five games in his first year, completing 15 of 20 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. In his second year with the team and the final season of his career, he made two starts, going 1-1. With the Lions, he completed 70 of his 122 passes for 715 yards and four touchdowns.

4 David Akers

A six-time Pro Bowl kicker with the Eagles, David Akers capped his career with one season in Detroit

Let's show a kicker a little love.

David Akers played the bulk of his 16-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his 12 seasons with Philly, Akers made the Pro Bowl six times and also earned six total All-Pro selections.

Akers was one of the game's best. He went undrafted out of Louisville in 1997 and made a few practice squads before hooking on with the team now known as the Washington Commanders in 1998. He appeared in one game that year and missed two field goals.

He was waived and then picked up by the Eagles in 1999. He made three of six field goals before taking over full-time kicking duties in 2000.

In 2000, he made 29 of his 33 field goals. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2001 and kicked for the Eagles through the 2010 season.

In July 2011, he signed a three-year deal with the 49ers. In his first year in San Francisco, he led the NFL in field goals made (44) and attempted (52). In his second year, he booted an NFL-long 63-yarder, which, at the time, tied for the longest field goal in NFL history. In Super Bowl 47, Akers made all three of his field goals, but the 49ers fell to the Ravens by a score of 34-31.

After two seasons, the 49ers released Akers, who was signed by the Lions as a replacement for longtime kicker Jason Hanson. Akers played just one year in Detroit in 2013, making 19 of his 24 field-goal attempts.

5 Pepper Johnson

Pepper Johnson played one year with the Lions after making a name for himself with the Giants

Pepper Johnson made a name for himself as a linebacker with the New York Giants. Selected in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft, Johnson spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the team and won Super Bowls at the conclusion of the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

In 1990, Johnson was named a First-Team All-Pro after recording 115 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks. During his time with the Giants, he collected 579 combined tackles.

After his time with the Giants, Johnson played for the Cleveland Browns from 1993 to 1995. In his second season with the Browns, Johnson earned Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career. In his final year in Cleveland, he registered a career-high 130 combined tackles.

In 1996, Johnson signed with the Lions. He started 12 games and had one forced fumble and no sacks. He had 70 combined tackles in his lone season in Detroit.

Johnson closed his career by playing two seasons with the New York Jets.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.