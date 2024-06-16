Highlights Hall of Fame linebacker Ted Hendricks had an outstanding but often forgotten 1974 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Mark Brunell went from a Packers backup to a Pro Bowl QB with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chicago Bears legends Jim McMahon and Steve McMichael both ended their careers with the Packers.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks opened his NFL career by playing five strong seasons with the Baltimore Colts and capped it with nine campaigns with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders. Sandwiched in between was one Pro Bowl year with the Green Bay Packers.

Hendricks ultimately made eight Pro Bowls as a dominant linebacker in the NFL. Most remember him as a Raider. Some consider him a Colt. Not many remember his lone season with the Packers.

But Hendricks isn't the only NFL star to have a forgotten season or two in Green Bay. Here is a list of five players you may have forgotten who played in Green Bay, including two from the rival Chicago Bears.

Related Ranking the 15 Best NFL Quarterbacks of All Time Where does Patrick Mahomes rank among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history?

1 Ted Hendricks

Lost in Ted Hendricks' Hall of Fame career was one Pro Bowl season with the Green Bay Packers

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The man known as the "Mad Stork" was drafted in the second round by the Baltimore Colts in 1969. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Ted Hendricks stood out as a linebacker for both his height and his play.

Originally drafted as a defensive end, the Colts switched his position as a rookie, and he thrived. Hendricks played 15 years in the NFL, most notably with the Oakland Raiders, and was an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Hendricks played the first five seasons with the Colts, earning Pro Bowl selections in his final three years and helping the team to a victory in Super Bowl 5. He was then traded to the Packers, where he played one season in 1974, earning a First-Team All-Pro selection after tying a career-high with five interceptions.

He signed with the World Football League, but when it folded, the Raiders surrendered a pair of first-round picks to Green Bay in a deal to acquire the former Miami Hurricane.

Hendricks thrived with the Raiders, winning three Super Bowls and earning Pro Bowl honors in his final four years. While his lone season in Green Bay was an outstanding one, it's also a forgotten one.

2 Mark Brunell

After throwing 29 passes in two seasons with the Packers, Mark Brunell was a Pro Bowl QB with the Jaguars

John F. Grieshop/Getty Images

Expectations didn't seem overly high for Mark Brunell when the Packers selected him in the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Not only was he a fifth-round pick, but the former Washington Huskie wasn't even the first quarterback drafted from his own college that year, as Billy Joe Hobert was taken in the third round by the Los Angeles Raiders.

As a rookie with the Packers, Brunell never saw the field, sitting behind Brett Favre and backup Ty Detmer. In his second season, he appeared in two games, completing 12 of 27 passes for 95 yards. In 1995, the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Brunell.

The move worked out well. The mobile lefty went just 3-7 in his 10 starts for the Jaguars in 1995 but then quickly turned an expansion team into a consistent winner. With Brunell leading the way, the Jaguars strung together four straight winning seasons from 1996 to 1999, even reaching the AFC title game following the '96 campaign. Brunell made the Pro Bowl three times in those four seasons.

Brunell remains Jacksonville's all-time leader in passing yards (25,698) and touchdown passes (144). He's one of only two quarterbacks (Blake Bortles) to throw for more than 100 touchdown passes in a career for the Jaguars.

3 Jim McMahon

Chicago Bears' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jim McMahon threw just five passes in two years with the Packers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jim McMahon was known as the "punky QB" who helped guide the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl victory following the 1985 season. McMahon was the outspoken leader of a Chicago team that went 15-1 that season and dominated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20, winning 46-10, at the time the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history.

The Bears took McMahon with the fifth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. The BYU product spent the first seven seasons of his 15-year career with the Bears and compiled a 46-15 record as a starter. Chicago traded McMahon following the 1988 season to the San Diego Chargers, who became the first of five teams for whom McMahon suited up over the next eight seasons.

The last of those teams was the Packers. McMahon signed with Green Bay after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Arizona Cardinals. He played two seasons with the Packers and was a member of their Super Bowl-winning team in 1996. He caused some controversy with Packers fans when he showed up at the White House celebration wearing his No. 9 Bears jersey, but that was just his style.

In his two seasons with the Packers, McMahon never made a start, sitting behind Favre during his record-setting streak of consecutive starts. He completed four of five passes for 45 yards in six appearances during his two seasons in Green Bay.

4 Steve McMichael

Steve McMichael played 13 years with the Chicago Bears and then played one final year with the rival Packers

Getty Images

Steve McMichael is another member of that Bears team that won Super Bowl 20 to suit up for the Packers at the end of his career. McMichael, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle, anchored a strong defensive line in Chicago that helped shut down opposing offenses.

That Bears defense led the league in fewest points allowed (198), fewest yards allowed (4,135), and takeaways (54) during that famed '85 campaign.

After his 13 seasons with the Bears, McMichael hooked on with the rival Packers in 1994. While he wasn't nearly the player he was in Chicago, wearing the green and gold didn't sit well with some Bears fans.

“This is the story I tell the Bears fans to make it all right — because they’re disgruntled I (played in Green Bay) — and after I tell it to them like this, they’re all right with it,” McMichael said to Rob Demovsky of ESPN in 2018. “For 13 years, I played against the Packers and beat them every year, so I whooped their ass, right? The last year of my career I went up there and wasn’t any good anymore and stole their money.

“That’s a little satire, but it gets over with them. Because I don’t want them being disgruntled with me because I consider myself a Bear, baby.”

McMichael is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

5 Mark Clayton

After catching passes from Dan Marino for 10 years, Mark Clayton ended his career with one season in Green Bay

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mark Clayton spent 10 years of his NFL career catching passes from legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino. One half of the "Marks Brothers," Clayton teamed with Mark Duper to form one of the NFL's most potent tandems of the era.

Clayton led the NFL in touchdown receptions twice. In 1984, the year in which Marino tossed a then-league-record 48 touchdowns, the Louisville alum hauled in 18 of them in just his second season, earning the first of his three straight and five total Pro Bowl selections. Clayton finished that season with a career-best 1,389 receiving yards.

In 1988, Clayton led the league with 14 touchdown receptions and also had 1,129 receiving yards on a career-high 86 catches.

After his 10 years with the Dolphins, he signed with the Packers for the 1993 season, hoping to give a young Favre another option at wide receiver. Clayton played just one season in Green Bay and finished with 32 catches for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.