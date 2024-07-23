Highlights Ahman Green rushed for over 8,000 yards with the Green Bay Packers but struggled during his two seasons with the Houston Texans.

Rex Grossman threw nine passes for Houston not long after leading the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl.

Vince Wilfork won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before spending the final two seasons of his career with the Texans.

The Houston Texans are the youngest franchise in the NFL. While technically founded in 1999, the Texans didn't play their first NFL season until 2002, but they still have their fair share of semi-starts who you might not remember suiting up for them.

For instance, Ahman Green racked up more than 8,000 yards with the Green Bay Packers, the most in team history, before finishing his career with the Texans, although he didn't fare nearly as well in Houston.

Green is one of five players we tracked down who you might not remember playing for the Texans.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Dynasties in NFL History Are the current Kansas City Chiefs already one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history?

1 Ahman Green

Ahman Green's time with the Houston Texans was unlike his time with the Green Bay Packers

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned above, Ahman Green ranks No. 1 on the Green Bay Packers' all-time rushing list, as his 8,322 yards are 115 more than Hall of Famer Jim Taylor's, who sits in a close second.

Green spent eight seasons in Green Bay after beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft and had him for two seasons. Green never started a game for Seattle and had just 329 yards and one touchdown in his two years with the team.

The Seahawks traded Green to the Packers in 2000, and he rattled off four straight Pro Bowl seasons from 2001 to 2004. He played seven years during his initial run with the Packers and then returned to the team in 2009 for one final season.

In those first seven seasons, Green rushed for at least 1,000 yards in six of them. His best season came in 2003 when he rushed for a career-high 1,883 yards and finished with a career-best 15 touchdowns.

Green became a free agent after the 2006 season, and the Texans signed him to a four-year deal. In two seasons with the Texans, Green started six games and carried the ball 144 times for 554 yards and five touchdowns.

He returned to the Packers in 2009 and rushed for 160 yards in eight games.

2 Rex Grossman

After leading the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl appearance, Rex Grossman threw nine passes for the Texans in 2009

Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Most will remember Rex Grossman leading the Chicago Bears to a berth in the Super Bowl, but it's not likely many remember the one game he played for the Texans in 2009.

Grossman spent the first six seasons of his nine-year career with the Bears and had a magical season in 2006 when he went 13-3 as the team's starting quarterback. He never had more than two wins in any other season.

In that run to the Super Bowl in '06, Grossman completed 262 of 480 passes for a career-high 3,193 yards and a career-best 23 touchdown passes. In the postseason, he went 2-0 to lead his team into Super Bowl 41 against the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts ultimately won the game by a score of 29-17.

Grossman played two more seasons with the Bears and went 2-6 as the starter during that stretch. In June 2009, he signed with the Texans as a backup to Matt Schaub. Grossman appeared in one game for Houston, completing three of his nine passes for 33 yards and an interception in a 23-18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Grossman capped his career by playing two seasons with the team now known as the Washington Commanders.

3 Vince Wilfork

Vince Wilfork won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots before capping his career with two seasons in Houston

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vince Wilfork spent much of his NFL career as a menace to opposing offenses by clogging the defensive line with his 325-pound frame. Athletic for a player his size, Wilfork made five Pro Bowls and won a pair of Super Bowls during his 11 seasons with the New England Patriots.

A first-round pick out of Miami in 2004, Wilfork anchored a strong Patriots defensive line. He had what was arguably his best season in 2012 when he recorded six passes defended, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 48 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. He was named a First-Team All-Pro that year for the only time in his career.

After spending 11 years in New England, Wilfork signed with the Texans in 2015. He played all 16 games in his first season with Houston, registering 22 combined tackles. He played in 15 games in 2016, recording 21 tackles.

Wilfork retired in 2017 and is a member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

4 Jake Delhomme

Quarterback Jake Delhomme played one game for the Texans in 2011

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Delhomme proved that persistence pays off.

Undrafted in 1997, Delhomme was signed to the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, played as a backup quarterback in NFL Europe, and brought back to the Saints as a third-string quarterback before making a name for himself with the Carolina Panthers in 2003.

Delhomme signed with the Panthers as a free agent in '03 and came in to relieve Rodney Peete in Week 1. He threw three second-half touchdown passes in a comeback victory and started every game the rest of the season, going 10-5 in his starts to lead the Panthers into the playoffs.

During the postseason, he won three straight games to guide the Panthers to a berth in Super Bowl 38, where they came up short to the New England Patriots, 32-29. Delhomme spent seven seasons with the Panthers and finished with a 53-37 regular-season record. He made the Pro Bowl in 2005 after going 11-5 and throwing for 3,421 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Panthers released him in March 2010, and he quickly signed with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he went 2-2 as a starter in his only season with the team.

On November 29, 2011, he signed with the Texans after both Schaub and Matt Leinart went down with injuries. After T.J. Yates suffered an injured shoulder in the season finale, Delhomme came in and completed 18 of 28 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown in a 23-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Delhomme retired after the season.

5 Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke completed one pass for the Texans during the 2017 season

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke has become a journeyman quarterback in the NFL, playing for four teams in six years. Heinicke, who played his college ball at Old Dominion, had his best pro seasons with the Washington Commanders, going 12-11-1 as the starter over a three-year span.

Heinicke went undrafted in 2015 and was signed by the Minnesota Vikings. He was finally elevated to the main roster in November 2016 but never saw any action. He was released by the team in September 2017.

In November 2017, Heinicke signed with the Texans, joining their practice squad. He was added to the active roster on December 15 when quarterback Tom Savage suffered an injury. On Christmas Day, he finally made his first appearance in an NFL game, filling in for the injured T.J. Yates.

Heinicke completed one pass for 10 yards before getting knocked out of the game with a concussion. That was the extent of his time with the Texans.

Heinicke played six games for the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and went 1-3 in four starts for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.