Highlights Marshall Faulk kicked off his Hall of Fame career by playing five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Super Bowl 20 MVP Richard Dent played the penultimate season of his career in Indianapolis.

Super Bowl 26 MVP Mark Rypien ended a three-year retirement to be Peyton Manning's backup with the Colts in 2001.

Some may not remember Marshall Faulk's five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before his NFL career truly took off with the St. Louis Rams.

While Faulk began his career with the Colts, there are several other stars who shined with other teams and played the latter parts of their career with the team who you may have forgotten about, including a pair of Super Bowl MVP winners.

Here is a list of five players you may not remember wearing that famous horseshoe on the helmet.

1 Marshall Faulk

Marshall Faulk began his Hall of Fame career with five strong seasons with the Colts before exploding with the St. Louis Rams

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

While he started his Hall of Fame career with the Colts, Marshall Faulk did most of his damage to opposing defenses with the St. Louis Rams.

The Colts made Faulk the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, and the San Diego State product earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after rushing for 1,282 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first NFL season. Faulk rushed for 1,000 yards or more in four of his five years with the Colts and earned three trips to the Pro Bowl with Indy.

Before the 1999 season, the Colts traded Faulk to the St. Louis Rams. In his first season with his new team, he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,429, rushing for 1,381 yards and registering a career-high 1,048 receiving yards.

In 1999, Faulk was named Offensive Player of the Year for the first of three straight seasons and finished second in the MVP voting to teammate Kurt Warner. He then collected 257 total yards and two touchdowns in three postseason games in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The following season, Faulk did win the MVP after leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18. He also collected eight receiving touchdowns.

Faulk ultimately played eight years with the Rams. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler during his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

2 Richard Dent

Richard Dent recorded 6.5 sacks during his one season with Indianapolis

Wayne Scarberry/Getty Images

An eighth-round selection by the Chicago Bears in the 1983 NFL Draft, Richard Dent proved to be the draft's biggest bargain.

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Tennessee State University, Dent wasted little time showing he belonged with the big boys in the NFL. After starting just three games as a rookie and finishing with three sacks in 1983, Dent started 10 games the following season and racked up 17.5 sacks and led the league with four forced fumbles. He made the first of his four Pro Bowls that year and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In 1985, he was part of one of the greatest defensive units in NFL history and notched another 17.0 sacks. Dent and the Bears' defense set plenty of records that season and guided Chicago to a 15-1 regular-season record and then to a 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 20. Dent was named the game's MVP after forcing a pair of fumbles and recording 1.5 sacks.

During his 12 total seasons with the Bears, Dent finished with 124.5 sacks. He played for the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and won another Super Bowl ring despite injuries limiting him to just two regular-season games. He returned to the Bears for a season in 1995.

In 1996, Dent signed with the Colts. He appeared in all 16 games but started just one and finished the season with 6.5 sacks. He finished his career by playing one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997.

Dent was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

3 Joe Klecko

Defensive end Joe Klecko ended his HOF career by playing one year with the Colts

Joe Klecko joined Mark Gastineau, Mary Lyons, and Abdul Salaam to form one of the best defensive lines in the game for the New York Jets in the 1980s. Known as the "New York Sack Exchange," the four terrorized opposing quarterbacks and combined for 66 sacks during the 1981 season.

During that '81 campaign, Klecko led the NFL in sacks with 20.5 and finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. He was named to the first of his four Pro Bowls and was also named a First-Team All-Pro.

The Temple alum spent 11 seasons with the Jets and recorded 78 sacks. He earned a second First-Team All-Pro selection in 1985.

Klecko was plagued by knee injuries during the late stages of his career. He played just seven games in 1987, and the Jets released him after the season. In 1988, he signed to play with the Colts.

He started 14 games for the Colts and had one fumble recovery but failed to record a sack. Klecko was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

4 Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson joined the rival Colts after his 12 years with the Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Johnson proved he was one of the best wide receivers of his time during his 12 seasons with the Houston Texans, who made him the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. In seven of those 12 seasons, Johnson made the Pro Bowl. Twice, he led the NFL in receiving yards.

In 2008, Johnson collected a league-best 1,575 receiving yards and again led the league in 2009 with 1,569, earning First-Team All-Pro honors both years. His career high of 1,598 in 2012 did not lead the NFL.

The Texans released Johnson in March 2015, and he signed with the rival Colts just two days later. Although he appeared in 16 games, starting 14, Johnson had a quiet year, catching 41 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Despite initially signing a three-year deal with Indy, Johnson played just one season with the Colts, who released him in March 2016. He signed with another division rival, the Tennessee Titans, in 2016. With the Titans, he had nine catches for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns in eight games.

In October 2016, Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

5 Mark Rypien

Mark Rypien ended his 14-year NFL career by completing five passes with the Colts

Mark Rypien played 14 seasons in the NFL and is mostly known for his time with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, leading the team to a victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 26, taking MVP honors in the win.

After six years in Washington that included two Pro Bowl seasons and a 45-27 regular-season record, Rypien went on to play for three different teams in the next four years.

He joined the Cleveland Browns in 1994 as a backup to Vinny Testaverde. He started three games and went 2-1.

After appearing in six games for the Browns, he joined the Rams in 1995 and went 0-3 in his three starts. After a 1996 season in which he threw 13 passes for the Philadelphia Eagles, Rypien returned to the Rams in 1997 and appeared in five games, all in relief. Rypien announced his retirement after the season.

After three years away from the game, Rypien joined the Colts in 2001 to back up Peyton Manning. With Manning running the show, there wasn't much of an opportunity for Rypien to see the field. In four appearances with the Colts, he completed five of his nine passes for 57 yards.

Rypien played a pair of preseason games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2002 but was cut before the start of the regular season and never played in the NFL again.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.