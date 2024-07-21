Highlights Torry Holt caught his final passes in the NFL as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Running back Jamaal Charles played two games for Jacksonville in 2008.

Quarterback Steve Beuerlein was taken by the Jaguars with the first pick in the 1995 NFL expansion draft.

Torry Holt played a significant role in the St. Louis Rams' explosive offense known as the "Greatest Show on Turf" during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The sure-handed wide receiver made seven Pro Bowls during his time with the Rams and finished with 920 receptions in his illustrious NFL career. But did you know that 51 of them came as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars?

It's tough to remember Holt in a Jags uniform, but it happened in 2009. Here are five players, including Holt, you may have forgotten who played with the Jaguars.

1 Torry Holt

Torry Holt had 920 catches in his NFL career, but his final one came with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Torry Holt was the sixth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft and immediately became a significant contributor to the "Greatest Show on Turf." In adding Holt alongside Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk, and Kurt Warner, the Rams had the most explosive offense in the game.

As a rookie, Holt caught 52 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns as the Rams cruised their way into the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Tennessee Titans. In his second NFL season, Holt led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,635 and also averaged an NFL-best 19.9 yards per reception.

Holt strung together eight straight seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards. His 1,696 in 2003 were both a career-high and led the league. He was also No. 1 in the NFL that year with 117 receptions.

Holt was a seven-time Pro Bowler during his 10 years with the Rams, and his 12,660 yards trail only Bruce's 14,109 for the most in franchise history.

In April 2009, the Jaguars signed Holt to a three-year deal. He started 12 games and had 51 catches for 722 yards during the '09 season, but didn't have a touchdown reception for the first time in his career. The Jags released him in February 2010.

2 Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles capped his NFL career by appearing in two games for the Jaguars in 2008

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs snagged Jamaal Charles in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft, and he proved to be quite the steal.

The speedy running back out of Texas rushed for 1,120 yards in his second NFL season, and that became the norm for Charles, who ultimately became the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher. Charles spent nine seasons with the Chiefs, and his 7,260 rushing yards rank him first in franchise history.

Charles had five seasons with 1,000 or more rushing yards. He made four Pro Bowls and was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2010 and 2013. He finished with a career-best 1,509 yards on the ground in 2012. In 2013, he led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns.

After his nine years in Kansas City, he played one season with the division rival Denver Broncos and appeared in 14 games, rushing 69 times for 296 yards and a touchdown.

He capped his career by playing in two games with the Jaguars in 2018, recording six carries for seven yards. He signed with Jacksonville in October 2018 and was released two weeks later.

3 Nick Foles

A shoulder injury and an 0-4 record limited Nick Foles' time in Jacksonville

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles played 11 seasons in the NFL and made just 58 regular-season starts, but he made plenty of noise with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his second professional season in 2013, Foles filled in for the injured Michael Vick at quarterback and made 10 starts, going 8-2. He threw for a career-high 2,891 yards and tossed 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions, earning the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career.

In 2014, Foles went 6-2 in his eight starts before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury. In March 2015, the Eagles traded him to the St. Louis Rams, with whom he went 4-7 as the starter in his only season with the team. After a season with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, when he made just one start, he returned to the Eagles in 2017.

The Eagles had taken quarterback Carson Wentz with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. But while Foles was the clear-cut backup, he led the team to a Super Bowl 52 title after Wentz went down late in the year with a season-ending ACL injury. Foles was named Super Bowl MVP following a fantastic performance in the win over the New England Patriots.

After the 2018 season, Foles signed with the Jaguars for four years, but he suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener that limited him to four starts. He went 0-4 and was traded to the Chicago Bears in March 2020. Foles played two seasons with the Bears and ended his career by playing one year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

4 Steve Beuerlein

Quarterback Steve Beuerlein was quickly grabbed by the Jaguars during the '95 expansion draft

Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Beuerlein played for six different teams during his 14 seasons in the NFL. Selected out of Notre Dame by the Los Angeles Raiders in the fourth round of the 1987 NFL Draft, Beuerlein spent the first three seasons in LA, although his rookie year was wiped out after suffering a season-ending injury during the preseason.

After going a combined 8-7 in his first two seasons, Beuerlein was inactive for the entire 1990 season after a contract dispute. The Raiders traded Beuerlein to the Dallas Cowboys right before the start of the 1991 season. He played two years with the Cowboys, going 4-0 in his four starts, and then played a season with the Phoenix Cardinals.

After the 1994 season, Beuerlein was left exposed in the expansion draft in 1995 and was taken with the first pick by the Jaguars. He started the first two games in franchise history before getting injured and losing his job to Mark Brunell. When Brunell was injured late in the season, Beuerlein went 0-4 in his four starts.

Beuerlein played just one year in Jacksonville, going 1-5. He signed with the Carolina Panthers the following season. He played five seasons in Carolina and made the Pro Bowl in 1998 after leading the NFL in passing yards with 4,436.

He finished his NFL career by playing two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

5 Jay Fiedler

Jay Fiedler won his only start at quarterback for the Jaguars in 1999

Brian Cleary/Getty Images

Jay Fiedler is mostly known as the player who replaced the legendary Dan Marino at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

Before he played five seasons with the Dolphins and went 35-17 in his first four years as the starter after Marino's departure, Fiedler played for three teams in three years. He completed 64 passes during that stretch, and 61 of those came while playing for the Jaguars in 1999.

Fielder went undrafted in 1994 out of Dartmouth but signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent. He had short stints with the Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe before signing with the Jaguars in 1999.

He appeared in seven games with the Jaguars, starting one. He was 1-0 in Jacksonville, completing 61 of his 94 passes for 656 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Fiedler then found a steady NFL job, settling in with the Dolphins for the next five seasons. He led the team to three 10-win seasons in a four-year stretch. Fiedler capped his NFL career by playing the 2005 season with the New York Jets.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.