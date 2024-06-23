Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs were one of four teams for whom Warren Moon suited up during his 17-year NFL career.

Nick Foles started one game for the Chiefs in 2016 before becoming a Super Bowl folk hero in his second run with the Eagles.

Ty Law is best remembered for being a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots but played two seasons in Kansas City.

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana made a name for himself by winning four Super Bowl titles and two NFL MVP awards with the San Francisco 49ers. He ended his career by playing two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Montana certainly isn't the only big-name player to have success with one team and hook on with the Chiefs later in his career. Most NFL fans know Montana wound up with the Chiefs, so we won't include him below.

But we will include a few other stars you may not remember who found a late home in Kansas City. Here's a list of five other players you may have forgotten who suited up with the Chiefs.

1 Warren Moon

Warren Moon had a great career but didn't do a whole lot during his time with the Chiefs

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Most NFL fans remember Warren Moon slinging it all over the place with the Houston Oilers during the mid-1980s and early 1990s. The quarterback from Washington, who began his pro career winning five titles in the Canadian Football League, spent 10 years with the Oilers and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (33,685) and touchdown passes (196).

Moon led the league in passing in both the 1990 and 1991 seasons. In 1990, he also led the NFL in touchdown passes with 33. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last six seasons with the Oilers and continued to play at a Pro Bowl-caliber level when he left the Oilers to play for the Minnesota Vikings in 1994.

Moon played three years with the Vikings, earning Pro Bowl honors in the first two. He threw for better than 4,200 yards in those two seasons. During his time with Minnesota, he compiled a record of 21-18.

Moon then played two seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and earned his ninth Pro Bowl selection in his first year with the team. He started 14 games that season, threw for 3,678 yards, and added 25 touchdown passes.

After two seasons in Seattle, Moon signed with the Chiefs. Although he played two seasons in Kansas City, he spent most of his time on the sideline. He started just one game, going 0-1, and made just three total appearances, completing 16 of 37 passes for 228 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

He announced his retirement from the NFL in January 2001 at age 44 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

2 Nick Foles

Nick Foles made one start for the Chiefs during the 2016 season

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles only started 10 or more games in a season twice, but he made some magic with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles selected Foles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He made six starts as a rookie, filling in for an injured Michael Vick, and went 1-5. In his second season, he again replaced an injured Vick and went 8-2 in his 10 starts, throwing 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

The Eagles traded Foles to the Los Angeles Rams in 2015 before bringing him back in 2017, when he became a Super Bowl hero.

He took over for an injured Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL during a Week 14 game against the Rams. In the playoffs, Foles went unbeaten and opened the eyes of many during his performance against the favored Vikings in the NFC title game, completing 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 victory.

Foles was then named MVP of Super Bowl 52 when he led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

Sandwiched between his two stints with Philly, Foles also played one season with the Chiefs. After getting released by the Rams, he signed with Kansas City in 2016 as a backup to Alex Smith. Foles started just one game and appeared in three total. At the end of the season, the Chiefs declined a second-year option, and Foles became a free agent, at which point he returned to Philly.

3 Ty Law

Ty Law is a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots, but he did suit up with the Chiefs for two seasons

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Law spent 10 seasons with the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career. Selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft, the cornerback out of Michigan started seven games as a rookie but blossomed in 1998 when he led the NFL with nine interceptions and was named a First-Team All-Pro.

In 2001, Law began a string of three straight Pro Bowl seasons and won the first of his three championships. In Super Bowl 36 against the St Louis Rams, he opened the scoring by intercepting a Kurt Warner pass and returning it for a touchdown. The 20-17 victory was the beginning of the Patriots dynasty.

Law earned his second Super Bowl ring during the 2003 season after picking off six passes and leading the NFL in passes defended with 23. In 2004, he missed the last nine games of the regular season and all of the playoffs with a foot injury but still secured his third championship ring.

After his 10th season with the Patriots, Law signed with the rival New York Jets and put up some big numbers. He recorded a career-high 10 interceptions and had 62 combined tackles in his fifth Pro Bowl season. The Jets released him after the season due to salary cap restraints.

The Chiefs signed Law for the 2006 season. He played two seasons in Kansas City, starting all 16 games both years and recording six interceptions.

Law was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

4 Ron Jaworski

Ron Jaworski made three starts during his short time as a quarterback in Kansas City

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Although he started his 15-year NFL career by playing three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Ron Jaworski made a name for himself with 10 solid seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Drafted by the Rams in the second round in 1973, Jaworski made just three starts in his Rams career before the Eagles traded for him in March 1977. He made 14 starts in his first year in Philadelphia, going 5-9, and was sacked a league-high 47 times.

From 1978 to 1981, Jaworski started every game for the Eagles and went 42-22 during that stretch. In 1980, he led the Eagles to a 12-4 mark and made the Pro Bowl for the only time in his career, throwing for a career-high 3,529 yards and adding a career-best 27 touchdown passes. He led the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 15, but the Eagles fell to the Oakland Raiders by a score of 27-10.

After his 10 years with the Eagles, Jaworski suited up for a year with the Miami Dolphins, backing up Dan Marino.

After that season, he signed with Kansas City for the 1989 campaign as Steve DeBerg's backup. With the Chiefs, Jaworski went 1-2 in three starts. He injured his knee during the season and never played again. The Chiefs waived him in July 1990.

5 Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen played 25 years in the NFL, two of them in Kansas City

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Morten Andersen goes down as one of the greatest NFL kickers in history. The Danish star played 25 years in the league, suiting up for five different teams. He's best known for his 13 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he enjoyed six of his seven Pro Bowl seasons.

Andersen, a left-footed kicker out of Michigan State, was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 1982 NFL Draft. He made the first of four straight Pro Bowls in 1985, making 88.6% of his kicks, and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In 1986, Andersen earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the first of two straight seasons. He led the NFL by making 86.7% of his field-goal attempts. Anderson played with the Saints through the 1994 season.

He signed with the rival Atlanta Falcons in 1995 and was named a First-Team All-Pro in his first year with the team. He also booted an NFL-long 59-yard field goal that season. Andersen had two stints with the Falcons, playing a total of seven years in Atlanta.

He joined the Chiefs in 2002 and played two seasons in Kansas City. Andersen led the NFL in extra points made in both seasons, making 51 in 2002 and 59 in 2003.

Andersen also played for the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.