Highlights Eric Dickerson, the NFL's all-time single-season rushing leader, spent one forgettable season with the Raiders at the end of his Hall of Fame career.

Legendary 49ers safety Ronnie Lott spent two seasons wearing black and silver following his decade-long run in San Francisco.

Lott's longtime teammate, running back Roger Craig, also spent time with the Raiders at the end of his career.

While running back Eric Dickerson found plenty of success with the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts in the 1980s and early '90s, he didn't do much during his one season with the then-Los Angeles Raiders. In fact, many NFL fans may have forgotten the Pro Football Hall of Famer even wore black and silver.

But Dickerson isn't the only star fans may have forgotten who played for the Raiders later in their NFL career. Let's see who joins the league's all-time single-season rushing leader on the list.

1 Eric Dickerson

After success with the Rams and Colts, Eric Dickerson's one year with the Raiders is a blur

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

There aren't many who made more of an impact upon entering the NFL than Eric Dickerson, who was selected by the LA Rams with the No. 2 overall pick in 1983.

The SMU alum earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the league in rushing attempts (390) and rushing yards (1,808). He scored 18 touchdowns on the ground and added two more through the air after catching 51 passes for 404 yards.

Dickerson quickly proved his first season was no fluke by leading the NFL again in rushing yards in 1984, running for an NFL single-season record 2,105 yards and adding an NFL-best 14 rushing touchdowns. He finished second in the MVP voting in each of his first two years and led the NFL in rushing in three of his first four seasons.

The Rams made headlines after three games during the strike-shortened season in 1987 by trading Dickerson to the Colts. He played in just nine games for the Colts that season and still eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. In his first full season with Indianapolis in 1988, Dickerson led the NFL in rushing for the fourth and final time with 1,659 yards.

He ultimately played five years with the Colts before Indianapolis traded him to the Raiders in 1992. Dickerson played one year with the Raiders, splitting carries with Marcus Allen, and rushed for 729 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his career by suiting up for the Atlanta Falcons in 1993.

2 Maurice Jones-Drew

Maurice Jones-Drew followed eight strong years with the Jaguars with one ugly season in Oakland

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Maurice Jones-Drew came into the NFL as a second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2006 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-7, 210-pound running back out of UCLA initially made his mark with the Jags by returning kickoffs, but he eventually became the team's go-to guy in the running game.

Although he made just four total starts in his first three NFL seasons, he still averaged 844 rushing yards. Jones-Drew reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in 2009 when he carried the ball 312 times for 1,391 yards and scored a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns to earn the first of three straight Pro Bowl selections.

In 2011, he led the NFL with 1,606 rushing yards and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the second consecutive season.

Jones-Drew played eight years with the Jaguars and is second only to Fred Taylor on the franchise's all-time rushing list with 8,071 yards. His 68 rushing touchdowns are the most in team history.

After the 2013 season, Jones-Drew signed with the Oakland Raiders as a free agent but struggled in his only season with the team, rushing 43 times for 96 yards. He retired in March 2015 at the age of 29.

3 Ronnie Lott

Ronnie Lott played two seasons with the Raiders after winning four Super Bowls with the 49ers

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most feared safeties the NFL has ever seen, Ronnie Lott made the Pro Bowl in nine of his 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

As a rookie in 1981, the hard-hitting Lott started all 16 games for the Niners and registered seven interceptions, returning three of them for touchdowns en route to finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and sixth in the NFL MVP race. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro.

In 1986, Lott led the NFL with 10 interceptions despite missing two games. During his decade with the 49ers, Lott finished with 51 picks, recovered 12 fumbles, and won four Super Bowls. He's one of just five players who were part of all four of San Francisco's Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1980s.

Lott signed with the Raiders as a free agent in 1991 and maintained his strong play, making his 10th and final Pro Bowl in his first year with the team after securing a league-leading eight interceptions. Lott played two years with the Raiders. In 1992, he saw his streak of six straight First-Team All-Pro seasons come to an end after posting one interception in 16 games.

Lott played the final two years of his career with the New York Jets and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

4 Randy Moss

Randy Moss played two seasons with the Raiders, sandwiched by success in Minnesota and New England

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in NFL history. He dominated for seven years with the Minnesota Vikings and then teamed with Tom Brady with the New England Patriots for three-plus years to form one of the most potent QB-WR combos ever.

Sandwiched between his time with the Vikings and the Patriots were two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. While Moss' time in Oakland is largely forgotten, he still managed to put up some solid numbers.

The Vikings traded Moss to the Raiders in March 2005. In his first year in Oakland, he had 60 catches for 1,005 yards, but the team went just 4-12. His second season was disappointing, as he finished with 553 receiving yards in 13 games.

The Raiders then traded him to the Patriots, with whom he thrived. In his first year with Brady, he caught an NFL-record 23 touchdown passes and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career.

Moss finished his career with 15,292 receiving yards, good for the fourth-most in NFL history, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

5 Roger Craig

Roger Craig played one year with the Raiders after claiming three Super Bowls in San Francisco

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Craig might be the best NFL player not in the Hall of Fame.

Craig, a versatile running back out of Nebraska, played eight seasons with the 49ers and was a key ingredient of three Super Bowl championships. While he was an elusive runner with speed, he also was an outstanding receiver out of the backfield.

In 1985, Craig led the NFL with 92 receptions, racking up 1,016 receiving yards while rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors and the first of his four Pro Bowl selections.

In 1988, Craig was named Offensive Player of the Year after leading the NFL with 2,036 yards from scrimmage. He rushed for a career-high 1,502 yards and scored nine TDs on the ground.

During his run with the 49ers, Craig rushed for 7,064 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also recorded 4,442 receiving yards and hauled in 16 touchdown passes.

Craig signed with the Raiders in 1991 and played one year in Los Angeles. He appeared in 15 games and rushed for 590 yards and a touchdown. He capped his career by playing two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.