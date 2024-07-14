Highlights Johnny Unitas closed his Hall of Fame career with one uneventful season with the San Diego Chargers.

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas won three NFL MVP awards and was one of the best quarterbacks of his era during his 17 seasons with the Baltimore Colts. While his time in Baltimore is memorable, his one season with the San Diego Chargers isn't.

Yes, Unitas played one year with the Chargers to close his career, appearing in five games as San Diego's starting quarterback. It didn't go well.

But Unitas isn't the only former star who shined elsewhere to play for the Bolts late in his career. In fact, he is one of three superstars who starred for the Colts and made our list of five players you forgot who suited up for the Chargers.

1 Johnny Unitas

After 17 seasons with the Colts, quarterback Johnny Unitas ended his Hall of Fame career in a Chargers uniform

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Johnny Unitas played 17 seasons with the Baltimore Colts, earning three MVP awards and proving he was one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

With the Colts, he compiled a regular-season record of 117-60-4, was named a First-Team All-Pro five times, and helped the franchise to three NFL titles and a Super Bowl victory.

Unitas, who played his college ball at Louisville, was actually selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the ninth round of the 1955 NFL Draft. But the Steelers released him before the start of the season, and he joined the Colts in 1956.

Beginning with the 1957 season, Unitas was named to the Pro Bowl for eight straight seasons. He led the league in passing yardage four times, including the 1963 season, when he threw for a career-best 3,481 yards. He was the first NFL quarterback to throw for 40,000 yards in a career.

After 17 seasons with the Colts, Unitas signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 1973. In his first game with the Chargers, he was intercepted three times and threw for 55 yards in a 38-0 loss to the team now known as the Washington Commanders. He appeared in five games for San Diego, starting four. He went 1-3 with three touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

Unitas was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

2 Wes Welker

Wes Welker began his NFL career by playing one game with the San Diego Chargers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Wes Welker found his NFL fame with the New England Patriots, who acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins before the 2007 season. Welker spent three seasons with the Dolphins before earning five straight Pro Bowl honors with the Pats.

Many forget before his short time with the Dolphins, Welker played one game for the San Diego Chargers, who signed the Texas Tech product after he went undrafted in 2004. He played the season opener for the Chargers in 2004, returning four kicks for 102 yards, but then was released by head coach Marty Schottenheimer, who later admitted it was a terrible mistake letting him go.

“I walked over,” Schottenheimer said, per NESN, “and said to him, and this is the truth, I said, ‘Of all the players I’ve been involved in releasing, the decision to release you was the biggest mistake ever made that at least involved myself.’ He kind of chuckled about it. Obviously, he’s been a tremendous, tremendous performer. He’s a classic example of great things coming in small packages.

“Every time I think of Wes, the first thought that comes to my mind is, ‘I’m not very smart.'”

Welker led the NFL in catches three times with the Patriots. After six successful seasons with the Patriots, Welker played two years with the Denver Broncos and then capped his career by playing one season with the St. Louis Rams.

3 Deacon Jones

Deacon Jones even had a Pro Bowl season with the Chargers in 1972

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

For 11 years, Deacon Jones terrorized opposing quarterbacks as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

The 6-foot-5, 272-pound defensive end led the NFL in sacks for five of those seasons. While he's remembered for his work as part of the Fearsome Foursome with Rosey Grier, Lamar Lundy, and Merlin Olsen, Jones did play two seasons with the Chargers before finishing his career by playing one season in Washington.

With the Rams, Jones was one of the most feared defensive linemen in the game. He had three seasons of 20 or more sacks, and led the NFL in that department in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, and 1969. In '64 and '68, he finished with 22 sacks in 14 games.

Jones was also one of the most durable players in the game. From 1962 to 1969, he never missed a start. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in five straight seasons from '65 to '69, and during his time with the Rams, he finished with 159.5 sacks, although sacks didn't become an official stat until 1982.

In 1972, the Rams traded Jones to the Chargers, and he ultimately played two seasons in San Diego. In his first year with his new team, he started all 14 games and made his eighth and final Pro Bowl, finishing with six sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. He started 12 games in 1973 and recorded five sacks.

Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

4 Dwight Freeney

Dwight Freeney led the Colts and played two uneventful seasons with the Chargers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Like Jones, Dwight Freeney wasn't very kind to opposing quarterbacks. As a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts, the Syracuse alum wreaked havoc with opposing offenses, forcing a league-high nine fumbles and leading the way with 20 tackles for loss. He also racked up 13 sacks.

In 2003, he began a string of three straight Pro Bowl seasons by recording 11 sacks and recovering two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. The following season, he led the NFL with a career-high 16 sacks.

Freeney spent 11 years with the Colts and registered 107.5 sacks during that span. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times.

After the 2012 season, the Colts elected not to re-sign him. In 2013, he inked a two-year deal with the Chargers but suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 4. In his four games, he had 0.5 sacks and made two tackles. In 2014, Freeney played all 16 games with the Chargers, starting nine, and registered 3.5 sacks.

Freeney left the Chargers after two seasons and finished his career by playing short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, and the Seattle Seahawks. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024.

5 Bob Sanders

The injuries kept piling up for Bob Sanders, even in his one year in San Diego

Christopher Hanewinckel-US PRESS

Bob Sanders is the third member of this list to shine with the Colts and then briefly suit up with the Chargers.

A second-round pick by the Colts in the 2004 NFL Draft, Sanders played much bigger than his 5-foot-8, 206-pound frame. While he was a fearless defensive back, he was also often injured. In his eight NFL seasons, Sanders played more than six games in a season just twice.

In those two seasons, however, Sanders thrived. In his second year in the league, he started 14 games and had 92 combined tackles, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors.

He had his best season in 2007. The hard-hitting Sanders had all 3.5 of his career sacks that year and finished with a career-best 97 combined tackles in 15 games en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year.

After playing seven years with the Colts, Sanders finished his career by suiting up for one season with the Chargers. He appeared in just two games after a knee injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. It was the fourth straight campaign Sanders finished the year on IR.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.