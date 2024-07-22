Highlights Jerome Bettis is best known for his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers but began his Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Rams.

Joe Namath spent his final NFL season suiting up for the LA Rams in 1977.

Wes Welker closed his NFL career by playing eight games for the Rams during the 2015 season.

While Jerome Bettis did most of his damage to opposing defenses during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his NFL career began with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bettis, a 5-foot-11, 252-pound back out of Notre Dame, spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh, where he earned most of his Hall of Fame accolades. His three years with the Rams might be mostly forgotten, but he was named to the Pro Bowl twice and was named the NFL's top rookie during his short-lived run with the franchise.

But Bettis isn't the only star you may have forgotten who spent some time playing for the team. Here are five players, Bettis included, you may not remember suiting up for the Rams.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Dynasties in NFL History Are the current Kansas City Chiefs already one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history?

1 Jerome Bettis

Jerome Bettis began his Hall of Fame career by playing three seasons with the Rams

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Although his 10,571 rushing yards put him second to Franco Harris on the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time rushing list, Jerome Bettis began his Hall of Fame career with the Rams.

Bettis, known to many as "The Bus," played 10 seasons with the Steelers as a bruising running back who punished opposing tacklers. He rushed for better than 1,000 yards in each of his first six seasons with Pittsburgh.

In 1997, Bettis led the NFL with 375 carries and gained a career-high 1,665 yards. He also finished with seven touchdown runs. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times with Pittsburgh, including his first year with the team in 1996, when he was also named a First-Team All-Pro.

The Rams drafted the Notre Dame product with the 10th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. In his first professional season, Bettis racked up 1,429 yards on the ground and rushed for seven touchdowns. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, was named to the Pro Bowl, and also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Bettis played three years with the Rams, rushing for 3,091 yards and 13 touchdowns, and was named to the Pro Bowl in his first two seasons. In April 1996, the Rams traded Bettis to the Steelers, and the rest is history.

Bettis, who won a Super Bowl at the conclusion of his final season in 2005, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

2 Joe Namath

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Namath is certainly better known for his guarantee in Super Bowl 3 than his time playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Namath spent 12 of his 13 AFL/NFL seasons quarterbacking the New York Jets. While he's a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he's famous for guaranteeing a Jets victory over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl 3.

While it was far from an offensive slugfest, "Broadway Joe" was right, as the Jets managed to stun the Colts with a 16-7 victory, with Namath earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Despite going 3-5-1 in his nine starts as a rookie in 1965, Namath showed plenty of promise. He was named AFL Rookie of the Year after throwing for 2,220 yards and tossing 18 touchdown passes. In his second and third NFL seasons, Namath led the league in passing yards.

During the 1967 season, he threw for a career-best 4,007 yards. Namath also led the AFL in interceptions those two years, throwing 27 in 1966 and 29 in '67.

In 1968, Namath led the Jets to an 11-3 record and was named AFL Player of the Year. He finished third in the NFL MVP voting in 1972 after leading the league with 2,816 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes.

After the Jets waived Namath, he signed with the Rams in May 1977. Bothered by knee and hamstring injuries, Namath was limited to four starts during his one season in Los Angeles, going 2-2.

Namath was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

3 Wes Welker

Wes Welker played eight games for the Rams at the end of his NFL career

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Wes Welker earned Pro Bowl honors in five of his six seasons with the New England Patriots. The fearless wide receiver also led the NFL in catches in three of those years. Although Welker made a name for himself in New England, he played for four other teams during his 12-year NFL career.

Welker began his career with the San Diego Chargers, appearing in one game before moving on to the Miami Dolphins, where he played three years before suiting up with the Patriots. With New England, he teamed with Randy Moss, giving quarterback Tom Brady arguably the best one-two punch at wide receiver.

After his time in New England, Welker played for the Denver Broncos during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Welker, who went untreated in 2004 after playing four years at Texas Tech, capped his career by playing the 2015 season with the Rams.

Welker didn't sign with the Rams until November 2015 and played in just eight games for St. Louis as a backup receiver. He caught 13 passes for 102 yards for the Rams before calling it quits. He finished his career with 903 catches for 9,924 yards and 50 touchdowns.

4 Ron Jaworski

The Eagles can thank the Rams for getting Ron Jaworski to Philadelphia

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Jaworski spent 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and took them to the Super Bowl, but it's easy to forget he began his NFL career with the Rams.

Jaworski's 26,963 passing yards rank him second to Donovan McNabb on the Eagles' all-time passing list. He compiled a record of 69-67-1 with Philadelphia and threw 175 touchdown passes, placing him second in franchise history.

The Eagles can thank the Rams for making it all happen.

The Rams selected Jaworski in the second round of the 1973 NFL Draft. Sitting behind John Hadl and James Harris, the Youngstown State alum saw very little playing time at quarterback with the Rams. He was in LA for three seasons and started just three games, but he went 3-0 in those starts.

In March 1977, the Rams traded Jaworski to the Eagles, with whom he made a real name for himself at the professional level. After his time with the Eagles, he had short stints with the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.

5 Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz won his only start at quarterback for the Rams in 2023

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Like Jaworski, Carson Wentz had the bulk of his success as a quarterback with the Eagles. The second overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft, Wentz played five seasons with the Eagles.

In his second NFL season, Wentz went 11-3 as Philly's starter but went down with a knee injury during a Week 14 game against the Rams. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL, ending a season in which he still finished third in the MVP voting.

Wentz's injury opened the door for backup Nick Foles, who finished the Eagles' successful season by winning Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots, marking Philly's first Super Bowl victory. Foles was named MVP of the game.

Wentz went 17-21-1 during his next three seasons as the Eagles quarterback. In March 2021, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he started all 17 games and went 9-8. He then played one season in Washington in 2022 before suiting up for the Rams in 2023.

With the Rams, Wentz backed up Matthew Stafford and appeared in just two games, winning his only start. With Los Angeles, Wentz completed 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Wentz signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.