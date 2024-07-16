Highlights Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper played 10 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 1983.

Archie Manning finished his career in Minnesota, going 0-2 in two starts in 1984.

Donovan McNabb played his final NFL season with the Vikings in 2011.

Many NFL fans remember Hall of Fame quarterback and Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre donning a Minnesota Vikings helmet. The same can be said about quarterbacks Randall Cunningham and Warren Moon, who starred elsewhere before heading to Minnesota in the later years of their respective careers.

But do you remember Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper wearing the purple and gold? Probably not.

Casper had five Pro Bowl seasons with the Oakland Raiders but played 10 games for Minnesota during the 1983 season. Here are five players, Casper included, you may have forgotten who suited up for the Vikings.

1 Dave Casper

Hall of Fame tight end Dave Casper started eight games for the Vikings in 1983

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It took Dave Casper a couple of years to get rolling in the NFL, but once the Notre Dame product got going, not much could stop him.

The Oakland Raiders selected the 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft. After making just nine total catches in his first two NFL seasons, Casper exploded in 1976.

Casper started 13 games in the '76 season and caught 53 passes for 691 yards and a career-high 10 touchdown receptions. It was the first of five straight seasons in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl and the first of four in which he earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

Casper also caught four passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' victory over the Vikings in Super Bowl 11.

He had his best overall season in 1978 when he caught a career-best 62 passes for a career-high 852 yards, adding nine touchdown receptions.

Halfway through the 1980 season, the Raiders traded Casper to the Houston Oilers. Although Casper made his fifth Pro Bowl in 1980, he missed out on a second championship, as the Raiders knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 15 without him.

After Week 3 of the 1983 season, the Oilers traded Casper to the Vikings, with whom he appeared in 10 games, starting eight. He caught 13 passes for 172 yards in those 10 games, and that was the extent of his Vikings career. After the season, Casper returned to the Raiders for one final year.

Casper was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

2 Archie Manning

Archie Manning went 0-2 in his two career starts at quarterback for Minnesota

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Archie Manning spent 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him with the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft. Peyton and Eli's dad was the quarterback of the Saints during some dire times.

The Saints were introduced to the NFL in 1967 and never had a winning season until 1987, long after Manning left. Manning went 35-91-3 as the starter in New Orleans, but he didn't have a lot of help. In his first two NFL seasons, there wasn't a quarterback in the league who took more sacks. He was taken down 40 times as a rookie and was sacked 43 times in his second season.

Injuries caught up with Manning, who missed the entire 1976 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. In 1978, however, he made the first of his two straight Pro Bowls. In '79, he led the Saints to their first non-losing year in franchise history, as they finished 8-8.

In 1982, he split time between the Saints and the Houston Oilers. During the 1983 season, Manning was traded to the Vikings in the same deal that brought Casper to Minnesota. Manning played parts of two seasons with the Vikings to end his career. He started two games for the team in his final NFL season in 1984, going 0-2.

3 Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb ended his stellar NFL career with one ugly season with the Vikings

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

In the 1999 NFL Draft, quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks. Syracuse's Donovan McNabb was the second selected, and he was, by far, the best of the class. Sandwiched between Tim Couch and Akili Smith, McNabb was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he spent the first 11 years of his career.

McNabb went 92-49-1 during his time with the Eagles and earned five straight Pro Bowl selections from 2000 to 2004. In just his second year in the NFL, McNabb went 11-5 and threw for 3,365 yards and 21 touchdowns, also adding a career-high 629 yards and six touchdowns on the ground en route to a second-place finish in the NFL MVP vote.

In 2004, McNabb guided the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 39, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

After 11 seasons with the Eagles, McNabb was traded to the team now known as the Washington Commanders in April 2010. He spent one season with the team, starting 13 games and going 5-8. In July 2011, Washington traded McNabb to Minnesota, where he played his final NFL season.

McNabb started the first six games of the '11 season and went 1-5 before being benched in favor of Christian Ponder. With the Vikings, McNabb completed 94 of 156 passes for 1,026 yards and four touchdowns.

4 Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen played one of his 25 NFL seasons with the Vikings

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

During his day, Morten Andersen was arguably the best kicker in the NFL.

Andersen kicked in the league for 25 seasons, spending the first 13 years with the New Orleans Saints and the next six with the Atlanta Falcons. After that, he kicked for three different teams in four years before returning to the Falcons for his final two seasons.

Andersen made the Pro Bowl seven times, six of them with the Saints. In his first season with the Falcons in 1995, he made his seventh Pro Bowl and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the third time in his career.

After his first stint with the Falcons, he played for the New York Giants in 2001 and then spent two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2004, he kicked for the Vikings, making all 45 of his extra-point tries and 18 of 22 field-goal attempts. His longest kick was 48 yards.

He went unsigned in 2005 before returning to the NFL in 2006, closing out his career with two seasons with the Falcons. Andersen was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

5 Josh Freeman

Josh Freeman was 0-1 as the starter for the Vikings during the 2013 season

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Freeman was the third quarterback taken in the 2009 NFL Draft, selected behind Matthew Stafford and Mark Sanchez. Freeman went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who took him at No. 17.

The Kansas State alum played five seasons with the Bucs, putting together his best season in his second year. In 2010, he started all 16 games, leading Tampa Bay to a 10-6 record, and threw for 3,451 yards and 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He also proved he was a dual threat under center, rushing for 364 yards.

Freeman had his best statistical season in 2012, throwing for a career-high 4,065 yards and 27 touchdown passes, but the Bucs finished 7-9. In 2013, Freeman went 0-3 as the starter and was released in October.

He signed with the Vikings during the season and made one start, which he lost. In his short stint with the Vikings, Freeman completed 20 of 53 passes for 197 yards.

In 2015, he won his only start late in the season for the Indianapolis Colts.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.