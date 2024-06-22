Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison joined the New England Patriots late in his career and recorded a pair of sacks in one regular-season game.

Steven Jackson closed out his career playing a couple of games with the Patriots.

Chad Johnson had one lackluster season in New England, catching 15 passes for 276 yards.

The New England Patriots started what turned out to be arguably the greatest dynasty in NFL history in the early 2000s and ultimately won six Super Bowl titles under the direction of head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Naturally, New England's success drew plenty of interest from veterans looking to add a championship ring to their resume late in their careers.

Plenty of high-profile veterans, such as Randy Moss and Corey Dillion, joined the Patriots after successful stints elsewhere, and there have been many more stars whom you may not remember ever putting on a New England uniform.

Here are five players you may have forgotten who suited up for the Patriots.

1 James Harrison

James Harrison recorded a pair of sacks in his one regular-season game with the Patriots

Linebacker James Harrison spent 14 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won two Super Bowls. For scouts before he came to the NFL, Harrison's size was a problem. For opposing offenses once he got there, Harrison was the problem.

At 6-foot and 240 pounds, the Kent State product was seen by many as too short to play linebacker and too light to play on the defensive line, which is why he went undrafted in 2002. He signed with the Steelers as a free agent, spent two years on the practice squad, and was actually released three times early in his career before being signed, then waived, by the Baltimore Ravens. He also spent a little time in NFL Europe with the Rhein Fire.

In 2004, the Steelers signed Harrison for the fourth time, and he played mostly on special teams. It wasn't until 2007 that he became a full-time starter at linebacker, but he proved to be well worth the wait.

In 2007, Harrison made the first of five straight Pro Bowls after recording 8.5 sacks, 98 combined tackles, and an interception. In 2008, he finished with a career-high 16 sacks and a career-best 101 combined tackles en route to being named Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned the first of two First-Team All-Pro selections,

Harrison left the Steelers after the 2012 season and played one year with the rival Cincinnati Bengals, recording two sacks in 15 games before returning to the Steelers in 2014. On December 23, 2017, the Steelers released him, and he was signed by the Patriots three days later.

Harrison played one regular-season game with the Patriots and recorded two sacks and five combined tackles. The Patriots went on to play in Super Bowl 52 but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

2 Steven Jackson

Steven Jackson saw very little action after signing with the Pats late in 2015

From 2005 to 2012, Steven Jackson had eight straight seasons of rushing for more than 1,000 yards with the St. Louis Rams. At 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, the Oregon State alum was a mixture of power and speed and came into the league as a first-round pick of the Rams in 2004.

After rushing for 673 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, Jackson collected 1,046 yards on the ground in 15 games in 2005 and rushed for eight touchdowns. In 2006, he scored a career-high 13 rushing touchdowns and racked up a career-best 1,528 rushing yards, earning the first of his three Pro Bowl selections. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro.

Jackson played six more years with the Rams, averaging 1,148 yards per season, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009 and 2010.

After the 2012 season, Jackson opted out of the final year of his deal and signed with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he played two seasons, rushing for a total of 1,250 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was released after the 2014 season.

Jackson signed with the Patriots in December 2015 and played two regular-season games for Belichick, rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game, which proved to be the final game of his career.

3 Chad Johnson

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson wasn't the same wide receiver during his one year with the Patriots

After catching 28 passes for 329 yards as a rookie with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001, Chad Johnson rattled off six straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and became one of the top wide receivers in the game.

The outspoken Johnson, who legally changed his last name to Ochocinco for a time, played 10 seasons with the Bengals and is the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (10,783) and receiving touchdowns (66). He earned five straight Pro Bowl selections from 2003 to 2007 and picked up another in 2009.

Johnson was also named a First-Team All-Pro in 2005 and 2006. Statistically, he had his best season in 2005 after finishing with a career-high 1,432 receiving yards, also catching nine touchdown passes. In 2006, he led the NFL with 1,369 receiving yards.

After his 10 seasons with the Bengals, Johnson signed with the Patriots ahead of the 2011 season. Although he appeared in 15 games, he started just three and recorded 15 catches for 276 yards and a touchdown. He also appeared in two playoff games for the Pats that year but had just one catch for 21 yards.

4 Darrelle Revis

Darrelle Revis returned to All-Pro form in his one season with the Patriots

One of the best shutdown cornerbacks the NFL has ever seen, Darrelle Revis played 11 seasons in the NFL, eight of them with the New York Jets. From 2008 to 2011, he earned four straight Pro Bowl selections and was a First-Team All-Pro each season from 2009 to 2011.

The 14th overall pick in 2007, the Pitt product played the first six years of his career with Gang Green. In 2009, Revis had a career-high six interceptions and led the NFL with 31 passes defended. In 2011, he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. But in 2012, he played in just two games after tearing his ACL against the Miami Dolphins.

In April 2013, the Jets traded Revis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played one season in Tampa, returning to Pro Bowl form, but was released in March 2014 after the Bucs couldn't find a trade partner. The Patriots quickly scooped him up, and he didn't disappoint.

In his one season with the Patriots, Revis started all 16 games, recording a pair of interceptions, and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the fourth time in his career. He never had spectacular statistics because opposing quarterbacks elected not to throw in his direction. After his one season in New England, which resulted in a Super Bowl victory, during which he recorded a sack, he returned to the Jets for two more seasons.

Revis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

5 Fred Taylor

An ankle injury hampered Fred Taylor during his two seasons in New England

No running back in Jacksonville Jaguars history has more rushing yards than Fred Taylor, and it's really not close. The former Florida Gator spent 11 seasons with the Jaguars and finished with 11,271 yards. Maurice Jones-Drew is second with 8,071.

Taylor could've easily been named Offensive Rookie of the Year in any other season after rushing for 1,223 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns in 1998. But as he was in the same draft class as Randy Moss and Peyton Manning, he ultimately finished third.

Taylor proved his first NFL season was no fluke, finishing his career with six more 1,000-yard seasons, including a career-best 1,572 in 2003. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2007 after rushing for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns.

After his 11 years in Jacksonville, Taylor signed with the Patriots in 2009. He appeared in the first four games, starting one, before an ankle injury shelved him for several weeks. He had 63 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns in his first year in New England. Taylor returned to Foxborough in 2010 but had just 43 carries for 155 yards in what proved to be his final year in the NFL.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

