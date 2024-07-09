Highlights Legendary Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell finished his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Mark Brunell started one game during his two-season run in New Orleans.

Adrian Peterson played four games for the Saints before being traded to the Cardinals.

Quarterback Mark Brunell took an expansion team and quickly made it into a contender, but then spent two years with the New Orleans Saints watching from the sideline.

Brunell was the first quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who came into the NFL in 1995, and guided them into the playoffs in three of the first four seasons of their existence. He ultimately played nine years with the Jaguars and then three in Washington before suiting up for the Saints.

If you have a tough time remembering Brunell with the Saints, it's because he threw just 30 passes in two seasons as Drew Brees' backup.

Here is a list of five players, Brunell included, you may have forgotten who played for the Saints.

1 Earl Campbell

Earl Campbell dominated with the Oilers before ending his career by playing two years with the Saints

John Betancourt/Getty Images

A punishing running back, Earl Campbell made his presence felt in the NFL from Day 1.

The 5-foot-11, 232-pounder out of Texas was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, selected by the Houston Oilers. As a rookie, he led the NFL with 1,450 rushing yards and racked up 13 rushing touchdowns on his way to capturing Rookie of the Year honors. He was also named Offensive Player of the Year and finished second in the MVP voting.

In his second season, Campbell won Offensive Player of the Year and MVP after leading the league in rushing yards (1,697) and rushing touchdowns (19). He was again named Offensive Player of the Year in his third season, running for a career-best 1,934 yards and also leading the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns in 1980.

Campbell spent six full seasons with the Oilers before getting traded to the Saints during the 1984 season. In his first season in New Orleans, Campbell ran 50 times for 190 yards. During his first full season with the team in 1985, he started 12 games and carried the ball 158 times for 643 yards and a touchdown.

Campbell finished his career with 9,407 rushing yards. Instead of suiting up for another season to try and reach the 10,000-yard mark, he called it quits after his body took a beating with his punishing running style. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991.

2 Mark Brunell

In two years with the Saints, Mark Brunell threw just 30 passes

Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports

Although Mark Brunell began his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, he made a name for himself with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Packers drafted the left-handed quarterback from Washington in the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft, but he never saw the field in his first season. In 1994, he appeared in two games, completing 12 of 27 passes for 95 yards.

The Packers traded Brunell to the expansion Jaguars in 1995, and he quickly turned Jacksonville from a newbie into a contender. After going 3-7 in his 10 starts with his new team, Brunell led the NFL in passing yards (4,367) in 1996 and led the team to a 9-7 record and a berth in the AFC Championship Game.

Between 1996 and 1999, Brunell went 41-18 as the starter for the Jags and helped Jacksonville become the first NFL expansion team to make the playoffs in three of its first four years of existence. In 1999, the Jaguars returned to the conference championship but lost to the Tennessee Titans.

After spending nine seasons with the Jaguars, he played three years with the team now known as the Washington Commanders before suiting up for the Saints in 2008.

For two seasons, he backed up Drew Brees and made just one start. He won a Super Bowl title with the team during the 2009 season. With New Orleans, Brunell completed 15 of 30 passes for 102 yards in two seasons.

He finished his career by playing two seasons with the New York Jets.

3 Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson suited up in just four games in a New Orleans uniform

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson dominated the NFL during his 10 seasons as a running back with the Minnesota Vikings. After those 10 years, however, he played for six teams in five years.

With the Vikings, Peterson was arguably the best running back in the game. He led the league in rushing three times and was named MVP in 2012 after breaking the 2,000-yard rushing mark with 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. In seven of his 10 years in Minnesota, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards.

After the 2016 season, the Vikings failed to exercise Peterson's option, making him a free agent, at which point he signed a two-year deal with the Saints. Peterson played just four games with the Saints, starting one, and then was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

With New Orleans, he had 27 carries for 81 yards.

Peterson's 11,747 rushing yards with the Vikings easily put him No. 1 on the franchise's all-time list, and he finished his career with 14,918 yards.

4 Ken Stabler

Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler ended his career with three seasons playing in New Orleans

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Stabler spent the first 10 seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Oakland Raiders after they selected him in the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft, although he didn't make his debut until 1970, when he completed two of seven passes for 52 yards.

It wasn't until 1973 that Stabler took over the starting quarterback duties on a full-time basis. He went 8-2-1 in his 11 starts and made the first of his four career Pro Bowls. He led the NFL in completion percentage that year (62.7%) and threw for 1,997 yards and 14 touchdown passes.

In 1974, Stabler was named NFL MVP after going 11-2 and throwing for a league-best 26 touchdown passes. In 1976, he led the Raiders to a Super Bowl title after going 11-1 and leading the league in completion percentage (66.7%) and touchdown passes (27).

At the time, he was the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins in his career, doing it in 150 games.

After his 10 seasons with the Raiders, Stabler played two seasons with the Houston Oilers and went 16-12 as the starting quarterback. He ended his career by playing three years with the Saints. In those three seasons, he started 22 games and went 11-11.

Stabler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

5 Kerry Collins

Kerry Collins started seven games for the Saints after beginning his career with the Panthers

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Kerry Collins was the first player ever selected by the expansion Carolina Panthers in the draft, taken with the fifth overall pick in 1995.

After a rookie season that saw him go 7-6 in his 13 starts, Collins made the Pro Bowl in his second season after compiling a 9-3 record in his 12 starts. He threw for 2,454 yards and 14 touchdowns and guided the Panthers to the NFC title game, where they lost to the Packers.

Collins played three full seasons with the Panthers before getting waived by the team during the 1998 season. The Saints signed him, and he started seven games for the team, going 2-5. That was the extent of Collins' time in New Orleans.

The New York Giants signed Collins for the 1999 season as a backup to Kent Graham. He took over the starting job late in the season and then led New York to a berth in Super Bowl 35 during the 2000 season. The Giants fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Collins spent five seasons with the Giants and closed his career by playing with the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.