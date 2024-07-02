Highlights Larry Csonka had a short stint with the New York Giants in between his two tenures with the Miami Dolphins.

Kurt Warner played one season in New York after being released by the St. Louis Rams.

Fran Tarkenton spent five seasons with the Giants in between his two stints with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kurt Warner with the New York Giants? Yes, that was a thing. After winning two NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams, Warner played one season with the Giants.

Warner signed with the team the same year they drafted quarterback Philip Rivers and traded him to the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Warner, whose time in New York is often forgotten, played nine games for the Giants before getting benched in favor of the promising rookie. Here are five players, Warner included, you may have forgotten who suited up with the Giants.

1 Larry Csonka

Larry Csonka played three seasons with the Giants in between two stints with the Dolphins

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Csonka is best known for being the top running back for the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who ran the table and are the only NFL team to go undefeated in both the regular season and the playoffs. But he also played a key role in one of the most infamous plays in New York Giants history.

Selected by the Dolphins in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft, the Syracuse alum had two stints with the Dolphins and played eight total seasons with the team. He rushed for 6,737 yards and 53 touchdowns for Miami, stringing together three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1971 to 1973. He remains the franchise's all-time leading rusher, and his 53 rushing TDs also rank No. 1.

Csonka's first two NFL seasons were plagued by various injuries, but he rebounded well and never missed a game from 1970 to 1973. In Miami's perfect season, he rushed for a career-high 1,117 yards and teamed with Mercury Morris to become the first duo in NFL history to each rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Morris finished with exactly 1,000 yards and led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Csonka left the NFL for the World Football League in 1975 but returned to the league with the Giants after the WFL faced financial hardship and folded in its second year. He ultimately played three seasons in New York.

In 1978, Csonka was the Giants running back in the game known as the Miracle at the Meadowlands. With New York holding a five-point lead in the final seconds, Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik botched the handoff to Csonka, and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards returned the fumble for a game-winning touchdown.

In three years with the Giants, Csonka rushed for 1,344 yards and 11 touchdowns. He returned to Miami for one final season in 1979.

2 Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker started three games for the Giants during the 1995 season

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After a stellar college career at Georgia, Herschel Walker signed with the USFL in 1983. However, the Dallas Cowboys still selected him in the fifth round of the 1985 NFL Draft, and once the USFL folded, Walker joined America's Team in 1986. In his first year in the NFL, Walker scored a career-high 12 touchdowns.

He made the first of his two straight Pro Bowls the following season. Walker, a bruising back with speed, rushed 209 times for 891 yards and seven touchdowns in the strike-shortened 1987 season and was named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In 1988, he rushed for a career-best 1,514 yards and added five touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 505 yards and two touchdowns and was again named a Second-Team All-Pro.

In 1989, the Cowboys shook up the NFL world with a blockbuster deal with Walker being the centerpiece, as the former Bulldog was sent to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for five players and six future draft picks.

It wound up being a one-sided deal in Dallas' favor, as Walker played just two full years with the Vikings and never rushed for more than 825 yards in either season. Dallas, meanwhile, used the picks to build the team that ultimately won three Super Bowls in four years in the early 1990s.

The Eagles signed Walker in 1992, and he rushed for 1,070 yards in the first of his three seasons with the team. He then signed with the Giants in 1995 but was a shell of himself. He started just three games and carried the ball 31 times for 126 yards.

Walker left the Giants after one year and returned to the Cowboys, playing two more seasons.

3 Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner played one year with the Giants and was benched for a rookie named Eli Manning

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The story of Kurt Warner is well documented at this point.

The Hall of Famer went from stocking shelves at a grocery store to being a Super Bowl champion within a four-year span. After bouncing around the NFL, the Arena Football League, and NFL Europe, Warner settled in with the St. Louis Rams as a backup quarterback to Trent Green.

But after Green tore his ACL in a 1999 preseason game, Warner slid in as the starter. Armed with plenty of offensive weapons like Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt, Warner and the Rams' offense thrived.

Warner led the league in touchdown passes that year with 41. He also led the NFL in completion percentage (65.1%) and was named the league's MVP. He then guided the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Tennessee Titans and was named MVP of the game.

Warner led all quarterbacks in completion percentage for three straight years. In 2001, he also was tops in passing yards (4,830) and touchdown passes (36) and was named MVP of the league for the second time in three years.

But he then struggled with injuries over the next two years and went 0-7 in the games he did start. The Rams released him in June 2004, and two days later, the Giants inked him to a one-year deal.

He played just one year with the Giants, going 5-4 in his nine starts before being benched in favor of rookie Eli Manning, who finished the season 1-6.

Warner then capped his NFL career by playing five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He led the team to a berth in Super Bowl 43, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-23. Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

4 Morten Andersen

Hall of Famer Morten Andersen kicked field goals for one season for the Giants

Mitchell Reibel/Getty Images

Morten Andersen kicked for five different NFL teams during his 25-year career, one of which was the New York Giants.

After 13 seasons with the New Orleans Saints and eight more with the Atlanta Falcons, Andersen signed with the Giants in 2001. One of the best kickers in NFL history, the Michigan State product had seven Pro Bowl seasons before coming to New York.

The left-footed Anderson made 23 of his 28 field goals with the Giants, the longest being a 51-yarder, and converted 29 of 30 extra-point attempts. After the 2001 season, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he played two seasons. He then played one year with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to the Falcons for two years to close out his career.

Andersen is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, inducted in 2017.

5 Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton played five years with New York before leading the Vikings to three Super Bowl berths

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Most remember Fran Tarkenton as a scrambling quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings, but he did spend five seasons as a member of the Giants.

Tarkenton began and ended his Hall of Fame career with the Vikings, but sandwiched his five seasons in New York in between.

In March 1967, the Vikings traded Tarkenton to the Giants for three draft picks and a player to be named later. After earning two Pro Bowl nods during his first run in Minnesota, the Georgia alum had Pro Bowl seasons in each of his first four years with the Giants.

In five seasons in New York, Tarkenton started every game but one and went 33-36. He finished third in the MVP voting in 1970 after going 9-5 and throwing for 2,777 yards and tossing 19 touchdown passes.

The Giants eventually traded Tarkenton back to the Vikings in 1972. In his second stint in Minnesota, Tarkenton led the Vikings to three Super Bowl appearances but lost them all, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to lose three Super Bowls. He was named NFL MVP for the 1975 season after going 12-2 and throwing an NFL-best 25 touchdown passes.

Tarkenton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.