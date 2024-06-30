Highlights Steve Atwater joined the New York Jets in 1999 after a successful career with the Denver Broncos.

The New York Jets have had plenty of homegrown stars during their history, but they've also had plenty of Hall of Famers who dominated elsewhere and came to play for Gang Green at the end of their careers.

We all know about Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre, who played one season for the Jets after spending 16 years in Green Bay, but there are plenty of other stars you may have forgotten about.

We put together a list of five players you may not remember suiting up for the Jets, including a pair of hard-hitting safeties.

1 Steve Atwater

Hard-hitting Steve Atwater ended his career by playing 12 games for the Jets in 1999

Steve Atwater was one of the hardest-hitting and most fearsome defensive backs of his day. Selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft, the Arkansas alum made an immediate impact as a rookie.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound safety started all 16 games and finished with three interceptions and 129 combined tackles to finish second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Atwater made the first of seven straight Pro Bowls in his second season, recording a career-high 173 combined tackles, two interceptions, and a pair of forced fumbles in 1990. He then earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 1991 after registering a career-high five interceptions and recording 150 combined tackles.

In a win over the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 32, Atwater had six solo tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack. He finished his Broncos career, during which he played in 155 straight games, with 1,188 combined tackles and 24 interceptions. He is a member of the Broncos' Ring of Honor and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

Atwater closed his career playing one season with the Jets in 1999. He played in 12 games and had 63 combined tackles but failed to record an interception.

2 Ronnie Lott

Ronnie Lott finished his Hall of Fame career by playing two seasons with New York

Like Atwater, Ronnie Lott was a feared defensive back. A first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1981 NFL Draft, the former USC Trojan made an instant impact as a rookie, returning a league-best three interceptions for touchdowns.

He finished his first season in the NFL with seven interceptions and 89 combined tackles and was second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. He also finished sixth in the NFL MVP race.

Lott's rookie year was the first of 10 Pro Bowl seasons and six First-Team All-Pro selections. He ultimately played 10 seasons with the 49ers and won four Super Bowl titles.

In 1991, Lott signed with the Los Angeles Raiders as a free agent and played two seasons. In his first year with the Raiders, he led the NFL with eight interceptions, earning Pro Bowl honors for the final time in his career.

Lott signed with the Jets ahead of the 1993 season and had three interceptions during his two years with Gang Green. He returned to the 49ers in 1995, but he announced his retirement before the season began. Lott was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

3 Mark Brunell

Mark Brunell was a Pro bowler with the Jaguars but held a clipboard during most of his time with the Jets

Mark Brunell was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 1993 NFL Draft but played just two seasons with the team, throwing only 27 passes. Green Bay traded him in 1995 to the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he spent the next nine seasons.

Brunell quickly turned the Jaguars from an expansion team to a contender in his second year with the team, leading the Jags to a 9-7 record in 1996 while throwing for a league-high 4,367 yards. He led the Jaguars to the playoffs in three of the first four years of their existence, including an AFC Championship Game appearance in '96, marking the first time an NFL expansion team had accomplished that.

Brunell made the Pro Bowl three times in Jacksonville and went 63-54 as the team's starting quarterback. His 25,698 passing yards are the most by any Jaguars quarterback, as are his 144 touchdown passes.

After leaving Jacksonville, he signed with the team now known as the Washington Commanders in 2004 and played three seasons in the nation's capital before playing two years with the New Orleans Saints.

He signed with the Jets in 2010 and played two seasons with the team. In those two years, Brunell completed eight of 16 passes for 144 yards.

4 Art Monk

Art Monk's Hall of Fame career ended with two seasons with the Jets

Art Monk played the first 14 seasons of his NFL career with Washington, winning three Super Bowls and enduring just three losing seasons. He teamed with Gary Clark and Ricky Sanders to form one of the greatest wide receiver trios in NFL history.

In 1989, the three wideouts, known as "The Posse," became the first trio to each have at least 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. In 1984, Monk led the league in receptions with 106 and finished with a career-high 1,392 receiving yards to earn the first of three straight Pro Bowl selections. He was also named a First-Team All-Pro.

Monk's 12,026 receiving yards are No. 1 in Washington history, and his 65 touchdown receptions are second to only Charley Taylor.

Monk played the final two seasons of his NFL career with the Jets. In 1994, he caught 46 passes for 581 yards and three touchdowns, but had just six catches in his final season in 1995. When Monk retired, he owned the NFL record for the most consecutive games with a catch (183).

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008.

5 Alan Faneca

Alan Faneca kept up his Pro Bowl play with the Jets in 2008 and 2009

Alan Faneca rarely got the headlines, but he certainly got the recognition he deserved.

Faneca played 10 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1998 to 2007, anchoring a strong offensive line as the team's left guard. While it's rare for an offensive lineman to get any ink, he did earn nine Pro Bowl selections and eight All-Pro selections. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

At 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, Faneca dominated his position and showed he was the poster boy for durability for linemen. He started all 16 games each year from 2002 to 2010 and only missed two regular-season games during his 13-year career in the NFL.

Faneca signed with the New York Jets in March 2008, inking a five-year deal that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in league history at the time. He continued his dominant play with two Pro Bowl seasons before the Jets cut him in April 2010.

He played one final season with the Arizona Cardinals before announcing his retirement.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.