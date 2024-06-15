Highlights Michael Vick played five games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in his final NFL season, starting three of them.

Mike Vrabel never made a start in four seasons with the Steelers and went on to win three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

Three-time Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn began his pro career in Pittsburgh, recording 18 yards on two carries before hooking on with the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Vick played for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Yes, that was a thing.

After playing six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and then five with the Philadelphia Eagles, the explosive quarterback played one season with the New York Jets before ending his career with one uneventful year with the Steelers.

Vick appeared in just five games with the Steelers before an injury ended his career. He might not be remembered for his days in Pittsburgh, but he heads a list of five players who may also be forgotten when it comes to wearing black and gold.

1 Michael Vick

Michael Vick capped his stellar career as an NFL quarterback with one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Vick was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Taken by the Atlanta Falcons, the Virginia Tech product played six seasons with Atlanta and made a name for himself with his explosive running game.

Vick is the NFL's all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks, racking up 6,109 yards in his career. In 2006, he became the first QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, putting up 1,039. After sitting out two full seasons for his role in a dog-fighting scandal, Vick returned to the NFL in 2009 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He spent five seasons with the Eagles and continued to torment opposing defenses with his athletic ability. In his first full year as the starting quarterback in Philly, Vick went 8-3 and returned to Pro Bowl form. In 2014, he hooked on with the New York Jets, appearing in 10 games.

In Vick's final NFL season, he signed with the Steelers to back up Ben Roethlisberger. In Week 3, Big Ben went down with an injury, opening the door for Vick, who ultimately appeared in five games, starting three, going 2-1. He then suffered a hamstring injury and never played again.

During his short time with the Steelers, Vick completed 60.6% of his passes, threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 20 times for 99 yards.

2 Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel never started a game during his four seasons with the Steelers before winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Vrabel played eight seasons for the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls during the team's dynasty run.

But it was the Steelers who actually drafted the linebacker from Ohio State in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. Vrabel never started a game for the Steelers and finished with 56 tackles and seven sacks in his four seasons with the team.

In 2001, he signed with the Patriots as a free agent and made 12 starts in his first season in Foxborough. Vrabel won his first Super Bowl in that 2001 season, making 63 total tackles and recording three sacks.

Vrabel also won Super Bowl titles in 2003 and 2004. He was named to his only Pro Bowl in 2007 when he finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting after posting a career-high 12.5 sacks in helping the Pats to an undefeated regular season.

3 John Kuhn

John Kuhn had two carries for 18 yards in his brief stint with the Steelers

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Before he became a three-time Pro Bowler with the Green Bay Packers, fullback John Kuhn played one season with the Steelers.

After playing his college football at Division II Shippensburg, Kuhn went undrafted in 2005. The Steelers signed him as a free agent but released him before the season began. He was re-signed to the team's practice squad for the final five games of the season.

He spent the first eight weeks of the 2006 season on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster. Kuhn ultimately recorded two carries for 18 yards.

That was the extent of his career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers released him days before the season opener in 2007, and the Packers immediately signed him to their active roster.

After posting a total of 16 carries in his first three seasons with the Packers, Kuhn carried the ball 84 times for 284 yards and four touchdowns during Green Bay's Super Bowl season in 2010. He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2011 and made return trips in 2014 and 2015.

Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers before closing out his career with two years with the New Orleans Saints.

4 Flozell Adams

Flozell Adams reached the Super Bowl in his only season in Pittsburgh

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

For 12 seasons, Flozell Adams anchored the left side of the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line at left tackle. Selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-7, 338-pounder made an impact right away.

Adams started 12 games as a rookie and then made all 16 starts for the next six years. The Michigan Stae alum was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys and was named a Second-Team All-Pro for the 2007 season. In his dozen seasons with the Cowboys, he missed just 14 games.

The Cowboys cut Adams after the 2009 season in an effort to clear salary-cap space. Ahead of the 2010 campaign, he signed a two-year deal with the Steelers and helped his new team reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Packers. Adams started all 16 regular-season games with the Steelers that year and all three games in the postseason as well.

On July 29, 2011, the Steelers released Adams, ending his NFL career.

5 Felix Jones

Running back Felix Jones appeared in all 16 games, starting two, for the Steelers in 2013

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys selected Felix Jones in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, hoping to secure their running back of the future. While the Arkansas alum displayed high levels of explosiveness early in his rookie season, a torn hamstring suffered in Week 6 ended his year.

In 2009, Jones missed two more games with a knee injury, but he led the NFL with a 5.9 yards-per-carry average and finished with 685 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He had his best professional season in 2010, playing all 16 games and racking up 800 yards on the ground. He also showed his versatility by catching 48 passes for 450 yards.

After five years with the Cowboys, Jones signed a free-agent deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. As he dropped down the team's depth chart during the preseason, he was traded to the Steelers, who hoped to bolster their depth behind Le'Veon Bell.

Jones appeared in all 16 games, starting two of them. In his lone season with the Steelers, he rushed 48 times for 184 yards and never scored a touchdown. He wasn't re-signed following the season and never played another down in the NFL.

