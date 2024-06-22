Highlights Legendary Rams wideout Isaac Bruce capped his Hall of Fame career by playing two seasons with the 49ers, proving he was a productive veteran.

Kevin Greene recorded 10.5 sacks during his lone season with San Francisco, showcasing his skills as a tenacious linebacker even in the latre stages of his career.

O.J. Simpson's injuries caught up with him in his two seasons with the 49ers, ending his career on a challenging note.

Many remember Isaac Bruce as one of the key components of the St. Louis Rams' explosive offense and their Super Bowl 34 title run during the 1999 season.

Bruce spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Rams and showed he was one of the best wide receivers in the game. After his time with the Rams, he wrapped up his career with two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Although his time with San Francisco may be somewhat forgotten, he still managed to put up some decent numbers in his first year with his new team. But Bruce isn't the only forgotten star who wore a San Francisco uniform.

Here's a list of five players you may not remember playing for the 49ers.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Green Bay Packers It's often easy to forget that a couple of Chicago Bears legends suited up for the Green Bay Packers.

1 Isaac Bruce

Isaac Bruce capped his Hall of Fame career by playing two seasons in San Francisco

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Bruce was one half of the wide receiver duo that helped make up the famed "Greatest Show on Turf." Teaming up with Torry Holt to catch passes from Kurt Warner, Bruce played a significant role in the explosive St. Louis Rams offense in the early 2000s.

The Memphis alum played 14 seasons with the Rams and is the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (14,109) and touchdown receptions (84). Bruce recorded eight 1,000-yard seasons with the Rams and led the league with 1,338 receiving yards during the 1996 season.

Bruce is a four-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in three straight seasons from 1999 to 2001. He was also named Second-Team All-Pro in 1999 after catching 77 passes for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Rams released Bruce in February 2008, and just one day later, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers. In his first season in San Francisco, Bruce caught 61 passes for 835 yards and seven touchdowns. The following season, he had just 21 catches for 264 yards.

The Niners traded Bruce back to the Rams in June 2010 so he could retire with the team that drafted him in 1994. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

2 Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene managed 10.5 sacks during his only season in San Francisco

Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

After playing eight seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and racking up 72.5 sacks, Kevin Greene joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and had two Pro Bowl seasons in his three years with the team.

While he shined with the Rams, earning All-Pro honors in 1989, he put together three strong seasons with the Steelers. In addition to his pair of Pro Bowl selections with Pittsburgh, Greene was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 1994, leading the NFL with 14 sacks. The following season, the tenacious linebacker finished with nine sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

In May 1996, Greene signed with the Carolina Panthers and earned another First-Team All-Pro selection. He led the league in sacks with 14.5 and returned a fumble for a touchdown, helping him finish second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Panthers were in just their second season that year, but Greene's leadership and strong play helped them reach the NFC title game, where they were defeated by the eventual champion Green Bay Packers.

But following the season, Carolina cut him, and he signed with the 49ers.

During his one year in San Francisco, Greene collected 26 total tackles, 10.5 of which were sacks, in 14 games. He re-signed with the Panthers ahead of the '98 campaign and played two more seasons with Carolina to close out his career.

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

3 O.J. Simpson

Injuries caught up with O.J. Simpson during his two seasons with the 49ers

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

After a stellar career at USC, O.J. Simpson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He did not disappoint.

It took Simpson three seasons before he became an elite NFL running back, but once he found his footing, he had one of the greatest stretches in league history.

"The Juice" reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career in 1972, leading the NFL with 1,251 yards, an impressive mark for a 14-game season. He also rushed for six touchdowns.

Simpson followed up by becoming the first player in league history to break the 2,000-yard mark in a season, rushing for 2,003 yards in 1973 — again in a 14-game season. He also led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns and was voted the league's MVP.

In 1975, he flirted with the coveted milestone again, finishing with a league-leading 1,817 yards. He also had an NFL-best 16 rushing touchdowns and was second in the MVP voting. From 1972 to 1976, Simpson rushed for at least 1,000 yards every year, earning five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl and five consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections.

Simpson's 1977 season was limited to seven games because of injuries, and the Bills traded him to the 49ers before the 1978 season. He played two seasons in his hometown, but he was never the same player he was in Buffalo.

Facing various injuries, he rushed for 1,053 yards and four touchdowns in his two seasons with the Niners before retiring.

4 Larry Allen

Larry Allen earned the 11th Pro Bowl selection of his Hall of Fame career in San Francisco

Robert B. Stanton/Getty Images

Easily one of the best offensive guards in NFL history, Larry Allen helped pave the way for Emmitt Smith to become the NFL's all-time leading rusher. Allen anchored a strong offensive line that helped the Dallas Cowboys dominate the ground game for years.

The Sonoma State alum was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 1994 NFL Draft, and in his second NFL season, he made the first seven straight Pro Bowls and was named a Second-Team All-Pro. From 1996 to 2001, Allen earned First-Team All-Pro honors. He ultimately had 10 Pro Bowl seasons with the Cowboys.

Dallas released Allen in 2006, and the 49ers scooped him up three days later. He played two seasons in San Francisco and earned his 11th Pro Bowl selection in his first year with the team.

Allen is a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team for both the 1990s and 2000s and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

5 Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush had eight carries with the 49ers at the end of his roller-coaster NFL career

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush entered the NFL with plenty of hype after capturing the Heisman Trophy and being named AP College Football Player of the Year after an outstanding 2005 season at USC.

The New Orleans Saints made the talented running back the second pick in the 2006 NFL Draft behind defensive end Mario Williams, who was selected by the Houston Texans. Bush didn't live up to expectations with the Saints and never rushed for more than 565 yards in any of his five seasons with the franchise.

In July 2011, the Saints traded Bush to the Miami Dolphins, where he found new life. Bush eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career in his first year in South Beach, collecting 1,086 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. In his second and final season with the Dolphins, he rushed for 986 yards.

Bush signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in March 2013 and continued his success with his second and final 1,000-yard season, rushing for 1,006 yards in 14 games. His second and final year in Detroit wasn't quite as smooth, as he ran for just 297 yards in 11 games.

After getting released by the Lions in March 2015, Bush signed with the 49ers and played one season in San Francisco. He appeared in five games, rushing eight times for 28 yards. Bush ended his career with one season with the Buffalo Bills.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.