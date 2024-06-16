Highlights Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris played one season for the Seattle Seahawks in 1984.

Jerry Rice ended his iconic career by playing 11 games with the Seahawks, catching 25 passes for 362 yards.

Devin Hester capped his Hall of Fame career with a very short stint in Seattle.

It's often tough to recall Jerry Rice playing for any other team but the San Francisco 49ers. The Hall of Fame wide receiver, arguably the best to ever play in the NFL, spent 16 years with the Niners before heading off to play for the Oakland Raiders for three seasons.

While visions of Rice wearing silver and black are blurry, his time in a Seattle Seahawks uniform is mostly forgotten. But it happened.

Rice appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks in 2004, but he's probably not the only star player you've forgotten who suited up in Seattle. Who else joins Rice on the list of forgotten Seahawks?

1 Franco Harris

Franco Harris is a legend with the Pittsburgh Steelers but not so much with the Seattle Seahawks

Heinz Kluetmeier /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

When it comes to the best running backs in Pittsburgh Steelers history, Franco Harris has to be at the top, as the Penn State product had eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his 12 years with the Steelers.

Harris was the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 1972 after rushing for 1,055 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground, one of five seasons in which he rushed for double-digit scores. He led the league in that department during the 1976 season when he ran for a career-high 14 touchdowns.

Harris finished with 91 rushing touchdowns and ran for 11,950 yards during his Pittsburgh career, both of which are tops in franchise history. He won four Super Bowls with the Steelers, taking Super Bowl MVP honors in the first.

In 1984, the New Jersey native played eight games for the Seattle Seahawks, starting six of them. It was an easily forgettable season for Harris, who carried the ball 68 times for 170 yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

2 Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice finished his Hall of Fame career by playing 11 games with the Seahawks

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Like Harris, Jerry Rice dominated at his position with one team. Arguably the best wide receiver ever to suit up in the NFL, Rice played 16 years with the San Francisco 49ers and rattled off 11 straight Pro Bowl seasons from 1986 to 1996.

Rice also had 11 straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards and led the NFL in six of those seasons, including 1995, when he finished with 1,848 yards. The three-time Super Bowl winner is far and away the NFL's all-time leading receiver with 22,895 yards. Larry Fitzgerald is second with 17,492.

Rice also led the NFL in touchdown catches in six seasons. He finished with 197 touchdown receptions, easily the most ever by an NFL player. Randy Moss is No. 2 with 156.

After his 16 years with the 49ers, Rice moved on to play with the Oakland Raiders in 2001. He played three seasons with the Raiders, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2002 after catching 92 passes for 1,211 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rice capped his career by appearing in 11 games with the Seahawks after the Raiders traded Rice to Seattle six games into the 2004 season. He caught 25 passes for 362 yards and three touchdown passes. After the 2004 season, he signed with the Denver Broncos but never played in a game for them.

3 Devin Hester

Devin Hester's Seahawks career consisted of two playoff games in 2017

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Hester made a name for himself as a kick/punt returner for the Chicago Bears and is widely considered the best returner to ever play in the NFL.

The Bears drafted Hester in the second round in 2006 out of Miami. Initially, they planned to use him at cornerback, but he became the team's primary returner and also played wide receiver. Hester used his speed and elusiveness in returning kicks and punts and finished his career with 14 punt returns for touchdowns and added five more when returning kickoffs.

Hester played eight seasons with the Bears and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times. He then played two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. In his first season with his new team, he led the NFL with 1,128 kickoff return yards.

After two seasons with the Falcons, Hester signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and appeared in 12 games before being released in December.

He signed with Seattle in January 2017 and made his debut in the opening round of the playoffs. He appeared in two playoff games for the Seahawks, recording 214 yards on six kickoff returns and five yards on two punt returns.

Hester is the only primary return man to earn induction into the Hall of Fame, finally getting his due in 2024.

4 John Randle

John Randle continued his Pro Bowl play in his first of three seasons with the Seahawks

Tami Tomsic/Getty Images

John Randle was one of the best defensive tackles of his era, playing 14 NFL seasons and earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl.

Randle, who went undrafted in 1990 out of Texas A&I, played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and earned six straight First-Team All-Pro selections from 1993 to 1998.

Randle's draft stock wasn't high because many teams believed he was too small at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds. But he added more than 40 pounds and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 1993, his fourth season in the league. As a rookie, he appeared in all 16 games but recorded just one sack. In his second season, he finished with 9.5 and 58 combined tackles.

From 1992 to 1999, Randle registered at least 10 sacks each season and led the NFL with 15.5 in 1997. During his 11 years with the Vikings, he racked up 114 sacks.

After the 2000 season, Randle inked a deal with the Seahawks and spent three years with the team. In his first year in Seattle, Randle returned to the Pro Bowl after an 11-sack season and also scored the lone touchdown of his career. In his three seasons with the Seahawks, Randle compiled 23.5 sacks.

Randle's 137.5 career sacks are the second-most ever in the NFL by a defensive tackle. Former Vikings great Alan Page finished his career with 148.5. Randle was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

5 Jimmy Graham

Despite two Pro Bowl seasons in Seattle, Jimmy Graham isn't usually remembered as a Seahawk

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2013, Jimmy Graham led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches. The New Orleans Saints tight end finished the season with 86 catches for 1,215 yards and earned First-Team All-Pro honors. It was his fourth year in the NFL and the second time he had recorded 1,000 yards in a season.

Graham had made Second-Team All-Pro two years earlier after catching a career-high 99 passes for a career-best 1,310 yards, adding 11 touchdowns. In four of his last five seasons with the Saints, Graham averaged 89 catches per season.

In March 2015, the Saints traded Graham to the Seahawks, and his production took a serious hit, as he caught 48 passes for 605 yards and had just two touchdowns. He missed the final five games of the season after tearing his right patellar tendon.

The former Miami Hurricane bounced back a bit in his final two seasons in Seattle. In 2016, he had 65 catches for 923 yards and six touchdowns. The following season, he had 57 catches for 520 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl both years.

In 2018, Graham signed a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. He played two seasons there before he was released. After playing two years with the Chicago Bears, he was out of the NFL for the entire 2022 season. Graham returned to the Saints in 2023 and caught six passes, four of them going for touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.