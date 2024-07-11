Highlights Randy Moss played eight games for the Tennessee Titans in 2010 but recorded just six receptions.

Adrian Peterson played some of his final NFL snaps wearing a Titans uniform.

Andre Johnson spent most of his career with the Houston Texans but had a forgettable season in Tennessee.

It's tough to remember certain NFL players wearing certain NFL uniforms. Randy Moss in a Tennessee Titans uniform is one of those cases. It did happen, although it was just for eight games during the 2010 season.

Moss wasn't the only superstar to shine elsewhere and then put on a Titans uniform at some point in his career, so we went back in time to remember some other forgotten players who donned one as well.

Of course, we're also including those you may not remember playing for the Houston Oilers, the team that became the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and then the Titans in 1999. Let's get to it.

1 Randy Moss

Near the end of his Hall of Fame career, Randy Moss played eight games for the Titans

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Moss proved he should've been taken higher than pick No. 21 in the 1998 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings benefitted from Moss' first-round fall, and it showed. He earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 1,313 yards and leading the NFL with 17 touchdown receptions in his first professional season.

Moss proved his rookie season was no fluke by stringing together six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards to start his career. He also led the league in touchdown catches three times during that stretch. With the Vikings, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times.

After seven seasons with the Vikings, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March 2005. He spent two seasons there before moving on to the New England Patriots, with whom he set a record with 23 touchdown receptions in a season in his first year with the team.

Moss spent three full seasons with the Patriots, who traded him back to the Vikings in 2010. A month after getting Moss back, the Vikings waived him, and he was picked up by the Titans.

The Titans were the lone team to put in a waiver claim for Moss, who suited up for eight games with them, starting four. Moss finished his time in Tennessee with just six catches for 80 yards. The Titans elected not to re-sign Moss after the season, leaving him a free agent. He retired in 2011.

After sitting out the entire 2011 season, Moss made a comeback and played one season with the San Francisco 49ers before hanging up his cleats for good.

2 Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson played just three games in a Tennessee Titans uniform

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

After playing 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and establishing himself as one of the best running backs in NFL history, Adrian Peterson suited up for six different teams during his final five seasons, one of which was the Titans.

Peterson had a tough time calling it quits in the NFL. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 and NFL MVP of the 2012 season, showcasing his explosiveness and power as an elite back. But after becoming a free agent in 2017, he had trouble finding himself.

Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints and appeared in four games, starting one. The Saints quickly traded him to the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played six games before getting released at the end of the season.

He then had stops with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions before signing with the Titans in November 2021. In three games with the Titans, Peterson rushed 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. He was waived at the end of the month.

Peterson ended his career by playing one game with the Seattle Seahawks shortly after his stint in Tennessee.

3 Andre Johnson

Andre Johnson capped his Hall of Fame career with an uneventful season with the Titans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For 12 of his 14 NFL seasons, wide receiver Andre Johnson suited up for the Houston Texans, with whom he made seven Pro Bowls and earned four All-Pro selections.

The Texans took Johnson with the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, and he quickly proved he was worth the high selection. As a rookie, he had 66 catches for 976 yards. In his second season, he reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first of seven times with the Texans.

Johnson led the league in receiving yardage in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, he also led the NFL in catches with 115.

After his 12 seasons with the Texans, Johnson signed a three-year deal with the rival Indianapolis Colts and scored a pair of touchdowns in his first game against his former team. The Colts, however, released him after the season.

In 2016, he signed a two-year deal with the Titans but ultimately played just one year with the team. In eight games, four of which he started, Johnson had nine catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

4 Ken Stabler

Ken Stabler sandwiched two seasons with the Oilers around his time with the Raiders and Saints

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Ken Stabler spent much of his Hall of Fame career with the Oakland Raiders, compiling a 69-26-1 regular-season record in his 10 seasons with the team.

Stabler was named NFL MVP of the 1974 season after going 11-2 in his 13 starts and leading the league with 26 touchdown passes. Two years later, Stabler led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory and was tops among all quarterbacks with a 66.7% completion percentage.

During his time in Oakland, Stabler was named to the Pro Bowl four times and earned First-Team All-Pro honors during his MVP season.

Stabler closed his career by playing three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, but sandwiched in between his time with the Raiders and Saints, he spent two seasons with the Oilers.

In his first year in Houston, he went 11-5 and threw for 3,202 yards and 13 touchdowns. But he was also intercepted 28 times.

In his second season with the Oilers, Stabler went 5-7 in his 12 starts and threw 14 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions. The Alabama alum went 96-49-1 in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

5 Archie Manning

Archie Manning went 0-8 with the Oilers after spending 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Archie Manning did whatever he could to help turn around a New Orleans Saints team that had never experienced a winning season. The Saints made him the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, but there was only so much he could do.

Manning, the SEC Player of the Year at Mississippi in 1969, didn't have a lot of talent around him when he came in as the quarterback of the Saints, and no QB was sacked more than he was during his first two professional seasons.

But he sometimes didn't help himself. In each of his first five seasons in New Orleans, he threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Manning missed the entire 1976 season with an injured shoulder but had Pro Bowl seasons in 1978 and 1979. In 1979, Manning led the Saints to their first non-losing season in franchise history when they finished 8-8.

After 11 years with the Saints, Manning played parts of two seasons with the Oilers, starting eight games and losing every single one of them. He finished his career by appearing in eight games with the Minnesota Vikings, going 0-2 in the pair of starts he made.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.