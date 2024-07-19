Highlights Deion Sanders signed with Washington in 2000 but retired for the first time after one successful season playing for the team.

Shaun Alexander was known as "Mr. Touchdown" with the Seahawks but failed to find the end zone in four games with Washington.

Deacon Jones ended his Hall of Fame career playing one season in the nation's capital.

Technically, the Washington Commanders have only been a thing since 2022, but the Washington franchise first joined the NFL nine decades earlier in 1932. During that long stretch, the team has had its fair share of homegrown superstars but has also had plenty of big names join during the late stages of their careers.

Many football fans might have a tough time remembering Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders wearing the maroon and gold. He suited up for Washington for one season in 2000 before abruptly announcing his first retirement.

But Sanders isn't the only high-profile player to shine elsewhere before coming to play in the nation's capital. Here are five players you may have forgotten who played for the Washington Commanders franchise.

1 Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders inked a seven-year deal with Washington in 2000 but retired after one season with the team

Deion Sanders made the Pro Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, first as a return man and then as a cornerback. He then made the Pro Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Washington? It's tough to recall Sanders suiting up for one of the Cowboys' biggest rivals, but it happened during the 2000 season.

The Falcons made Sanders the fifth overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, and he proved he could do it all on the field. A 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back, Sanders returned punts and kickoffs and also played defense as a shutdown cornerback.

A two-sport professional athlete who also played Major League Baseball, Sanders played five seasons with the Falcons, making the Pro Bowl in his final three years with the team.

In 1994, Sanders signed with the 49ers and put together arguably his best NFL season, winning Defensive Player of the Year after intercepting six passes and returning three of them for touchdowns. He had 34 solo tackles, finished third in the MVP race, and won a Super Bowl.

After one season with the Niners, he signed with the Cowboys and played five seasons with America's Team, winning a Super Bowl in his first year. He made the Pro Bowl four times and was named a First-Team All-Pro three times during his run in Dallas.

In 2000, he inked a seven-year, $56 million deal with Washington. He started 15 games and had four interceptions but then abruptly retired at the end of the season. He remained away from the NFL for three seasons before returning to play for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

2 Shaun Alexander

Shaun Alexander ended his stellar NFL career by playing four games in Washington

It's obvious how Shaun Alexander earned the nickname "Mr. Touchdown."

During a five-year period with the Seattle Seahawks from 2001 to 2005, Alexander averaged 17.4 touchdown runs per season and proved to be one of the NFL's best running backs in his era, rushing for better than 1,000 yards each year during that stretch.

A first-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Alabama alum started just one game as a rookie before exploding onto the scene in 2001. In his second year in the NFL, Alexander led the league in touchdown runs with 14 and finished with 1,318 rushing yards.

In 2003, he made the first of his three straight Pro Bowls by rushing for 1,435 yards and 14 touchdowns. Two years later, Alexander was named the league's MVP after gaining a career-high and NFL-leading 1,880 yards on the ground and rushing for a career-best and NFL-high 27 touchdowns. He was also named Offensive Player of the Year and was a First-Team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

Alexander ultimately spent eight seasons with the Seahawks, who released him in April 2008. He signed with Washington that October but appeared in just four games. He carried the ball 11 times for 24 yards with zero touchdowns before getting released in November.

Alexander remains the Seahawks' all-time leading rusher with 9,429 yards and his 100 rushing touchdowns are far and away the most in team history. Marshawn Lynch is second with 58.

3 Deacon Jones

Deacon Jones capped a Hall of Fame career with one uneventful season in Washington

Deacon Jones spent 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams terrorizing opposing quarterbacks. The 6-foot-7, 272-pound defensive end out of Mississippi Valley State was drafted by the Rams in the 14th round of the 1961 NFL Draft and turned out to be quite the bargain.

Although sacks didn't become an official NFL stat until 1982, unofficial records have Jones notching 9.5 as a rookie. He only got better from there.

Jones led the NFL in sacks five times in his career. In three of those seasons, he finished with 21 or more. Those unofficial stats have Jones registering 159.5 sacks during his time with the Rams. He was named to the Pro Bowl in seven straight seasons from 1964 to 1970 and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in five consecutive years from 1965 to 1969.

After his time with the Rams, he played two seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He continued his Pro Bowl play in the first year with his new team after recording six sacks and recovering a pair of fumbles.

In 1974, he signed with Washington and appeared in all 14 games, starting just one, and finished with three sacks. Jones, who missed just six games in his 14 NFL seasons, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1980.

4 Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb went 5-8 in his lone season quarterbacking the Eagles' division rival

With 32,873 passing yards, Donovan McNabb remains the all-time passing leader for the Philadelphia Eagles. The second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, the Syracuse alum spent 11 seasons with the Eagles and posted a regular-season record of 92-49-1.

From 2000 to 2004, McNabb made the Pro Bowl. In his second year in the league, he finished second in the MVP voting after throwing for 3,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 629 yards and six touchdowns that year and led the Eagles to an 11-5 record.

McNabb's 216 career touchdown passes with the Eagles are well ahead of Ron Jaworski's 175 for the most in franchise history.

After playing 11 seasons with the Eagles, McNabb was traded to Washington in April 2010. He played one season for the Eagles' division rival and started 13 games, going 5-8, while throwing for 3,377 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was intercepted 15 times.

After one year in Washington, McNabb started six games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, going 1-5.

5 Troy Vincent

Troy Vincent capped a strong career by playing eight games for Washington

Although defensive back Troy Vincent began his lengthy NFL career by playing four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, his best years came with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The seventh overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft, Vincent signed with his hometown Eagles in 1996 and spent eight successful seasons with the team. He had five straight Pro Bowl seasons from 1999 to 2003.

In 2002, Vincent was also named a First-Team All-Pro after registering a pair of interceptions and 67 combined tackles. He was also the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. After his eight seasons with the Eagles, Vincent hooked on with the Buffalo Bills and played parts of three seasons in Western New York.

In 2006, Vincent was injured in the Bills' season opener and was expected to miss up to eight weeks. When he returned to play, the Bills released him, and he signed with Washington. He played eight games with the team, starting three of them, and recorded 21 tackles.

Washington released him in February 2007 and he never took another snap.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.