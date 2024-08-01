Highlights Teams that participate in the Hall of Fame Game don't become contenders, lacking playoff success or division titles.

Since 2000, no team that played has won the Super Bowl, showing a negative impact on future performance.

The Steelers and Cowboys have participated in the Hall of Fame Game more than any other team, with 7 appearances apiece.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game means competitive NFL football is just around the corner.

It has been the opening preseason matchup since 1962, and serves as the appetizer for Hall of Fame weekend, where the main course comes a couple of days later when that year's Hall of Fame class is officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio, bronze bust and all.

While the Hall of Fame Game is all about the next generation and evaluating young and up-and-coming talent, and the Hall of Fame enshrinement is all about recognizing individual achievements of the past, what does it mean for the teams actually participating in the exhibition match?

Many may wonder whether playing in the Hall of Fame Game has had any effect on the participating teams during the ensuing season. Is a team more likely to win their division, a playoff game, or the Super Bowl if they play in the Hall of Fame Game? How about if they win the HOF Game? What if they lose it?

We'll break down all the trends, patterns, and superlatives surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game and what it means for the teams involved... And you might be surprised at what we found.

Playing In the Hall of Fame Game Is A Bad Omen

Teams that play in the HOF Game are generally doomed for the ensuing campaign

Not all teams are created equal in the eyes of the Hall of Fame Game selection committee, which decides who will participate each year. From 1971-2010, it was generally one AFC team vs. one NFC team, though since then it's been a little more scattershot.

The last four expansion teams (Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans) all participated in the Hall of Fame Game in their inaugural seasons. The last of the 32 teams to participate in the exhibition was the Baltimore Ravens, who made their debut in 2018.

Since it's inception in 1962, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys (two of the league's most popular teams) have participated in the game the most often, with seven appearances, while the Ravens, Texans, and Panthers (three of the youngest teams in the league) tied for the fewest appearances, with one apiece.

Most & Least Frequent HOF Game Participants Most Frequent Least Frequent Pittsburgh Steelers 7 Baltimore Ravens 1 Dallas Cowboys 7 Houston Texans 1 Cleveland Browns 6 Carolina Panthers 1 Arizona Cardinals 5 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 New Orleans Saints 5 Los Angeles Chargers 2 Chicago Bears 5 Seattle Seahawks 2 New York Giants 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Washington Commanders 5 Several Teams Tied 3

Simply participating in the Hall of Fame Game doesn't mean much, though... or does it? Since 2000, participating in the Hall of Fame Game has essentially been a death sentence to both team's chances at Super Bowl contention. No HOF Game participant this century has won the Super Bowl, only one has even made it to a Conference Championship, and only five earned a single playoff win. Talk about a bad omen.

HOF Game Participant Trends (Since 2000) Trend Yes No Winning Record 21 21 Playoff Berth 18 24 Playoff Win 5 37 Division Title 11 31 Conference Championship Appearance 1 41 Super Bowl Appearance 1 41 Super Bowl Win 0 42

However, do those numbers start to get a little rosier if we look only at the teams that won the Hall of Fame Game that year?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While there have only been two teams to play in the HOF Game and the Super Bowl in the same season (both lost), the year after a team plays in the HOF game shows some different trends. 9 times between 1976 and 2008, a team that played in the HOF game made it to the Super Bowl the following year, and 5 of those went on to win the Super Bowl. (1980 Raiders, 1986 Giants, 1988 49ers, 2001 Patriots, 2008 Steelers)

Well, kind of. While you're about as likely to finish the season with a winning record and a playoff berth whether you win or lose the Hall of Fame Game, you're far less likely to earn a playoff victory if you win the HOF Game, as the only team to win the HOF Game and win a playoff game were the 2001 St. Louis Rams, who set countless records and reached the Super Bowl, only to lose to a burgeoning dynasty in New England.

HOF Game Winner Trends (Since 2000) Trend Yes No Winning Record 10 11 Playoff Berth 9 12 Playoff Win 1 20 Division Title 6 15 Conference Championship Appearance 1 20 Super Bowl Appearance 1 20 Super Bowl Win 0 21

So, if winning the game doesn't do you much good in the season to come, how about losing the Hall of Fame Game? Well, you're slightly more likely to finish with a winning record and four times more likely to get a playoff win if you lose the HOF Game rather than if you win, but you're slightly less likely to win a division title.

HOF Game Loser Trends (Since 2000) Trend Yes No Winning Record 11 10 Playoff Berth 9 12 Playoff Win 4 17 Division Title 5 16 Conference Championship Appearance 0 21 Super Bowl Appearance 0 21 Super Bowl Win 0 21

The trends since 2000 are the most relevant for our purposes, but what about the longer history of the Hall of Fame Game? Did teams used to find playoff success in a campaign where they played in the preseason debut, or has it always been a death knell like it's been since the turn of the century?

To put it plainly, yes. Only two teams who participated in the Hall of Fame Game reached the Super Bowl that same year: the 2001 Rams and the 1988 Bengals. Both teams lost in that Super Bowl, and did so in heartbreaking fashion.

Essentially, what we've gleaned from this exercise is pretty simple: avoid playing in the Hall of Fame Game at all costs... unless you're fine with a winning record and minimal playoff success.

