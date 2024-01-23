Highlights Potential assists provide a better measure of playmaking by tracking passes that lead to scoring opportunities, regardless of the result.

Playmaking is one of the hardest offensive skills to gauge from a box score level in the NBA. While assists can give us a measure of how many passes are directly leading to a field goal, it doesn’t paint the entire picture.

Assists are only credited for successful field goals, but what about passes that lead to missed shots? Those plays don’t exist in the box score and don’t show up in highlight reels, often being forgotten.

Luckily, there are advanced stats available that allow us to better contextualize playmaking. Potential assists are used to track passes that lead to a direct shot, regardless of the result. While not perfect, it gives a better picture of playmaking by letting us track the amount of scoring opportunities each player creates.

Above is a graph that displays the relationship between Assists and Potential Assists for the 2023-2024 NBA season up until Jan. 22, 2024. Using it, we're able to better observe playmaking beyond just pure assists.

For example, Jimmy Butler is averaging fewer assists than Khris Middleton despite averaging two more potential assists per game. If we were to look at just box scores alone, the assumption would be that Middleton is a better playmaker than Butler.

However, bringing in potential assists helps provide more context to playmaking. While it's not definitive, one interpretation would be that Butler is finding more opportunities for his teammates, but they're just not converting. What else stands out?

Playmaking in a league of their own

Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young are the only players averaging at least 18 Potential Assists

When it comes to playmaking, Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young are in a league of their own this season. They’re the only players that are averaging more than 18 potential assists per game and 10 assists per game.

Haliburton’s 20.8 potential assists this season is the highest since James Harden’s 22.3 back in the 2016-2017 NBA season. He’s the heart and soul of the Indiana Pacers’ offense. He’s great at dissecting defenses with his facilitating, and he does so efficiently.

Despite a 25 percent usage rate, he’s eighth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio. No player ranked higher than him has over a 19 percent usage rate. His ability to create looks for his teammates while rarely turning the ball over is one of the reasons why the Pacers have the highest offensive rating in NBA history.

Likewise, Young has been just as spectacular. He’s averaging 18.5 potential assists per game and is responsible for 23 percent of his team’s points. He’s had 26 games this season with 10 or more assists, second only to Haliburton.

Factoring luck or lack thereof

Five players in the league converting less than 48 percent of their Potential Assists

Scoot Henderson is the unluckiest player in the league when it comes to assists. He's top 30 in the league in Potential Assists, averaging 10.3 per game. However, he's only converting 45.6 percent of them.

His teammate Shaedon Sharpe joins him on the list, converting only 47.5 percent of his potential assists. While both players are finding opportunities for their teammates, they're just not able to capitalize. The Portland Trail Blazers currently have the worst offense in the league. They’re last in offensive rating (107.6), points per game (107.5), and field goal percentage (43.4).

Players Converting the Lowest Percentage of Their Potential Assists Scoot Henderson Zach Lavine Talen Horton-Tucker Jimmy Butler Shaedon Sharpe Assists Per Game 4.7 3.9 4.2 4.4 2.9 Potential Assists Per Game 10.3 8.4 8.9 9.3 6.1 Percentage of Potential Assists Converted 45.6 46.4 47.2 47.3 47.5

The aforementioned Butler also finds himself on the list. Although he's the only player in the bottom five to be on a playoff team, the sixth-seeded Miami Heat, who just acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets, have been struggling this season on the offensive end. They're 26th in points per game and are 23rd in field goal percentage.

Zach LaVine also appears. The former all-star is only converting 46.4 percent of his 8.4 potential assists per game. The Chicago Bulls are the slowest team in the league this season, and they also take a lot of tough shots. They take more mid-range shots than any team in the league, and they take the third-fewest shots in the paint.

Analyzing who has the Midas Touch

Five players in the league converting more than 67 percent of their Potential Assists

As far as percentages go, no player in the league comes close to Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns. He's converting a league-best 80 percent of his potential assists. Although surprising at first glance, it makes sense. He's playing alongside two elite scorers in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. 44 percent of his assists this season have gone to Durant and Booker.

Players Converting the Highest Percentage of Their Potential Assists Jusuf Nurkic Mike Conley Anthony Davis Khris Middleton Kyle Kuzma Assists Per Game 3.6 6.4 3.7 5.0 4.3 Potential Assists Per Game 4.5 9.0 5.3 7.3 6.4 Percentage of Potential Assists Converted 80.0 71.1 69.8 68.5 67.2

Mike Conley is the only point guard and primary playmaker to appear on the list. He's converting 71.1 percent of his nine potential assists. 33 percent of his assists this season are going to Karl Anthony-Towns.

Anthony Davis is averaging 3.7 assists per game this season, the second-highest of his career. 38 percent of his assists this season are going to Lakers players scoring at the rim. Kyle Kuzma is the most surprising player on the list. He's his team's tertiary playmaker yet is converting a higher percentage of his potential assists than any Washington Wizards player this season.

Box Scores Don't Paint the Whole Picture

Playmaking is more than just assists

Below is another table that looks at assists and potential assists for players ranked sixth through tenth in assists. While the rankings are somewhat consistent for the leaders of both categories, one thing stands out. Chris Paul, the player who ranks sixth in potential assists this season, isn't even in the top ten in assists this season. The stat highlights how, despite Paul's ability to create looks for his teammates, the Golden State Warriors just aren't converting off of his passes.

Assists vs Potential Assists James Harden Domantas Sabonis LaMelo Ball Devin Booker LeBron James Assists Per Game 8.5 8.0 7.8 7.7 7.4 Assists Rank 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Potential Assists Per Game 13.7 12.9 13.8 13.3 12.3 Potential Assists Rank 8th 10th 7th 9th 12th

Beyond looking at pure assist and potential assist numbers, it's also interesting to look at the type of points generated from assists. For example, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Julius Randle rank 23rd, 21st, and 49th in assists per game respectively. However, they've assisted on the fourth-, fifth-, and seventh-most three-pointers this season. While the pure assist numbers might not look as impressive as some of the other players in the league, the quality of their assists is higher.

Looking beyond the box score allows us to better understand playmaking. While advanced stats also don't paint the whole picture, they provide more context and allow us to better gauge the effectiveness of different playmakers in the NBA.