Highlights Playoff teams often have to make difficult decisions over the offseason due to cap constraints, and frequently lose key contributors to teams with more cap space.

Teams which finish near or at the top of their division face trickier schedules next season.

The Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Packers, and Chiefs may start slowly this year.

The NFL released the 2024 schedule just under two weeks ago, and several playoff teams from last year have been given a tricky start.

The difficulty of a team's schedule is decided by the division it's in, the division it's assigned to play within it's conference, the division it's assigned to play in the other conference, and where it finished in its division last season.

The best teams in the NFL have to play at least three games against the other best teams in the NFL each season, and this inevitably means that they usually have harder schedules.

Furthermore, most playoff teams are close to or are at the hard cap limit. If you want to be good enough to make the playoffs, you have to pay expensive contracts to good starters, especially quarterbacks. Quarterbacks, even non-elite ones, are commanding an increasingly high percentage of a team's cap each year, and it forces teams to make difficult decisions during the offseason.

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Dallas Cowboys lost several starters they couldn't afford to pay because their quarterback took up at least over a tenth of their cap space.

As a result of losing players and having trickier schedules, several playoff teams from last year could have rough starts to the 2024 season. Here are the five most likely candidates to struggle.

Related 5 Teams Most Likely to Start 4-0 Based on 2024 Schedule Five teams that could start the 2024 NFL season with a 4-0 record based upon strength of schedule and roster.

1 Baltimore Ravens

Last season's No. 1 seed is reeling from a mass exodus of players

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 AFC first seed has endured a tricky offseason. After looking offensively inert for much of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, it's unclear if they added enough in free agency and the draft to elevate them in playoff games.

They also lost a lot of key players and staff who were instrumental in their 13-4 regular season last year. They lost 15 players and arguably the best assistant coach in the league.

Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald constructed a historically good defense that led the league in sacks, turnovers and points allowed, but accepted a head coaching role with the Seattle Seahawks in January. Several of his assistants also departed.

Several key members of the defense, including pass rusher Jadaveon Clowney, who led the team in sacks, linebacker Patrick Queen, safety Geno Stone, and cornerback Ronald Darby, all signed elsewhere.

Half of their starting offensive line from last year, including Pro Bowler Kevin Zietler, and starters Morgan Moses and John Simpson all left in free agency. Running back Gus Edwards and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also won't be returning.

Cap restrictions, created by extending other stars, meant that the Ravens weren't able to sign many players in free agency to replace those who left.

Former Offensive Player of the Year running back Derrick Henry was the headline signing, joining from the Tennessee Titans after spending eight years there. However, he's 30 and has regularly led the league in carries. Running backs rarely age well, and Henry's production dipped last year. He may not be an impact signing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2020 season, Derrick Henry became just the eighth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, finishing with 2,027 yards on the year.

Aside from Henry, there were no other major signings. The Ravens' front office was aware of an impending exodus, and have several replacements already in-house, and drafted some talented players, but there's no guarantee they'll be as good.

While there's every chance the Ravens could be just as good as they were last year, they're far less of a sure bet than they were before.

Baltimore Ravens' Opening Five Games Week Opponent 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs 2 vs Las Vegas Raiders 3 @ Dallas Cowboys 4 vs Buffalo Bills 5 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Their exceptionally hard start to the season hasn't helped them either. Three out of their first five opponents made the playoffs last year, and all of them had at least eight wins.

The Chiefs, Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals were the top three seeds in the AFC in 2022, and are all likely to be contending for the first seed this season, while the Dallas Cowboys have won 12 games three seasons in a row.

Even their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, by far the weakest team of the five, won't be easy. The Raiders had one of the best defenses in the league over the second half of the season, and have one of the best defensive lines in the league after the addition of Christian Wilkins.

While the bookies still expect the Ravens to be one of the best teams in the NFL in 2024, their free agency losses and tough opening games mean they may struggle out of the gates.

2 Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones did not improve a team that was embarrassed in last year's playoffs

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Mike McCarthy-led Cowboys suffered its worst playoff indignity yet last year, getting blown out by the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers in the wild card round and looking completely inept on both sides of the ball. The Packers led 48-16 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter, and it was only two late scores by the Cowboys that made the game look competitive at all.

They became the first second seed to lose to a seventh seed since the expansion of the playoffs in 2020, and it was the Cowboys' first home loss in 17 games.

It was a particularly bad outing for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six and the other resulted in a touchdown shortly after. The vaunted Cowboys' defense barely troubled Jordan Love, and let Aaron Jones run for 118 yards and three touchdowns on only 21 rushes.

Obviously, something needed to change in the offseason, yet not much did. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the mastermind behind a consistently elite defense, was named head coach of the Washington Commanders, and was replaced with Mike Zimmer.

Aside from that, the Cowboys lost more than they added, mostly due to Prescott's gigantic $55.45 million cap hit, which takes up 21.7% of the Cowboys' cap.

Several starters left in free agency, including Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore, and Tyler Biadasz. The Cowboys lost eight players in total, including five starters. They only signed one player, linebacker Eric Kendricks, much to the consternation of Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys did add several potential starters in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially along the lines of scrimmage, but it's hard not to feel like they got noticeably worse this offseason, something that seemed hard to do after the way the 2023 season ended for them.

Negativity from the fans, a worse roster and a difficult first five games will all likely contribute to a slower start than the Cowboys are used to.

Dallas Cowboys' Opening Five Games Week Opponent 1 @Cleveland Browns 2 vs New Orleans Saints 3 vs Baltimore Ravens 4 @ New York Giants 5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Aside from the Ravens in week three, the Cowboys aren't playing any of the Super Bowl favorites, but there aren't any easy games either.

The Cleveland Browns looked formidable at the end of the season, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants improved over the offseason. The New Orleans Saints are a perennial above-average team, and have enough threats to pose a problem.

It's also important to consider the state of the Cowboys' fan base. The reaction to the Cowboys' disastrous playoff loss to the Packers and their offseason inertia was less than positive. Every season that passes is another season further away from when they last made the NFC championship in 1995.

For a fan base that's used to success, they haven't experienced it in a long time, and fans are growing increasingly impatient with McCarthy. A poor performance in week one or two could escalate that toxicity and have real on-field effects, whether that be on the coaching staff or players.

3 Houston Texans

Last year's surprise package is no longer playing with house money

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans were the surprise package of the 2023 NFL season. They were expected to be in a rebuilding phase under a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans and a newly drafted starting quarterback in C.J Stroud.

Instead, they became the first team in NFL history to win a division with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback. They won 10 games in 2023, more than they did in the 2021 and 2022 seasons combined, and followed up their regular season success with a dominant 45-14 win against the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

While they were convincingly beaten 34-10 by the Ravens a week later in the Divisional Round, the Texans had arguably the brightest future out of any team in the NFL, something that the front office recognized.

They've invested heavily this offseason around Stroud, trading for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs from the Bills, forming one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league. They also added several veteran defenders in edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Texans have four more years on Stroud's rookie contract, and are pushing in their chips while they have the capital to do so. The bookies have them rated as ninth favorites for the Super Bowl, and they should comfortably make the playoffs.

However, with more expectations comes more pressure. Last year, Ryans and Stroud started the seasons with low expectations and were able to become the definitive underdog story in the league while flying under the radar for most of the season.

After starting 3-4, they went 7-3 to end the season, and only made the playoffs on the final day after the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans.

They don't have the luxury of starting slowly this year. The Texans were selected to play six nationally televised games in 2024, including their week two game against the Chicago Bears. There's instantly going to be more scrutiny on them.

Moreover, they're going to be playing a substantially harder schedule than last year, and they have the seventh-trickiest schedule in the NFL based on projected win totals from Vegas.

Houston Texans' Opening Five Games Week Opponent 1 @ Indianapolis Colts 2 vs Chicago Bears 3 @ Minnesota Vikings 4 vs Jacksonville Jaguars 5 vs Buffalo Bills

Their first five games certainly aren't easy. Out of the five, only the Bills made the playoffs last year, but the other four are likely going to be in contention this year.

The Indianapolis Colts returned injured quarterback Anthony Richardson, and added potential stars in the draft in Adonai Mitchell and Laiatu Latu. The Bears had one of the best offseasons in the NFL, adding two top receivers and elite quarterback prospect Caleb Williams.

The Minnesota Vikings have arguably one of the best rosters in the NFL outside the quarterback position, and added J.J. McCarthy, who many consider to be one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the draft. The Jaguars narrowly missed out on the playoffs last year and will be itching to make amends for last year after the Texans pipped them to the AFC South title on the final day.

While the Bills did take a step back this year, they're still one of the top teams in the AFC and have one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen.

The Texans have a deceptively hard schedule, and could struggle to match the expectations of the media and of their fan base.

4 Green Bay Packers

The Packers need to prove that last year's playoff win was not a fluke

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers have done it again. In their first season without franchise legend and guaranteed Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it's become increasingly evident they've found his successor in Jordan Love, continuing the great Packers tradition of always having an elite quarterback.

Two years after drafting the former Utah State Aggie, the Packers handed the keys to the then 24-year-old, and he did not disappoint, playing at a very high level down the stretch, culminating in their dismantling of the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.

Along with the Texans, the Packers look like one of the most promising teams in the NFL. Their top six leading receivers from last year were all 24 or younger, and will grow with Love, while their defense is full of experience and talent.

To supplement their young core, they signed veteran stars in running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney, and replaced heavily criticized defensive coordinator Joe Barry with Jeff Hafley.

They also added several potential starters in the draft, although aside from first-round pick tackle Jordan Morgan, none of them play premium positions. In total, GM Brian Gutekunst drafted three safeties and two linebackers in the first five rounds, many of whom will feature prominently.

The Packers certainly improved this offseason, and their late-season form should give fans a lot to be excited about, but there's still cause for concern. The Packers defense was woeful at times last year, finishing 27th in defensive DVOA and 21st in PFF's defensive grades.

Hafley has never organized a defense at the NFL level, and his sole experience as a coordinator was one year at Ohio State, who have an overwhelming talent advantage. It's unclear yet if he'll be the solution or just exacerbate the problem, although some of the offseason additions should instantly improve the defense.

Love himself is not above scrutiny. He had some poor games in the first half of the season, and it looked as if the Packers were heading for a disappointing season after starting 3-6. They lost to teams like the Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Vikings, none of whom made the playoffs.

Love did look consistently excellent towards the end of the season, and played at an MVP level against the Cowboys in the playoffs. However, he's yet to play at a high level for a full season, and while a lot of his earlier struggles can be attributed to taking time to get used to starting in the NFL, he's still not a fully sure thing. It's likely he'll be very good next season, but it shouldn't be taken for granted.

There's also the issue of his contract. Love currently has one year left in his contract, and he's only being paid $12.75 million for the 2024 season, well below what a starting QB typically earns. He's been clear about his desire for a long-term contract, but the two sides are currently apart.

Love did show up at OTAs, and has yet to cause a stink, but if it drags on into the start of the season, it'll only serve as a distraction for their potential franchise quarterback.

Green Bay Packers' Opening Five Games Week Opponent 1 vs Philadelphia Eagles (in Brazil) 2 vs Indianapolis Colts 3 @Tennessee Titans 4 vs Minnesota Vikings 5 @ Los Angeles Rams

The Packers have also been handed a tricky start. The Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Colts will all be in playoff contention, while the Vikings and Titans have surrounded their young quarterbacks with plenty of receiving and blocking talent. Having to travel to Brazil as well will wear on the Packers players' physically as well.

Jordan Love and the Packers are likely to have a successful season last year, and Vegas bookies have set their over/under for wins at 9.5. However, there are still questions about consistency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Packers have to prove that last year's run to end the season was not a flash in the pan, but the new norm.

5 Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs host two of the best teams in the AFC to start their pursuit of a three-peat

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to create history this season by winning three Super Bowls in a row for the first time ever. Not even Tom Brady and his all-conquering New England Patriots of the early 2000s and mid 2010s were able to win a three-peat, and Vegas already thinks the Chiefs have a good chance of it.

They're the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 59, and that reflects the work of GM Brett Veach, who's been able to mostly keep the championship core together.

Of the 22 players who started for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, only four left in free agency, most notably cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who they traded to the Titans due to cap constraints. The rest were retained, with Veach issuing market-setting extensions to stars Chris Jones and Travis Kelce.

They also made some important additions to a weak receiving room. They signed Marquise Brown to a one-year-deal, and drafted Xavier Worthy in the first round. The Chiefs really struggled in the second half of the season due to poor receivers, and they fixed their biggest weakness from last year.

They've positioned themselves well to continue their success into the 2024 season. However, there's a reason why an NFL team has never won three in a row. It's very hard to maintain performance levels and dominance in a league as competitive as the NFL, regardless of how good your quarterback is.

The Chiefs were in danger of slipping out of the playoffs entirely after a 2-4 slide after their bye week left them at 9-6. They were certainly not favored coming into the playoffs, and they were pushed to the limit by the Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. It's not an issue of the Chiefs not being good enough, it's an issue of other teams just being better.

Kansas City Chiefs' Opening Five Games Week Opponent 1 vs Baltimore Ravens 2 vs Cincinnati Bengals 3 @ Atlanta Falcons 4 @ Los Angeles Chargers 5 vs New Orleans Saints

The Chiefs' opening schedule doesn't help their cause either. They host their last two opponents in the AFC Championship game in the Ravens and Bengals. The Bengals especially will be out for blood after a disappointing season last year, and Joe Burrow has often proved to be Mahomes' kryptonite.

Their first two games are definitely the toughest, but they then have to travel in consecutive weeks to new-look opponents. The Atlanta Falcons are favored to win the AFC South with Kirk Cousins now at the helm, and Jim Harbaugh's brand of toughness will likely already have been imprinted on the Los Angeles Chargers by Week 4.

The Chiefs have a target on their backs after their success in the past two seasons, and the pressure of being the best may eventually catch up to them. Both the Ravens and the Bengals will be looking for revenge, and the Chiefs could struggle out of the blocks.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.