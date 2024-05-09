Highlights Chelsea's poor start under Mauricio Pochettino has been turned around with recent form.

With only 3 losses since January, Chelsea may even secure a Europa League spot.

Pochettino's future at Chelsea looks more positive now after a change in form.

Chelsea looked to have begun yet another horror campaign at the start of this season when Mauricio Pochettino carried on Graham Potter's legacy with a spate of losses and draws in the Premier League, but some recent form has revived the Blues - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that further positive results and subsequent European qualification will see the Argentine's future swing back his way.

The Stamford Bridge outfit won just four of their opening 13 Premier League fixtures to leave them 10th in the league on 16 points; and by the time Christmas Day was upon us, they’d only added two to that tally to begin the festive period on 22 points. However, it’s been a different tale in 2024 and with just three losses from January onwards, the Blues are mountain a late challenge for a Europa League spot, which they will achieve should they win their last three games alongside Newcastle dropping three points.

Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea Latest

The Argentine has had a real upturn in form recently

Pochettino, understandably, was on the chopping block by many fans for what was looking like a replica of Potter's first season in charge at Chelsea, and with history not wanting to repeat itself, links with other managers sprung up. But a change in form has seen Pochettino excel and with just one loss in his last 12, things are starting to look rosier.

Cole Palmer has been an outstanding talent in that regard, almost single-handedly winning Chelsea games in the meantime but a notable increase in performance levels from the likes of Trevoh Chalobah, Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher has seen the Blues show real fight and spirit since their drubbing at Arsenal - and that could have saved Pochettino at the bell.

Jones: "Favour Could Sway in Pochettino's Way"

Chelsea have looked a coherent team in recent weeks

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones claimed that despite the writing being on the wall beforehand, the former Tottenham boss has given himself a fighting chance. He said:

"The 5-0 loss to Arsenal looked like the writing on the wall but the last couple of results have been a huge relief to Pochettino and undoubtedly given him a lifeline at Chelsea. Some of the wary fans are being won over a little bit and if this run of form continues and Chelsea actually qualify for Europe then I think it sways it in favour of him staying. It’s difficult to get too convinced one way or the other on how this goes, because Chelsea have had such a patchy season, but there have definitely been some positive signs."

Pochettino Can Be The Man to Lead Chelsea Forward

Mauricio Pochettino has experience in Champions League chases

Failing to be beaten by Manchester City in both Premier League games, a draw against Liverpool and a 2-2 stalemate with Arsenal back in October has shown that they can compete with the top three when required, and more cohesion could allow the Blues to step up their chase in the battle for Champions League football next season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pochettino has won 23 of the 48 games he's had in charge of Chelsea, signalling a 47.92% win rate.

Pochettino, who reportedly earns £200k-a-week at Stamford Bridge, evidently has experience of finishing in the top four before at Tottenham Hotspur. Recording four consecutive Champions League finishes, the Argentine even got Tottenham to the final back in 2019, where they lost to Liverpool in Madrid.

A squad that he had built together in the ilk of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and a quality-laden back four with Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen amongst others meant that Spurs were one of England’s best teams for almost half a decade - and with Chelsea boasting the likes of Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, there is no reason that the building blocks can’t be put in place.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-05-24.