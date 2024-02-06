Highlights Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had "crisis talks" with defender Thiago Silva after his wife criticised him on social media.

The content of the conversation between Pochettino and Silva remains private, but their long-standing relationship helped the situation.

Pressure is mounting on Pochettino as Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and are far from Champions League qualification.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino revealed he has conducted frank ‘crisis talks’ with defender Thiago Silva after his wife made a prod at the Argentine on social media after the Blues fell to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Speaking ahead of the Blues’ FA Cup clash with Aston Villa on Wednesday, Pochettino claimed that Silva had taken it upon himself to speak to his boss on Tuesday morning – as a means of sweeping the situation under the carpet.

Pochettino, who enjoyed 293 games at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur between 2014 and 2019, reiterated that the content and tone of the conversation would remain ‘private’ between him and Silva, but he did insist that their 10+ year relationship helped matters.

As reported by The Telegraph the duo held 'crisis talks' over the incident. They then quoted Pochettino, with the 51-year-old detailing how it played out:

“I’m not going to talk in the way we were talking. I think the important thing is he came and wanted to talk with me. And of course, he knows me after more than 10 years, [and] who I am. We are a very strong coaching staff and the way we operate. Of course, he came to talk and we talked and I think that was private. And that’s it. It’s a private thing to keep inside.”

Thiago Silva’s wife takes a dig at Pochettino

‘It’s time to change’

The pressure continues to mount on the Argentine tactician’s shoulders with him unable to get a tune out of his current roster of players and, with no European football to enjoy in between domestic outings, the pressure and bad press is poised to grow. They currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and, more worryingly, 15 points off Champions League qualification.

Having spent heavily in recent transfer windows, many of the Stamford Bridge faithful – and even those beyond – expected Chelsea to be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal this term, but instead, they are more worried about making the top half of England’s top tier.

Angered by the performance against Gary O’Neil’s men, Belle, Silva’s wife, was quick to ridicule the former Tottenham Hotspur manager on X (formerly Twitter) after their most recent loss – and has since refused to delete the post. Referencing that it is ‘time to change’, she stated:

“It’s time to change. If you wait any long it will be too late.”

Albeit cryptic, many took this as a sly call to Chelsea’s hierarchy to part ways with Pochettino, despite him only entering the Stamford Bridge dugout in July 2023. Others believe that she is referencing the future of her husband Thiago, whose contract at the club expires in the summer. The Brazilian is coming to the end of his promising career at the ripe age of 39 - and it may be a case of his wife wanting him to end on a high.

Related 10 potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino finds himself under pressure at Stamford Bridge, and there are 10 potential candidates to take over should he depart the club.

Pochettino under fierce pressure at Chelsea

Win percentage: 45.16%

With Pochettino heavily under the spotlight in west London, many fans – much like Belle – are calling for him to face the axe, despite being in the role for less than a year. Former Chelsea chief Jose Mourinho - nicknamed 'The Special One' is on the market and may be convinced to endure a third stint at the club, all while journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Todd Boehly and Co. 'might be tempted' to bring the Portuguese veteran back to the club.

Comparing Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea statistics Statistics Potter Pochettino League position 11th 11th Matches 31 31 Wins 12 14 Draws 8 6 Losses 11 11 Win percentage (%) 38.7 45.16 Statistics per Sky Sports - correct as of 06/02/24

Pochettino's 31-game stint isn't too dissimilar to that of Graham Potter, a man who last just 31 games in the Chelsea hotseat. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man's arrival was met with a lot of fanfare given the job he did at the Amex Stadium, but fans were quick to turn on him after a period of lacklustre performances and a bad run of results.

Having won under half of his outings thus far, Pochettino has just a couple of extra wins under his belt than the Englishman did at that point. The current chief also has a superior win rate - 45.16% to Potter's 38.7% - but, in isolation, his win rate for the Premier League outfit doesn't make for superb reading. Interestingly, both managers lost 11 matches in that period, though Pochettino has turned two more draws into wins.