Highlights Mauricio Pochettino has already been linked to jobs, including Manchester United, following his Chelsea exit.

David Ornstein sees a potential move to United as 'one to watch'.

Pochettino already knows INEOS after talks with Nice in the past.

Mauricio Pochettino has already been linked with jobs within 24 hours after leaving Chelsea in surprise circumstances following their strong end to the season - and David Ornstein has labelled a potential move to Manchester United as 'one to watch' with the Red Devils themselves unsure on Erik ten Hag's position at the club.

Pochettino managed to drag the Blues to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League after a poor first half of the season, ensuring European football after a hiatus from continental competitions in the year just gone - and it looked for the world as though he was set to stay at Stamford Bridge with the Blues finally beginning to gel on the pitch in the final weeks of the season. But Pochettino's departure has opened the door to a move on his behalf and that could be at United - with Ornstein labelling the move as 'one to watch'.

Ornstein: Pochettino and INEOS Have a Relationship

Pochettino is a free agent and will be linked to many jobs in the summer

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, Ornstein claimed that whilst it is initially too early to think about a move to United for Pochettino, it is certainly one to watch. He said:

“I think Manchester United have been heavily linked with him for some time, before Ten Hag. He met with INEOS about the Nice job too, so there is a relationship there - and I’m sure that now he is available, he will be in the thinking of clubs like Manchester United. “Given the background of a club like Manchester United, I’m sure they will hold some appeal to him. I’m not suggesting that it’s going to happen, we will have to wait and see what will happen with Erik ten Hag of course. But clearly it is one to watch because they are that sort of club.

Manchester United Premier League statistics - 2023/24 season rankings Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 =6th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 57 =9th Goals conceded 58 =5th xG 61.1 11th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

“You have got to think about the structure of a club like Manchester United and INEOS. If it didn’t quite work for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea where they wanted to bring in set-piece coaches - where he was said to be against that in favour of a more traditional style of management - would it work at somewhere like Manchester United where they are trying to do something similar with their sporting directors and so on? “Maybe he will take a break. He was out of the game for quite a long time after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and before joining Chelsea opportunities came and went. He will like to see himself at that top echelon, and he’ll have to make this decision very carefully."

Mauricio Pochettino Would Be a Good Appointment

Pochettino could blossom at Manchester United

Pochettino took over Chelsea when they were in a rut after the Graham Potter era, and whilst it took him half a season to get going, the Blues have been superb in 2024. United are in a similar position; they should be performing much better than they are and with a rebuild in the summer, the Red Devils could turn to Pochettino to do similar at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has managed 294 games in the Premier League, winning 150 of those matches.

The Argentine took over Tottenham when they had finished sixth in the Premier League and after just two seasons, dragged them into the Champions League and kept them in the top four consecutively over the course of four seasons - which could be just what United need.

Related Why Man Utd Could Face Investigation Over Dan Ashworth Pursuit Manchester United and Newcastle are yet to reach an agreement on Dan Ashworth.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-05-24.