Chelsea target Mauricio Pochettino might not get the final say on who leaves the club this summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentine coach is close to taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Mauricio Pochettino

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this week that Pochettino would arrive in London over the next few days to sign his contract as Chelsea manager.

It's been an extremely difficult season for the Blues who have failed to qualify for any European competition and may even struggle to finish in the top half of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard is currently in charge at Stamford Bridge, but the former Everton boss was only appointed on an interim basis.

Pochettino will face the difficult task of trying to get the best out of the obscene number of players signed over the last two transfer windows.

According to ESPN, Chelsea have spent over £600m this season alone, and you'd imagine the spending will continue in the summer under Pochettino.

However, to continue to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, the west London club will undoubtedly have to offload some of their squad.

What has Brown said about Pochettino?

Brown doesn't believe Pochettino will have the final say in who is going to be sold during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's not going to be as simple as Chelsea deciding these five are available. They will get offers for players they don't want to sell or Pochettino wants to keep and they may be forced to get rid of them just because the squad is too big and they're flirting with problems in terms of FFP.

"So, I'd be surprised if Pochettino gets the final say in exactly who leaves Chelsea. I think they're hostage to fortune there in a way."

Who could be sold in the summer?

The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea want to offload at least eight players in the summer in order to trim their squad.

The players who Todd Boehly and his backroom team may look to sell include Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Edouard Mendy.

After coming through the academy, Loftus-Cheek and Gallagher would bring in Chelsea pure profit, which helps with financial regulations.

The remaining players have all failed to impress consistently for Chelsea, and if they want to continue spending, something has to give.