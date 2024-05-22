Highlights Mauricio Pochettino has left Chelsea by mutual consent, sparking interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Pochettino had a successful 2024 season with Chelsea, losing only 3 league matches.

United's future coach remains uncertain with Erik ten Hag failing to impress; whilst Bayern Munich might swap Thomas Tuchel for Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino's exit from Chelsea has seen him land straight onto the managerial scrapheap once again despite a strong second half to the season at Stamford Bridge - but he may find himself in a job relatively soon with Manchester United and Bayern Munich both set to take an interest in his services.

The Argentine had a superb 2024 with Chelsea, only losing three times in the Premier League and getting the club to the Carabao Cup final where they lost in the last minute of extra-time to Liverpool; though after a two-day review with the club regarding his future, Pochettino left the Blues by mutual consent on Tuesday evening to set the managerial rumour mill abound once again. But that could see him join a new club in next to no time - and a report by Nick Purewal has suggested that the Red Devils are keen on bringing him in with Erik ten Hag's future still to be decided.

Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United Latest

Pochettino has been linked with clubs within 24 hours of his Chelsea exit

A report on Tuesday morning stated that Pochettino would be a man in demand if he was to leave Stamford Bridge due to being highly regarded by clubs across Europe; having received interest from big sides across the continent.

And, with the news that the Argentine was set to depart the club, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are now on high alert to securing his availability.

Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League statistics - Chelsea, 2023/24 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 18 6th= Losses 11 5th Goals scored 77 5th Goals conceded 63 11th xG 80.21 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 22/05/2024

Updates on United's future manager are still up in the air over the future of their current manager Erik ten Hag after an underwhelming season at the Old Trafford helm - a campaign that may not be recoverable even if they fail to qualify for European football, which will be confirmed with a win over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the weekend.

Bayern, meanwhile, look set to part ways with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel after a poor campaign on German soil which has seen the Bavarian club go without a trophy for the first time in 13 years - and having been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge, that could set up a straight swap deal with Pochettino, allowing the Argentine to take over the reins at the Allianz Arena with Tuchel in the home straight to aim to restore the former glories he achieved at the Blues.

Pochettino Finished His Chelsea Career Strongly

The Argentine will now look for a move elsewhere

Pochettino had a shocking start to the campaign, which saw the Blues fail to massively improve on last season's horror outing under Graham Potter, and in 10th place in the league at the turn of the year, big improvement was needed if the club were to qualify for European football and avoid missing out for the second season in a row.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mauricio Pochettino has lost all three of his cup finals in charge of English teams (two at Tottenham Hotspur, one at Chelsea)

That was achieved in the final days of the season. Pochettino oversaw a five-match winning run to close out the campaign, mirroring the 'outstanding' tag given to him by Eddie Howe earlier this season; and by securing a sixth-placed finish regardless of United's result against City at Wembley, they will have some form of continental football next season be it in the Europa League or the Conference League.

Names touted to the Blues so far have been Tuchel, alongside moves for Ipswich's Kieran McKenna and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-05-24.