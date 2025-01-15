Welcome to Market Madness, the podcast where every day feels like transfer deadline day!

On this week's episode, hosts Joel Beya and Olivia Buzaglo, as well as GIVEMESPORT Senior Transfer Correspondent Ben Jacobs are back to give fans exclusive insights into the football transfer market they won't find anywhere else! The crew touch on Christopher Nkunku's links, Arsenal and the Gabriel Jesus injury, Tom Cannon, John Duran, plus much more.

Plus, GIVEMESPORT Senior Reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United expert Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, former United States national team goalkeeper Kasey Keller, and GIVEMESPORT Senior MLS insider Tom Bogert join the star-studded show.

On this week's episode, we'll have exclusive updates from Fabrizio on a host of ongoing transfer sagas, including interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan in Kyle Walker, the latest on Arsenal's deal for Martin Zubimendi, and Omar Marmoush and Vitor Reis' moves to Manchester City.

We'll also be speaking to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan on all matters Manchester United, MLS insider Tom Bogert will explain the American league's newly launched 'internal transfer market', and Premier League cult hero Kasey Keller will join us to share his thoughts on modern-day goalkeeping.

Plus, Ben has the latest information on Chelsea's €70m valuation of Christopher Nkunku, their plans to sign Bayern Munichs' Mathys Tel, and West Ham's list of strike targets after Niclas Fullkrug's serious injury, while also breaking stories live on the show as they come in!

Market Madness Episode 2 Rundown:

Christopher Nkunku transfer links [03:00]

Breaking news on Kolo Muani [08:00]

GMS Senior Reporter Fabrizio Romano joins the show with transfer updates [11:00]

Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus injury [22:00]

Breaking news on Leicester City striker Tom Cannon [25:00]

Kasey Keller on why GKs should be good as Lionel Messi with their feet, and our Debate challenge on this topic [26:40]

Mike Keegan joins the show to chat all things Manchester United [39:30]

Breaking news on Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran [49:30]

Tom Bogert breaks down a ground-breaking new MLS announcement [51:10]

Surprise feel-good news from Olivia [55:14]

Market Madness can be streamed live on Facebook, X, and YouTube, and is available as a podcast on all major platforms.