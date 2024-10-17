Paul Pogba has responded to Wayne Rooney's allegations that he and Jesse Lingard danced in the dressing room following a Manchester United defeat, calling the claims 'mean' and 'false.' In a 2021 column for The Times, Rooney offered a harsh critique of the Frenchman's influence on the Red Devils' squad. The story is doing the rounds once more after being shared by Rio Ferdinand.

Rooney wrote: "I do remember one time, coming into training at United the day after a defeat, still feeling very annoyed and walking into the dressing room with Michael Carrick. We found Jesse and Paul dancing in there with the music on. I went over, turned it off and took the speakers out of the dressing room — because that’s my mindset, that’s how I’ve grown up in football."

Related Paul Pogba Give Emotional Response When Quizzed About Doping Offence Paul Pogba, the Juventus and former Manchester United star, has said, "I'm not a cheater," while accepting responsibility for his failed doping test.

Pogba Hits Out At Rooney

The Frenchman has addressed the United icon's 'mean' claims

However, in his first interview since failing a doping test, which initially resulted in a four-year ban that has now been reduced to 18 months, the World Cup winner is eager to share his perspective on the various criticisms he has encountered during a challenging few years. Rooney's comments contributed to a wider narrative surrounding Pogba during his six years at the club before he left for Juventus in 2022.

Now, responding to the claims, Pogba told Sky Sports: "I want to clarify something because I’ve been hearing stuff that Wayne Rooney once said that we lost a game and me and Jesse (Lingard) were dancing in the changing room. You always need a witness on this, okay. So if somebody can confirm what Wayne Rooney said when you were in the changing room, I will accept it.

“If there is not, that’s mean, it is not true. When Jesse Lingard tells you – did Jesse Lingard confirm that? Never. I never confirmed that because I am someone who is a very bad loser and I respect what I do and I respect the club."

“Me coming to the dressing room and putting on music and Wayne Rooney, the legend of the club, sitting there not saying anything to us – does it match? Do you think it matches?" Pogba continued. “Nobody in the club will come and say nothing to us dancing after we lose a game.”

Pogba's current deal with Juventus - a club at which he has won four Italian titles, two Italian cups, and three Italian Super Cups - expires in 2026, but the Bianconeri are expected to terminate the contract. The midfielder has been linked with Marseille, as well as with several MLS clubs.

Despite being described in the past as a waste of money by rival fans, he also won the Europa League and two League Cups at United during their most successful post-Fergie era, but a well-publicised fall-out with manager Jose Mourinho, during his second, six-year spell there cut his journey short.