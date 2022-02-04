As fans of the sport, it’s always great when a football question pops up on a quiz show, isn’t it? Even more so when the question involves a legendary figure from the beautiful game like Henrik Larsson.

Even if you don’t know much about literature, history, or the arts, there’s always a chance to impress your friends and family when a football question pops up on screen. But if your knowledge of the sport isn’t the best, getting a football question correct is nigh-on impossible.

Two sisters found themselves in this predicament after reaching the final of a Pointless episode in 2017. Tasha and Jo Smith were asked to name any footballer who scored at Euro 2000. If they managed to get a pointless answer, they’d win the £2,250 jackpot. For those who haven’t watched the show before, this isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Henrik Larsson was a Pointless Answer

It took everyone by surprise

Avid football fans know the likes of Patrick Kluivert, Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer scored goals at the European Championship in 2000. But in order to win the jackpot, the contestants had to name a more obscure player who wasn’t mentioned when the producers of the show asked 100 members of the public the same question.

Among the players who scored one goal at the tournament were Antonio Conte, Luis Figo, Raul, Michael Owen, Alessandro Del Piero and Paul Scholes. Someone else who only scored one goal at Euro 2000 was Sweden striker Henrik Larsson - and that’s who Tasha and Jo went for, despite knowing little about football.

To their amazement, and the millions watching at home, Larsson was indeed a pointless answer. Watch the brilliant clip below:

How They Got a Pointless Answer

A Celtic fan played a huge - albeit unlikely - role

Tasha told hosts Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman: "My boyfriend Alex is a massive Celtic supporter, and he knows that I'm rubbish with names and things like that, so he said, anything football-related - he's played for Man U, he's played for Celtic and Barcelona, I think.

"He just said go for Henrik Larsson. And it's paid off."

Osman was left in disbelief, as he stated: "I literally can't get over Henrik Larsson. It was absolutely brilliant." The co-host then went on to add: "People often say 'I'm going to go for a punt'. The look of genuine shock on your face when that column started going down was fantastic. It was one of the great endings to an episode of Pointless that we have ever had. What a lovely thing to watch."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henrik Larsson is the third-highest goalscorer in Celtic's history (242).

Speaking to BBC Scotland after the programme was aired, Tasha admitted she was “very surprised” to have won. She added: “Alex didn't believe me when I told him, he thought I was having him on.” Tasha spent her winnings on a trip to Italy, Croatia and Greece.

He may not be a well-known commodity to the two contestants on the game show, but Larsson is a household name in the world of football. The Swede played for massive clubs, including Celtic, Manchester United and Barcelona. He won league titles with all three teams and reached the pinnacle of European football during his spell at Camp Nou. Larsson lifted the Champions League in Barcelona colours in 2006.

In a 585-game club career, the elite marksman found the net 326 times. In the famous yellow and blue kit of Sweden, Larsson scored 37 times in just over a century of appearances. This haul made him the fourth-highest scorer in the nation's history, on his way to becoming one of the greatest players to have worn the kit.

Henrik Larsson Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Celtic 285 218 63 Feyenoord 136 39 11 Helsingborgs 92 47 23 Barcelona 59 19 6 Manchester United 13 3 0 Sweden 106 37 9

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.