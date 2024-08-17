Highlights Clubs can be docked points for a variety of reasons, including financial irregularities, administration and breaking league regulations.

Recent examples include Everton and Nottingham Forest for breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Major point deductions occurred in Italy due to the Calciopoli scandal, as Juventus and AC Milan faced severe penalties.

Points deductions in football have become a common punishment for all sorts of different kinds of misdemeanours and infringements, but they're not new to the game. The first team to suffer this fate was Notts County, all the way back in 1890.

The docking of points is an increasingly regular occurrence, especially in the English game, as over 50 clubs have been brandished with points deductions since 2000, most often due to financial mismanagement or irregularities. Economic restrictions have never been more prevalent in the minds of club executives across the game.

Teams are under more pressure than ever to make sure that they are in line with the rules and regulations of the game, as the punishment for falling foul of this legislation can have very severe consequences for a club's immediate and long-term future. With more prize money on offer for higher league finishes, a major points deduction can have significant consequences, especially for teams towards the bottom of the table.

Why Clubs Are Deducted Points

Punishments for financial breaches are increasingly common

Deductions can be applied for several different reasons. The most common offence is financial irregularity. Punishments for misdemeanours can vary across leagues and governing bodies, while different levels of infractions are often greeted with different punishments based on circumstances.

Administration is the most common cause of points deductions in lower leagues and is a fate that has befallen numerous clubs in the English Football League, most famously Bury, Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic. Portsmouth are the only top-flight club that have entered administration in the Premier League era, facing this demise in the 2009-10 season, a campaign that ended their stay in the division.

Deductions for entering administration were introduced in 2004, with the first club to face the punishment being Welsh side Wrexham in 2004, and the penalty being 10 points in the English Football League. This was extended to 12 in 2019.

Timeline of Points Deductions in English Football Year Event 1890 The first points deduction in English football was given to Notts County for fielding an ineligible player. This decision was later overturned. Sunderland then received a two-point deduction for the same reason in the same season, becoming the first club to keep the penalty. 1926–1974 Stockport County, Newport County, Preston North End, Aldershot Town and Mansfield Town received points deductions for fielding ineligible players. 1981–1983 Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers were docked two points each for fielding unregistered players. Blackpool also got two points taken off for fielding an ineligible player. 1987-1988 Tranmere Rovers became the first club to be docked points for failing to fulfil a fixture (two points). Halifax Town had one point taken off for fielding an unregistered player. 1990-91 Arsenal and Manchester United were docked points for 'bringing the game into disrepute' after a full-scale brawl between 21 players. Arsenal lost two points, Man Utd had one taken away. 1996-97 Brighton & Hove Albion were deducted two points for a pitch invasion by fans, causing match abandonment. Middlesbrough were deducted three points for an unauthorised postponement of a Premier League fixture against Blackburn Rovers. 1997-98 Leyton Orient were docked three points for fielding three suspended players. 2000-2003 Chesterfield and Boston United were docked points for financial irregularities. Chesterfield lost nine points, Boston four. 2004 The introduction of points deductions for clubs entering administration. 10 points will be docked from Football League clubs, with nine removed from Premier League clubs, as they play fewer games. Over 30 clubs had entered administration without points penalties before this ruling, including Chelsea. 2004–2008 Wrexham became the first club to receive a points deduction for entering administration in 2004. Cambridge United, Boston United, Rotherham United, Leeds United and Luton Town would face the same fate before 2008. 2008 Leeds were given a 15-point deduction for a breach of financial rules. 2008–2013 11 clubs entered administration in five years, including Portsmouth in 2009, who became the first Premier League club to do so. 2009 Luton Town were given a record 30-point deduction for a breach of insolvency rules and financial misconduct by agents. They were relegated to the Conference. Rotherham and Bournemouth were deducted 17 points each for a breach of insolvency rules. 2009–2015 Hartlepool United, Torquay United, Hereford United, AFC Wimbledon and Rotherham United were docked points for fielding ineligible players. 2012–2014 Portsmouth and Coventry City were docked 10 points each for CVA-related misconduct 2018-2024 Birmingham City became the first club to breach profit and sustainability rules and were docked nine points. Sheffield Wednesday (six), Derby County (nine), Reading (six), Everton (eight) & Nottingham Forest (four) also fell foul of PSR rules and received points deductions. 2019-2020 Macclesfield Town were deducted 17 points for various breaches of EFL rules. 2019–2022 Bury, Wigan Athletic and Derby County entered administration and were deducted 12 points. Bury were later expelled from the EFL. 2022–2024 Reading, Wigan Athletic and Morecambe faced punishment for late payment of player wages. Reading were stripped of six points for multiple offences, while Wigan and Morecambe lost three points each. 2024-25 Sheffield United were deducted two points for defaulting on payments to other clubs.

In more recent times, football clubs have fallen foul of financial regulations in the era of financial fair play (FFP). FFP is UEFA's system to ensure that clubs are run sustainably and in the best interests of the sport. Some leagues have a different system for this though, including the Premier League, who introduced their own profit and sustainability regulations (PSR). The PSR rules, on a very basic level, allow clubs to make a loss of £105m ($134m) over three seasons, although this rule has been altered ahead of 2024-25 in light of so many breaches. Manchester City and Chelsea are alleged to have broken FFP rules historically, with the Premier League investigating 115 charges against the champions in an ongoing case.

Non-financial infringements of rules and regulations can also see clubs landing points deductions, such as fielding ineligible players or failing to fulfil fixtures. These are often punished less harshly and are also far less common, but the penalties are still in place to deter teams from breaking regulations. The last English team given a points deduction for one of these misdemeanours was Macclesfield Town in the 2019/20 League Two season.

Examples of Points Deductions

Two Premier League sides lost points in the 2023/24 campaign

The 2023-24 season saw Everton and Nottingham Forest both being punished for breaking the Premier League's PSR. The Toffees had 10 points docked initially in November 2023 for breaches in the period until 2021-22, although this was reduced to six on appeal in February 2024, with a further two deducted in April of the same year for breaches in 2022-23.

Nottingham Forest were also penalised for PSR breaches, although their allowance was slightly different due to the club spending part of their three-year period up until 2022-23 in the Championship. Forest surpassed the £61m threshold by a staggering £34.5m, which saw the club docked four points, a figure lower than Everton's due to their cooperation in the Premier League's investigations, and the sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the most notorious scandals in football history saw major points deductions for clubs in Italy in 2006. Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio and Fiorentina were implicated in the Calciopoli scandal that saw clubs accused of pressuring and bribing Serie A referees. Juve had their titles from 2005 and 2006 stripped and were relegated to Serie B for the 2006-07 campaign, when they were deducted nine points for their part in the scandal. Milan received a 30-point deduction for 2005-06, and a further eight points chalked off their 2006-07 tally, with Fiorentina given a 15-point penalty in 2006-07, and Lazio losing three points from their tally in the same season. Serie B side Reggiana were also deducted 11 points for their part in the debacle.

This scandal was not the first example of clubs being heavily punished for unethical behaviour, or just plain cheating. In 1971-72, German outfit Arminia Bielefeld were docked 19 points in the Bundesliga, after finding themselves at the epicentre of a bribery scandal that saw over 50 players caught red-handed. Bielefeld finished bottom of the league that season. However, this was irrespective of their deduction, as their points tally of just 19 (38 without the deduction) would have seen the club rooted to the foot of the league regardless. Italian side Genoa were also deducted 18 points in 1959/60, this time for match-fixing offences, although again they would have finished last regardless.

Juventus were also deducted more points in 2022-23 for suspect transfer dealings between 2019 and 2021, with the club initially being docked 15, before the verdict was reduced to 10 after Italy's supreme court ordered the decision to be overturned. The deduction dropped Juve from fourth to seventh in the league that season, meaning the club missed out on continental qualification altogether.