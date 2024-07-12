Highlights The Detroit Pistons need to see some improvement from Jaden Ivey this season.

Ivey's off-ball play needs improvement to create better scoring opportunities.

The third-year guard should also focus on playmaking, which could enhance his role alongside Cade Cunningham.

Through two seasons, it’s fair to say Jaden Ivey ’s play has been something of a mixed bag with the Detroit Pistons .

Ivey is a young guard who has played the first few years of his career with other young players, which likely has something to do with it. Looking to his third season and onward, though, if Ivey can speed things up to some degree, that could help Detroit and him individually progress meaningfully.

Ivey averaged 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 2023-24, but at least for the 2024-25 season, being more consistent in two areas could pay off. He could help solidify himself as one of Detroit’s young players who could potentially stick around long-term.

Here are two areas Ivey should focus on heading into his third season.

Point of Emphasis No. 1 For Jaden Ivey – Playmaking

Ivey is a talented player; he'll just need to round out his game

Ivey isn’t going to have nearly the playmaking workload of franchise cornerstone point guard Cade Cunningham . Having said that, in his time on the floor, it’s still critical for Ivey to keep growing as a playmaker.

Ivey is going to be more of a shot-creator than playmaker, but it’s still meaningful for him to improve over time as a passer for his teammates.

Through two seasons, he’s averaged 4.5 assists per contest, with 3.8 per outing last year and 5.2 per game as a rookie.

Jaden Ivey Playmaking Averages 2023-24 Category Stats AST 3.8 AST% 20.2 AST PER-36 4.8 TO 2.5 TO% 14.7

Make no mistake, Ivey is a score-first player who is a constant driving threat and can get downhill with his quickness and handle. Playing off of that and playing some in pick-and-roll, though, Ivey can keep getting better at hitting kickout passes and dump-offs.

Whether Ivey ends up starting or coming off the bench as a sixth man-type contributor is definitely something to monitor in 2024-25 when it comes to how much he plays in lineups with Cunningham.

Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. are others to consider.

Ivey's role for ex-Pistons head coach Monty Williams last season didn't exactly allow for meaningful growth to improve his passing instincts, and Ivey shouldn't necessarily be grilled for that. It'll be interesting to see how new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff utilizes Ivey in different lineups.

All things considered, though, if Ivey can initiate things quicker, perhaps see more weak-side feeds off of his drives and find bigs a bit more often after attacking off the catch, he could be more versatile within the set offense.

Point of Emphasis No. 2 – Off-Ball Strides

Improving his play off the ball should be another key for Ivey

Making strides when he's playing without the ball should also be something Ivey focuses on.

For a young guard who is going to need the ball for his share of possessions, this is not the worst thing in the world for him to need to get more comfortable with. Again, Ivey will be a notable shot-creator in his minutes, and he’s a player that will get pick-and-roll opportunities.

Those caveats aside, it’d be meaningful for Ivey to continue making strides with his off-ball play, potentially with his shooting and spatial awareness and movement in mind.

Ivey will still have the ball in his hands, but if he splashes more catch-and-shoot looks playing off of Cunningham and others, that could go a long way for Ivey as a slasher and downhill threat.

Ivey hit 35.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts last season, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data. If he can hone in more on that aspect, it could make him more viable playing without the ball, and off of that, he could have more space to attack closeouts.

Additionally, while it’s not going to constitute a considerable volume of his potential shots, Ivey continuing to get more comfortable as a tertiary cutter could help him keep defenders off-balance. He’s shown flashes in that aspect, and as a dynamic transition player, that could pay dividends for his growth.

With Ivey’s athleticism, he could prove to be a viable threat above the rim in those instances.

Overall, Ivey has already shown plenty within his skill set through his first two seasons. But this coming season, there are some areas in which he could be more consistent to help the Pistons and himself.