Portugal continued their 100% winning start to this season's Nations League with a 3-1 win over Poland under the lights at Warsaw's Kazimierza Gorskiego stadium. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva, and an own goal from Jan Bednarek ensured Roberto Martinez's side remained top of their group, with three wins from three games.

A Selecao das Quinas went into halftime with a dominant 2-0 lead over Poland in their UEFA Nations League clash, capitalising on their dominance and clinical finishing. After a shaky start, the visitors quickly took control of the game, and a well-worked team move led to Bernardo Silva’s opener in the 26th minute to give Roberto Martinez's side an inevitable lead.

Ronaldo isn't one to stay quiet for too long, and after having earlier hit the crossbar, the 39-year-old doubled the lead by tapping in the rebound after Rafael Leao's low shot thudded against the post. Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski made a few sharp saves to prevent further damage as the game unfolded in an end-to-end manner, but Portugal's expected goals of 1.95 compared to Poland's 0.35 highlighted their control of the match.

In the second-half, Poland grew into the game, halving the deficit in the 78th minute as Piotr Zielinski slotted the ball beyond Diogo Costa to set up a barnstorming finish. Nevertheless, Portugal were able to get the job done when Bednarek steered the ball into his own net off the post with just a minute left of regular time.

Poland Statistics Portugal 4 Shots on target 6 8 Shots off target 12 35 Possession (%) 65 4 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 0 5 Corners 4 12 Fouls 15

Match Highlights

Will be updated once full match highlights are available...

Poland Player Ratings

GK - Lukasz Skorupski - 5.5/10

His positioning was a bit all over the place at times, and he was very fortunate not to concede earlier in the night. However, from range, he proved more than capable, tipping over Bruno Fernandes' whipped effort, before then conceding three times from close range.

CB - Sebastian Walukiewicz - 6/10

Despite having to deal with Mendes and Leao's overload, he kept them at arms' length on plenty of occasions. With how often those two were involved, though, it was inevitable he would pick up a yellow card for his efforts as perhaps he let the latter through too easily for Ronaldo's goal. Subbed off first at halftime.

CB - Jan Bednarek - 5/10

Vocally, from a leadership standpoint, the former Southampton defender did well to keep his teammates in line. However, perhaps that's clutching at straws a little. Scored an own goal late on to ruin any hopes of a comeback job.

CB - Pawel Dawidowicz - 5.5/10

Really struggled to cope with Dalot, Neto, and Ronaldo, but who could blame him? Perhaps the formation didn't really help the 29-year-old, who drowned in a constant stream of pressure.

RM - Przemyslaw Frankowski - 6/10

Although decent on the ball, Frankowski struggled when Poland were on the back foot, often being too easy to bypass by the likes of Mendes and Leao. He carved out a wonderful opportunity for Lewandowski, as his cross was planted on the Barcelona striker's head.

CM - Sebastian Szymanski - 6/10

Average at best. Like his teammates, he struggled with the constant pressure of Portugal's attack-minded midfield trio, making a good pass sporadically, but never nearly as often as his manager would have expected from him.

CM - Maxi Oyedele - 5.5/10

Born in Salford, England, Oyedele's story is remarkable. Just several months after playing in League One, he was making his Poland debut on Saturday night. However, his lack of experience was evident, as the 19-year-old failed to have much of a say in the middle of a park owned by the Portugal midfield trio.

His set-piece delivery into the box early into the game gave Poland a decent confidence boost right off the bat. He was a livewire, and his line-breaking passes gave his side a good foundation to build upon. Last year's Polish Player of the Year, he netted the deficit-halver as he coolly slotted the ball past Costa with little over 10 minutes to go.

LM - Nicola Zalewski - 6/10

Was a handful down the left flank at times, but came off in the second period without doing too much to report on.

ST - Robert Lewandowski - 5.5/10

Played the role of spectator for much of the game, as he was limited to just seven touches in the first-half. Got into the action after the break but without much end product, as he was unable to direct his header beyond Costa. Realising he wasn't going to get much of a look-in by staying on the shoulder, his movement in the second-half allowed him to grow better in the match.

ST - Karol Swiderski - 6/10

Got into some good positions, and his movement is what set him apart from his attacking partner in the early stages. But with the limited chances, there's very little he could do to help ease Poland's struggles.

Sub - Jakub Kiwior - 5.5/10

He was brought on to bring a bit of stability to the defence. However, he did anything but this, as the out of favour Arsenal full-back continued to show a lack of confidence in his ability to be more of a regular presence for club and country.

Sub - Jakub Moder - 6/10

Much like Kiwior, struggled to change much for Poland. He was okay, but that's as far as we would go.

Sub - Kacper Urbanski - 6/10

Really didn't do much of note as Portugal did well to regain possession and see out the game.

Sub - Michael Ameyaw - 5.5/10

Completed just two of his three pass attempts, and that's enough to suggest how poor he was in making any difference to Saturday night's outcome.

Sub - Krzysztof Piatek - 5.5/10

A yellow card sums up his game.

Portugal Player Ratings

GK - Diogo Costa - 6.5/10

Did everything asked of him, and it's really as simple and as straightforward as that. Couldn't be blamed for the goal at all.

RB - Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Took aim for the first shot of the night, which didn't really trouble the goalkeeper. Nonetheless, his inverted wing-back position caused all sorts of problems all game.

CB - Ruben Dias - 7/10

Aerially sound, and did just as well when the ball was at his - or a Polish attacker's - feet. Pep Guardiola's best-loved defender was as composed as ever against Poland.

CB - Renato Veiga - 6/10

The Chelsea defender's efforts to play long balls out of the defence were often precarious, he was lucky to have level-headed players around him to compose him.

LB - Nuno Mendes - 7.5/10

His linkup play with Rafael Leao was a joy to behold. He always seemed to know exactly where his teammate was, picking him out constantly. He then got the vital touch to stop Lewandowski from being through on goal.

CM - Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

His lovely cushioned header provided the assist for the opener. He should have buried the third goal when Ronaldo squared it to him, but the Red Devils' captain blazed it over the crossbar.

CM - Ruben Neves - 7/10

Did really well to make the midfield his own. In the first-half, he completed 98% of his passes and made five passes into the final third, and this level didn't drop after the break, either.

CM - Bernardo Silva - 8/10

Scored a pearl of an opener when he latched onto Fernandes' header to volley beyond the Polish shot-stopper. It goes without saying, but he also covered every blade of grass, making it so difficult for Poland to find anything but a mere sniff of the ball in midfield.

RW - Pedro Neto - 7.5/10

Really, really good. All eyes are on whether he can stay fit, but his performance on Saturday night was classy, as his elusive dribbling was a handful for defenders, despite picking up an early yellow for a tactical foul.

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5/10

Hit the crossbar inside 10 minutes, an effort which he should have scored. His movement in and out of attacking positions was a refreshing sight, though, as his lack of effort was often criticised over the summer at Euro 2024. Made up for the early miss by smashing home the rebound when Leao's effort hit the post for the 133rd goal of his international career. He proved he can be selfless sometimes when he fed Fernandes an easy tap in that he blazed. Was withdrawn in the 62nd minute.

LW - Rafael Leao - 8/10

Fans of the explosive AC Milan winger got a glimpse into Leao's very best work against Poland, as he looked more himself driving the ball forward and making darting runs beyond the defensive line. Desperately unlucky not to find the net when his slalom run led to him hitting the post. Was hooked off in the 62nd minute, much to the delight of a terrorised defence.

Sub - Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Brought a good bit of energy to the fray, both defensively and offensively. He got stuck in well, and probably should have done better when he got a chance to finish Poland off late on when slipped through.

Sub - Trincao - 6/10

Did everything to an acceptable level without really doing anything out of the ordinary as his side looked to double the deficit again late on.

Sub - Nelson Semedo - 6.5/10

Completed all his passes in his 15 minute cameo, brought some much-needed composure late on.

Sub - Otavio - N/A

Only had added time to make a difference, to which he hardly got on the ball to do anything.

Sub - Samu - N/A

Came on too late to register a score.

Player of the Match

Cristiano Ronaldo

Frequently criticised for his supposed selfish style—most notably by Antonio Cassano—Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his doubters with a selfless performance on Saturday night. After hitting the crossbar early on, he more than made up for it by finding the back of the net. However, it was his uncharacteristic willingness to involve his teammates that truly stood out during his hour-long stint.

He nearly set up Bruno Fernandes for a goal, only for the midfielder to squander the chance. Ronaldo’s intelligent movement and constant presence in and around attacking positions dispelled any doubts about his work rate, proving his critics wrong in a dominant display against Poland.