Poland and Portugal clash in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening in what looks set to be a competitive, entertaining international match. The hosts, off the back of a poor European Championship, will have a tough test on their hands against international giants, Portugal, who as always, will be likely fielding their superstar players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao.

The hosts for this League A Group 1 Nations League tie, Poland, have had a decent start to their Nations League campaign with one win and one loss and will face the tough task of getting any amount of points against Portugal to try and break into the group's top two. Michal Probierz's side secured all three points in their opening Nations League match with late drama against Scotland with a 97th-minute winner and in their second match, they lost 1-0 away to Croatia in a game where they were dominated. Both of Poland's first two group games were away, so some home fixtures coming up will surely provide a boost for the players.

Portugal, on the other hand, find themselves at the top of the group with six points from their first two matches. The European giants won both of their opening two fixtures, including a 2-1 win over Scotland, but did not make it easy for themselves despite creating a lot of chances in front of goal in both matches. If Portugal are as wasteful in front of goal as they were in their first two games, it could open the door for Robert Lewandowski and Poland's other talented forward players to capitalise.

Poland vs Portugal Odds

The group leaders are significant favourites

The bookmakers have Portugal as the heavy favourites coming into this UEFA Nations League tie and that would have been expected as they are currently the group leaders with two wins from two whereas the hosts, Poland, have just one win from their first two group matches.

With Portugal's struggles in front of goal in their first two group matches against Scotland and Croatia, a draw is not beyond the realms of possibility and with odds of 3/1 for the points to be shared, it could be an interesting selection to back a draw as Poland have the attacking talent to punish Portugal.

Poland vs Portugal - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Poland Win 4/1 5.00 +400 Draw 3/1 4.00 +300 Portugal Win 6/10 1.60 -167

Poland vs Portugal Scoreline

A 1-0 away win for Portugal is the most likely scoreline according to the bookmakers

According to the bookmakers, the most likely scoreline for this match is a 1-0 victory for the away side. Three out of the five most likely scorelines all favour Portugal, with 1-0, 2-1 and 2-0 victories their most likely paths to victory.

Away from a Portugal victory, the next most likely scorelines and results are for the points to be shared, which is not out of the question given the away side's struggles in front of goal so far. A 1-1 and 0-0 draw are the two other most likely scoreline options with the lowest odds.

Poland vs Portugal - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Portugal Win 1-0 5/1 6.00 +500 Draw 1-1 11/2 6.50 +550 Portugal Win 2-1 6/1 7.00 +600 Portugal Win 2-0 13/2 7.50 +650 Draw 0-0 10/1 11.00 +1000

Despite Portugal having some of the best attacking depth in international football, they have recently been struggling in front of goal - not just in the UEFA Nations League, but also during their European Championship campaign where they failed to score after the first two group games. This leaves the goals over/under market quite open. Poland, meanwhile, are solid defensively and have Robert Lewandowski at the other end, which once again means there isn't an obvious answer in terms of potential goals scored.

Poland vs Portugal Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/20 1.05 -2000 Under 0.5 8/1 9.00 +800 Over 1.5 2/7 1.28 -350 Under 1.5 5/2 3.50 +250 Over 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Under 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 3.5 2/1 3.00 +200 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 9/2 5.50 +450 Under 4.5 1/8 1.12 -800 Over 5.5 9/1 10.00 +900 Under 5.5 1/25 1.04 -2500

Poland vs Portugal Goalscorers

Each side's superstar strikers are favourites to get on the scoresheet

Lewandowski - one of the best strikers in the world - is Poland's most likely goalscorer, according to the bookmakers. The odds of the Barcelona striker scoring at any time being at 19/10 seem very generous as he has enjoyed a brilliant start to his league season, scoring 12 goals in his first 11 games, and is his country's designated penalty taker. The odds are even better if you back him as first goalscorer at 5/1.

Poland Goalscorer Odds vs Portugal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Robert Lewandowski 5/1 6.00 +500 19/10 2.90 +190 Krzysztof Piatek 9/1 10.00 +900 4/1 5.00 +400 Karol Swiderski 9/1 10.00 +900 4/1 5.00 +400 Bartosz Kapustka 12/1 13.00 +1200 6/1 7.00 +600 Kacper Urbanski 12/1 13.00 +1200 6/1 7.00 +600

Portugal's star man Ronaldo - one of the greatest footballers of all time - is also the favourite to score for his side. Despite that, Portugal's goals tend to be spread out among the team due to the attacking talent they possess - so backing players like Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota to score seems safe and smart. Ronaldo's international scoring statistics can't be ignored as he scores almost every other game at international level.

Portugal Goalscorer Odds vs Poland Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Cristiano Ronaldo 3/1 4.00 +300 19/20 1.95 -105 Bruno Fernandes 11/2 6.50 +550 11/5 3.20 +220 Diogo Jota 11/2 6.50 +550 2/1 3.00 +200 Francisco Trincao 6/1 7.00 +600 9/4 3.25 +225 Joao Felix 6/1 7.00 +600 9/4 3.25 +225

Poland vs Portugal Prediction and Best Bets

Portugal remain undefeated but Poland snatch a draw

A tight game is expected at the Stadion Narodowy in Poland. Despite Portugal being the group leaders after two games, they have not made their victories easy for themselves and if they are lacking in front of goal again, Poland will have their opportunities to capitalise.

With Poland having the home advantage for the first time during this UEFA Nations League campaign, this could prove to be a big boost for them, and it could see them pull off a great result by getting a point against a very good Portugal side full of world-class talent.

Best Bets

Both teams to score (4/5)

Match result draw and both teams to score (4/1)

Both teams to score in both halves (10/1)

Poland to come from behind and win or draw (24/5)

Robert Lewandowski to score first (5/1)

Bruno Fernandes to score anytime (11/5)