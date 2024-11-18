Key Takeaways Scotland secured a 2-1 victory over Poland in injury time with a decisive goal by Andy Robertson.

John McGinn scored a goal within the first three minutes, but Kamil Piatkowski then equalised in the second half.

Despite Robertson's late winner, it was Billy Gilmour who impressed the most for the visitors on the night.

Poland lost to an injury time Andy Robertson winner for Scotland, which saw the visitors win 2-1 in the Nations League. The result saw them rise to third in League A, Group One, with the hosts taking their place at the foot of the table.

Scotland had a fantastic start, going a goal up inside three minutes, after John McGinn finished neatly from outside the box. This came after a fine forward pass from Billy Gilmour into the feet of Ben Doak, who laid nicely into the path of McGinn to score.

Somewhat uncharacteristically, Andy Robertson played a loose ball into the path of Karol Swiderski, who shot wide with the goal at his mercy. Moments later, Swiderski was denied by Gordon, who was quickly off of his line. At this stage, 25 minutes into the game, Poland were putting considerable pressure on the Scots.

When on the ball, Gilmour showed his class and composure. Just after the thirty-minute mark, he sent a fine twenty-five yard strike crashing off the Poland crossbar. Scotland hit the woodwork again after a wonderful piece of build-up play, with McTominay denied by Skorupski, who touched the ball onto the post.

The second-half began at a break-neck pace, with John Souttar making an incredible block on the line to deny Jakub Kaminski. Poland equalised just before the hour with a sensational long-range striker from Kamil Piatkowski, who cut across the ball, sending his strike arrowing into Gordon's top corner. The game continued to ebb and flow, until Robertson headed in a fine injury-time winner to send the travelling fans into delirium.

Poland 1-2 Scotland Statistics Poland Statistic Scotland 43% Possession 57% 19 Shots 16 6 Shots on target 7 4 Corners 5 5 Saves 4 2 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Poland Player Ratings

Lukasz Skorupski - 7/10

Not at fault for Scotland's goal and was clutching at fresh air when Billy Gilmour hit his crossbar, but saved well to deny McTominay.

Kamil Piatkowski - 7/10

Scorer of a wonderful goal when he drilled home superbly from outside the penalty area.

Sebastian Walukiewicz - 6/10

Battled and contested in what was an incredible end-to-end game.

Jakub Kiwior - 7/10

Used his experience to make some telling blocks when Scotland were on top.

Jakub Kaminski - 7/10

Would have felt unfortunate to not have scored when shooting low, only to see his strike blocked by Souttar.

Sebastian Szymanski - 6/10

Had a very presentable early opportunity to drive on at Scotland's goal, but was dealt with by Andy Robertson.

Jakub Moder - 5/10

A fairly lacklustre performance in the centre of the Polish midfield which saw him substituted at half-time.

Piotr Zielinski - 7/10

Led Poland by dictating play with a series of through balls.

Nicola Zalewski - 8/10

Looked busy and industrious down the Poland left, stretching Scotland and showing class.

Adam Buksa - 6/10

Some good running and dribbling at times, but this was often undone with some poor decision-making with his final ball.

Karol Swiderski - 5/10

Guilty of a bad miss when inadvertently put in on goal by Andy Robertson when the goal was gaping. The Polish attacker had further opportunities he was unable to make the most of.

SUB - Bartosz Slisz - 6/10

Wasn't able to impact the game.

SUB - Tymoteusz Puchacz - 6/10

Both teams were a little weary when Puchacz came on.

SUB - Kacper Urnbanki - 6/10

Not able to have significant influence on the game.

Scotland Player Ratings

Craig Gordon - 7/10

Overcame something of a cold to play and made some key saves to keep Scotland in the game.

Anthony Ralston - 7/10

Made some telling blocks to deny Poland goal-scoring opportunities.

John Soutter - 8/10

Like Ralston, put in some great blocks - one being quite sensational early in the second-half - and was vigilant throughout.

Grant Hanley - 6/10

Slotted in well into the Scotland backline, ensuring he was doing everything he could for his team.

Andy Robertson - 8/10

Used every ounce of his experience to help Scotland defend, but was fortunate not to see a poor pass lead to a Poland equaliser. He had the last laugh with his late goal.

Billy Gilmour - 8.5/10

Demonstrated his great eye for a defence splitting past, before sending a long-range effort crashing off the crossbar.

Kenny McLean - 6/10

Was found wanting in possession once or twice, particularly on one occasion in the first half, where having had the ball, he was beaten off it, then fouled his opponent, getting booked in the process.

Ben Doak - 8/10

Got into some good forward positions and was on hand to tee up McGinn for his goal and looked a real threat with his pace and direct play.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Made his trademark style lung-busting runs to help the Scots get up the pitch.

John McGinn - 7/10

Finished expertly to score his 20th international goal

Lyndon Dykes - 7/10

Was feeding off scraps despite Scotland's possession, but was unfortunate not to score a flicked header.

SUB - Ryan Christie - 6/10

Brought on with just over 20 minutes to go to give Scotland fresh legs. A decent cameo.

SUB - Lawrence Shankland - 6/10

Brought on with just over 20 minutes to go as Scotland went looking for a winner. Didn't get it himself, but a solid performance nonetheless.

SUB - Ryan Guald - 5/10

Brought on late but unable to make a meaningful impression.

SUB - Nicky Devlin - 5/10

Came on late with both sides looking tired.

SUB - Stuart Armstrong - N/A

Came on in the 87th minute - not on long enough to impact the match.

Man of the Match

Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour’s career has had a few stops and starts since making a man of the match debut as a teenager for Chelsea. He is now a highly rated midfielder and playing well in a leading foreign league in the shape of Serie A in Italy.

His performance in the first-half was notable. Not only assured in possession, Gilmour is armed with a wonderful range of incisive passes, which he used to good effect to help create John McGinn’s goal. He showed plenty of intent and was unfortunate not to see his twenty-five yard rocket cannon off the bar with the keeper well beaten.