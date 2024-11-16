Poland and Scotland go head-to-head in the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening in what could prove to be an incredibly important game for both sides, as they are both still within a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition.

The home side, Poland, currently sit third in A Group 1 and still have a chance to go through to the next stages of the competition, however, after being thrashed 5-1 on Friday evening by Portugal, they will need a win if they stand any chance of advancing.

Scotland are in the exact same position as Poland coming into this game. The Scots are bottom of the group but are level on points with Poland and with both sides going head-to-head for the final fixture of the group campaign, it sets up a crucial, potentially nail-biting game in Warsaw as both sides will realistically need three points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Poland vs Scotland Odds

The home side are the favourites for the big Nations League clash

Poland find themselves as favourites coming into the big Nations League clash against Scotland in Warsaw on Monday evening. Despite being favourites, the team's confidence may be low as they were thrashed 5-1 by Portugal on Friday and this could have had an impact on their morale and mentality which may add more food for thought when betting on this game. The home side are also without superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, which will be a huge miss.

Scotland secured themselves all three points on Friday thanks to a late winning goal from John McGinn which kept alive their chances of qualification out of the group. With four points from their last two Nations League matches, the Scots could be on the up and with their odds to win at 23/10, they could be worth backing as there could be good value for money there.

Poland vs Scotland - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Poland Win 11/10 2.10 +110 Draw 9/4 3.25 +225 Scotland Win 23/10 3.30 +230

Poland vs Scotland Scoreline

The bookmakers predict a draw despite Poland being favourites to win

Despite Poland being favourites to beat Scotland, the bookmakers believe the most likely scoreline will be a 1-1 draw. As mentioned previously, with Poland coming off the back of being thrashed and Scotland unbeaten in their last two matches, it may be worth backing a 1-0 win for the away side given the recent results of both sides.

Scotland to win 1-0 is currently at odds of 7/1.

Poland vs Scotland - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 4/1 5.00 +400 Poland Win 1-0 5/1 6.00 +500 Poland Win 2-1 11/2 6.50 +550 Scotland Win 1-0 7/1 8.00 +700 Draw 0-0 10/1 11.00 +1000

With Poland vs Scotland being such an important game, both sides could come in nervy and that could cause both teams to focus more on not losing the game rather than going to try and blow the other team away. Both sides have not necessarily struggled for goals throughout the Nations League campaign but due to the pressure on both teams in this match, it could be a tight game with not many goals, which is why backing under 1.5 goals at 12/5 could be a good selection.

Poland vs Scotland Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/16 1.06 -1600 Under 0.5 7/1 8.00 +700 Over 1.5 3/10 1.30 -333 Under 1.5 12/5 3.40 +240 Over 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Under 2.5 4/5 1.80 -125 Over 3.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Under 3.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Over 4.5 5/1 6.00 +500 Under 4.5 1/9 1.11 -900 Over 5.5 10/1 11.00 +1000 Under 5.5 1/33 1.03 -3300

Poland vs Scotland Goalscorers

Both sides could struggle for goals, especially with Poland without Lewandowski

Without the firepower of superstar striker Robert Lewandowski up front, Poland could struggle for goals. If there is one player to back to score a goal for Poland it may be Krzysztof Piatek who is a proven goalscorer in the Turkish league, Bundesliga and Serie A. Piatek is at odds of 5/1 to score first and 9/5 to score anytime.

Poland Goalscorer Odds vs Scotland Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Krzysztof Piatek 5/1 6.00 +500 9/5 2.80 +180 Adam Buksa 5/1 6.00 +500 19/10 2.90 +190 Karol Swiderski 5/1 6.00 +500 15/8 2.87 +188 Kacper Urbanski 6/1 7.00 +600 23/10 3.30 +230 Mateusz Bogusz 13/2 7.50 +650 13/5 3.60 +260

Scotland's goalscorer odds compared to Poland are very high despite the away side being in good form. John McGinn scored Scotland's late winning goal against Croatia on Friday and given he has shown he can score goals at both club and international level, backing him to score first at 17/2 could be a smart pick.

Scotland Goalscorer Odds vs Poland Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Lawrence Shankland 13/2 7.50 +650 11/4 3.75 +275 Lyndon Dykes 13/2 7.50 +650 5/2 3.50 +250 Tommy Conway 13/2 7.50 +650 27/10 3.70 +270 Scott McTominay 15/2 8.50 +750 16/5 4.20 +320 John McGinn 17/2 9.50 +850 19/5 4.80 +380

Poland vs Scotland Prediction and Best Bets

The Scots to secure a vital three points but a close game is expected

Even though Poland are favourites to win the match according to the bookmakers, form is on the side of Scotland and the home side's confidence will be low as they are coming off the back of a 5-1 thrashing which has come at a bad time considering they have such an important game to play on Monday.

Best Bets:

Scotland to win 1-0 (17/2)

John McGinn to score first (17/2)

Scott McTominay to score first (15/2)

Scotland to win to nil (9/2)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.