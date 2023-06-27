F1 has witnessed numerous talented drivers who have showcased their skills in qualifying sessions by claiming pole positions.

Starting a race from the front of the grid is obviously an advantage, as it provides drivers with a better chance of leading the race from the start and setting themselves up for victory.

Here, then, we're counting down the 10 most successful drivers when it comes to qualifying on a Saturday...

10 Mika Hakkinen

Mika Hakkinen, the 'Flying Finn,' showcased immense speed and precision during his career. He secured 26 pole positions and was a key figure in McLaren's success in the late 1990s. Hakkinen's ability to push the limits and extract maximum performance from his car allowed him to compete at the front of the grid consistently, with him more than holding his own in some titanic duels with Michael Schumacher.

9 Juan Manuel Fangio

Juan Manuel Fangio, often considered one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, achieved remarkable success during the 1950s. Despite competing in an era with limited technological advancements, Fangio secured 29 pole positions from 52 race entries - an incredible strike rate. His innate talent and car control allowed him to dominate the grid, establishing himself as a true legend of the sport.

8 Nico Rosberg

Rosberg is up next on our list, with him recording 30 poles during his time in F1.

The German was very quick over one lap and that combined with the Mercedes power of the early turbo hybrid era made him a formidable opponent on a Saturday, even for the great Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg won the 2016 F1 world title before a surprise retirement from the sport, but he certainly made an impact during his time on the grid.

7 Nigel Mansell

Up next is Nigel Mansell with 32 pole positions.

The British favourite would hustle his cars around the track and was certainly not intimidated coming up against some of the sport's biggest names like Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

He played a huge part in the much adored late 80s/early 90s period of F1, and more than held his own with him winning the world title in 1992.

6 Alain Prost

Alain Prost was renowned for his tactical and calculated approach to racing. With 33 pole positions to his name, the Frenchman displayed immense skill and precision in qualifying, though it was perhaps his craft on a Sunday that earned him the most recognition.

He could regularly plot his way through a race and won 51 of them, leading him to four world titles.

5 Jim Clark

Jim Clark was one of the most dominant drivers of the 1960s. Known for his smooth driving style and technical finesse, Clark secured 33 pole positions during his career.

His ability to consistently put his car on the front row is a testament to his raw talent and understanding of the machinery, with the tally coming from just 73 races - which is why we put him ahead of Prost in this list, whose tally came from over 200 GPs.

4 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel earned a flurry of pole positions during his tenure at Red Bull Racing.

The German driver's incredible run of success, particularly between 2010 and 2013, saw him secure 57 pole positions by the end of his career, showcasing his exceptional talent and car control.

Vettel's precision and ability to extract maximum performance from his car were instrumental in his four consecutive world championship victories.

3 Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna was a true maestro when it came to qualifying. His electrifying pace and breathtaking driving skills allowed him to secure 65 pole positions during his tragically short but remarkable career.

Senna's ability to extract maximum performance from his machinery made him a formidable force during a golden era of Formula 1.

2 Michael Schumacher

The legendary Michael Schumacher is regarded as one of the most successful drivers in F1 history. Before Lewis Hamilton broke his record, Schumacher held the title for the most pole positions for over a decade. Across his illustrious career, the German driver claimed 68 pole positions, showcasing his sheer speed and remarkable car control.

1 Lewis Hamilton

Undoubtedly, Lewis Hamilton stands tall as one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history. His exceptional qualifying skills have earned him the most pole positions in F1 history.

Hamilton has secured an impressive 103 pole positions, surpassing the previous record held by Michael Schumacher. With his incredible consistency and speed, Hamilton has set new standards for qualifying dominance and could yet add more if and when the Mercedes car is quick enough once again.

These top 10 F1 pole-sitters of all time have left their mark on the sport.

Their exceptional talent, speed, and car control have allowed them to dominate qualifying sessions throughout their careers. From Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking achievements to the iconic performances of drivers like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, these pole-sitters have showcased their incredible abilities on the world's biggest motorsport stage, etching their names into the annals of Formula 1 history.