Two huge names in athletics took up a new event for the evening to see who would be fastest over 100 metres - Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis or Danish 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm?

The two Olympic gold medalists settled the score at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on the 4th of September ahead of the Diamond League events. The event was put together with the help of big sponsors Puma and Red Bull after a clip went viral on social media last year showing the two discussing who would win in a race and agreeing to compete “sometime after the world’s”, after discovering their personal bests in the event were very similar. This video caused hype for the fans who pushed for the event to happen, and a packed stadium awaited the clash.

Speaking before the event, Mondo Duplantis said the prospect of the 100m contest has helped him maintain drive and focus as the Diamond League Zurich approaches, and so does the end of the season. With the Olympics over and only a few smaller events left in the season, athletes have been known to struggle for motivation, but Mondo’s competitive edge in this contest has kept him going. He said: "The exhibition race is helping me to keep the motivation high, keep myself in good shape, and keep me hungry."

Mondo Duplantis vs Karsten Warholm Over 100m

The pole vaulter took on the 400m hurdler

With all the fighting talk and preparation complete, it was to the start line on the evening of the 4th of September to see who would come out on top. As many predicted, it was a highly tight and competitive race. Duplantis got the marginally better start and surprisingly pulled away from the 400m athlete in the closing stages, taking the line at a remarkable 10.37s. As a spectator, you wouldn’t know you were watching a pole vaulter and a 400m runner, as the pace was electric throughout.

Staggeringly, an athlete who’s not even a sprinter was less than 0.6 of a second off Noah Lyles’ time that won him gold at the Paris Olympics this summer. Given his qualities in events completely different to his own, it won’t surprise many that Mondo Duplantis is very successful in his field. The athlete won a gold medal of his own in Paris, which will look good next to his gold from Tokyo three years ago.

The pole vaulter did so in style, too, breaking his own world record from Tokyo to vault a mind-blowing 6.25m to beat all the other competitors in pretty comfortable circumstances, considering the typical competitiveness at the Olympic Games.

Karsten Warholm had a very successful Paris Games too, running for a silver medal in his home event of the 400m hurdles, beaten only by USA athlete Rai Benjamin. The Danish athlete was frustrated with his performance, however, as he was unable to repeat the glory of Tokyo, where he smashed the world record by three-quarters of a second, and became the first person in history to run a 400m hurdles in under 46 seconds.

It’s becoming a season of second places for the Dane as he was beaten again here by Duplantis, who was gracious in victory in this exhibition contest. The cheers of the crowd and the smiles of the athletes were evidence of a successful exhibition contest.