Police were forced to intervene in the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers. After being hit by a coin thrown from the crowd, Bhoys' ace Arne Engels collapsed to the ground in the later stages of the match. The match was temporarily halted, as players from both sides surrounded the Belgian, who fortunately avoided serious injury and was able to carry on.

Rangers would ultimately win the game 3–0, following a strong performance by all accounts. Ianis Hagi netted the first of the occasio in the seventh minute, and Robin Propper doubled the hosts' advantage later in the second half. Danilo then registered a third for the team in the 81st minute, marking the first league defeat of Celtic's campaign.

Watch the dramatic event below.

Chaos Ensues in the Old Firm Derby

The match was halted after an object was thrown from the crowd

Regarded among the most fierce rivalries in world football, tensions are always high in each rendition of the Old Firm clash. However, the latest meeting between the two Scottish giants saw objects thrown from the crowd, which in-turn endangered the players on the pitch. While major injuries were thankfully avoided, many have spoken out about the incident, with Sky Sports commentator, Ian Crocker, noting:

"Sadly objects have been thrown. This is the ugly side that we do not want to see. Unfortunately, it happens too often."

Chris Sutton and Neil McCann, both ex-players for Celtic and Rangers respectively, shared similar perspectives on the matter. The former bemoaned "Absolutely ridiculous, isn’t it?", while the latter added "That’s disgusting. We don’t want to see that. There’s no place for that in football."

After the police intervened and Engels was treated, the match was allowed to resume, and Rangers eventually closed out on a victory at the Ibrox. It will be a memorable triumph for the Gers, who have failed to secure a win in their last seven attempts against stern rivals. However, they still remain an 11-point gap away from Celtic, who are seated comfortably atop the Scottish Premiership table, following a strong start to the campaign.

