Highlights Patrick Beverley is under investigation for an altercation with Pacers fans during Game 6.

The incident was captured on video, showing Beverley throwing a ball at fans.

Beverley defended his actions, but comments to a reporter may not help his case.

Patrick Beverly of the Milwaukee Bucks is currently under police investigation for his altercation with Indiana Pacers fans during Game 6 of their first round matchup, as reported by Shams Charania.

While what was actually said during the altercation, along with the possible ramifications from both the league and the law, has still yet to be determined, here’s a look back at the incident and what at the very least was caught on camera.

Beverley Got Into It With Pacers Fans

Beverley appears to throw a ball at a group of fans multiple times during an argument

CREDIT: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

During the final moments of Game 6 in the first round playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks (May 2), Beverley was caught on video appearing to throw a ball at a group of Indiana fans. After the ball strikes a woman in the head, Beverley can be seen asking for the ball to be returned to him.

A man in a Pacers hoodie grabbed the ball and tossed it back to Beverly, who then immediately fired the ball back at said fan. This then prompted a group of Pacers fans to start yelling at Beverley, who by this point had his teammates attempting to defuse the situation.

After the game, when taking questions from reporters in the locker room, Beverley asked a reporter standing next to him if she was subscribed to his podcast. When she said that she did not, Beverley refused to take questions from her. While this isn't directly related to his culpability for the incident with the fans, it certainly doesn't help his case.

Beverley, who has a history of alterations with other players, defended his actions on X, stating that it had been an ongoing issue throughout the night. Although this isn’t likely to gain him much favor in the eyes of those responsible for determining his guilt, it’s still worth noting as details are still being released to the public.

While players, fans and commentators of the game have strongly expressed their displeasure in the situation, Beverley’s actions seem to have ramifications that are stretching off the court and into tangible consequences for the veteran guard.