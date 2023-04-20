Police are investigating a youth wrestler who sucker punched his opponent during a tournament match in Illinois.

Hafid Alicea of Maine West High School faced Cooper Corder of SPAR Wrestling Academy in the third-place play-off of the 'Beat the Streets' competition at River Forest High School.

It was Corder who dominated the contest –– winning in emphatic style by 14 points to two.

But instead of taking the defeat graciously, Alicea reacted angrily and proceeded to assault his opponent.

What happened?

After the match was over, the referee pronounced Corder as the winner and asked both fighters to shake hands.

At first, Alicea seemed more than willing to acknowledge his opponent's victory, but as Corder stuck out his hand, Alicea instead struck him with a savage punch, that dropped him to the floor.

Alicea was immediately restrained by the referee before two adults rushed to check on Corder, who remained on the ground for some time.

"What the f**k, Oh my god, oh my god," one of the adults shouted.

Meanwhile, the person filming the video stressed: "He's just punched him right in the face."

Check out a clip of the incident below:

VIDEO: Youth wrestler sucker punches opponent

Police launch investigation

According to TMZ, an investigation is reportedly underway from the Oak Park Police and the parents of both Corder and Alicea are said to be cooperating with inquiries.

Corder reacts to the incident

Corder, who suffered a broken nose, is now back in training but will have to wear a protective mask during his upcoming matches.

"He is making the best of the situation and is already back to training,” SPAR Academy founder Justin Pearch said.

"As you may know, wrestling matches can get heated but nothing leading up to the punch would give cause to such bad decision-making on the opponent’s part. It’s not tolerated in our sport and Spar Wrestling will never condone that behaviour."

VIDEO: Cooper Corder vs Hafid Alicea highlights

And Corder himself confirmed to CBS that he was shocked by what happened but didn't want to fight back.

"I didn't want to retaliate, obviously, and I didn't want to get hit again," said Corder. "So as soon as it happened, my first reaction is 'I gotta ball up. I got to get away from what just happened."

"I didn't really understand until he was on the ground," his mother Jillian Hill added. "I didn't really understand until he was on the ground. And there was probably a three or four-second delay of my brain just processing what just happened."