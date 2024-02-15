Highlights Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assaulting Drew Eubanks off the court in an altercation.

Stewart and Eubanks had a history, with Stewart confronting Eubanks outside the arena.

Despite pressing initial charges, Eubanks changed his mind, leading to a three-game NBA suspension.

Detroit Pistons forward-center Isaiah Stewart was arrested on Feb. 15 after he reportedly punched Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns in an off-court altercation during their game on Feb. 14 at Footprint Center.

According to a Phoenix Police Department incident report obtained by TMZ, Stewart confronted Eubanks as the Pistons were entering the arena, and allegedly asked Eubanks if he would like to reignite an altercation the pair had in a game three months prior.

"He got off the bus and he started, um, just talking s***. He said something along the lines of, 'You wanna run it back? We're right here. We can do it right now.'" – Drew Eubanks

Eubanks told police he tried to walk away, but Stewart pursued him and eventually, the pair came face to face before the Detroit big man threw "a sucker punch."

According to Shams Charania, Stewart and Eubanks were both "chest-to-chest" when the former allegedly threw the punch.

"According to those sources, both Stewart and Eubanks were going chest-to-chest before a swing to Eubanks’ lip area connected. Police needed to get involved to separate the two and have inspected the scene. The NBA is expected to receive footage to review."

Eubanks claims he was struck in the mouth, causing his gums to bleed and making his teeth feel "looser".

Shortly after the altercation, a spokesperson for the Suns condemned Stewart's alleged strike on Eubanks.

"“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Eubanks proceeded to play in the game while Stewart left the arena with members of the Pistons staff.

The Suns center was unsure why Stewart was so upset, clarifying that nothing noteworthy happened during their previous meeting.

"Just basketball stuff. It was, you know, lowering your shoulder. Trying to hit, hit somebody for a box out. Being physical. Talking on the court. That's all it was."

After the incident, Eubanks told authorities he wished to press charges against Stewart, but he reportedly told police three days later that he had changed his mind, saying, "he had been thinking about the incident for a couple days and at the time, he was upset, but had time to think about it."

Stewart was suspended for three games by the NBA, and was apologetic upon his return to action.

"First and foremost, I apologize to my teammates and the organization, because I always want to represent the organization in great fashion. We've been through a lot this season and I don't mean to bring anything on them. I also appreciate them having my back. They let me know they have my back through tough and through great things. I'm glad to move past this and put it behind me."

Stewart Has a History of Heated On-Court Moments

He charged at LeBron James in a 2021 game

Stewart has a history of aggressive behavior. On Nov. 21, 2021, he was ejected from a game for charging at LeBron James after the Lakers star hit Stewart in the face, leaving him with a nosebleed.

In December 2023, Stewart was ejected from another game for shoving Patrick Beverley, knocking him to the ground.