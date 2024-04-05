Highlights Carl Morris, also known as Houdini, has hit one of the most remarkable shots in pool history.

Seemingly snookered by two yellows, the pool player managed to curl the cue ball around the blockers, spinning it all the way over to the other side of the table to pot the red.

Not only that, he also managed to set himself up for the black ball afterwards.

Pool player Carl ‘Houdini’ Morris has hit what has been called “the shot of the century” at a recent Ultimate Pool tournament. The 47-year-old pulled off the trick shot when he was left in a difficult position with two balls covering the cue ball, preventing him from potting the last remaining red which was placed in the opposite corner.

However, Morris, to everyone’s surprise, hit a masse shot, one of the most difficult shots in the sport. He hit the cue ball with a lot of backspin, so it went past the two blocking yellows, before spinning back off the bottom cushion and into the red on the opposite side of the table, potting it in the process. Not only did he manage to pot the red, however, he also set himself up perfectly for the black ball.

The gasp from the commentators expressed their sheer disbelief. “Oh my god! What a shot… that is mental!” one said, while the other co-commentator claimed: “That is one of the greatest shots we have ever seen at Ultimate Pool. That is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous.”

Video: Pool Shot of the Century

Fans were equally impressed, with one saying: “Absolutely awesome shot. Truly a one-off moment. Wow,” while another added: “That is unbelievable.”

Despite picking up the nickname of Houdini because of his impressive trick shots, Morris himself was aware of just how impressive the shot was, describing it as “one in 10,000 or one in 100,000.”

Carl Morris Retired From Pool not too Long ago

The former world champion returned to the sport three years ago after nearly an entire decade away, believing he had achieved everything there was in the sport, but he acknowledged he had never made a shot like that before.

“I mean I’ve done some spectacular shots in the about three decades that I’ve been playing, but I don’t think I’ve done anything like that."

However, despite the impressive shot, Morris actually lost that same match in a six-red shootout by 2.5 seconds. “It wasn’t the most successful tournament this year, but I have been a little more consistent,” he told Hull Live.

Carl Morris' Story

After an incredibly successful career, consistently ranking among the top eight and the youngest person to ever win the world championship, Morris hung up the cue in 2011 to focus on family before returning to it three years ago. He has also been a trailblazer for representation in the sport. After suffering from serious meningitis aged three, he was left profoundly deaf and without the power of speech. Morris has said in the past that pool was a “lifesaver for [him] because it was a sport where I didn’t need to communicate.”

Since Morris stepped back into the sport, he regained his position in the top 10 rankings, but due to inconsistent performances, he has dropped down a few places.

“It’s hard to maintain enthusiasm when you have been at the top for so long. But seeing the reactions and the thrill/adrenaline of playing on TV does get me going,” he said. "I love playing up to my nickname of Houdini."