Aston Villa settled for a goalless draw against Manchester United at Villa Park for their seventh game of the season, and it was a drab encounter. Lucas Digne's performance has been heavily criticised, with 90min giving him a 3/10 rating.

Many expected it to be a spectacle of the weekend, given Aston Villa's outstanding 1-0 victory over German giants, Bayern Munich, in the Champions League a few days prior, in tandem with United's various performance shortcomings. However, neither side seemed up for the occasion, although Villa fans may feel they had the three points for the taking, if not for a series of squandered set-piece opportunities by left-back, Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman has previously been renowned as an effective crosser of the ball, but his delivery was especially off the mark this weekend, and the outlook of the game could perhaps have been different had the Frenchman been more accurate with his free-kicks.

Set Piece Woes Hold Back Aston Villa

Digne was inaccurate with his many of his deliveries

Generally a threat from wide areas, Lucas Digne uncharacteristically struggled with his accuracy all afternoon, managing just one successful cross from eight attempts. It was a rather dull performance from both teams involved, but Villa were offered a number of opportunities to break the deadlock via a set-piece, and the midlands-based club are known to be quite prolific in such situations.

90min gave Digne a 3/10 rating against United, slamming his deliveries from dead-ball situations.

"Lucas Digne - 3/10 - His set piece delivery was off all afternoon"

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No other Premier League team has scored more goals from set-pieces than Aston Villa in the 2024/25 league season (3).

However, Digne's off-the-mark deliveries meant the players struggled to harness these opportunities, and ultimately ended the game with just a single shot on target. On one occasion, in a fairly dangerous free-kick position, Digne opted to take a shot at goal himself, rather than produce an opportunity for his teammates, and ultimately fired the ball beyond both the goalkeeper, Andre Onana, and the net itself.

Lucas Digne's statistics vs Manchester United - 06/10/2024 Minutes 85 Pass accuracy 31/37 84% Chances created 1 Cross accuracy 1/8 (12%) Ground duels won 4/8 (50%) FotMob Rating 7.6

Ian Maatsen Yet to Make an Impact for Aston Villa

The club paid £37.5 million for the Champions League finalist

After Lucas Digne left the pitch in the 85th minute against Aston Villa, it was Ian Maatsen who was substituted in his position for the short remainder of the match. The Dutchman is yet to make an impact following his return to the Premier League last summer, and a lofty transfer fee in the region of £37.5 million, coupled with exceptional performances on loan at Borussia Dortmund, have heightened expectations.

A Chelsea youth academy graduate, Maatsen's quality has been undeniable, and the 22-year-old may simply be taking the time to adapt to the fast-paced nature of English football. He likely remains in Emery's long-term plans, and could be deployed in roles of greater responsibility, should Digne's inaccuracies continue.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob - Correct as of 06/10/2024