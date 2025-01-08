The Portland Timbers are finalizing a deal to sign Ecuador international midfielder Joao Ortiz from Independiente del Valle, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal will be around $1.5 million, sources add. He will hit the salary cap as a TAM signing. Johanna Calderon first reported.

Ortiz, 28, has nine caps with Ecuador. He has spent the majority of his career in his native country, representing a few clubs but has made the most appearances for Independiente. He won the Copa Sudamericana with the club.

Ortiz is a ball-winning defensive midfielder, a key target for the Timbers as they look to improve their defense for 2025. The club had one of the best attacks in MLS last year but struggled defensively. A new ball-winning midfielder was a priority this winter.

Portland are still working to sign forward Kevin Kelsy from Shakthar Donetsk, as first reported by GIVEMESPORT, but nothing is done yet. The club will bring further reinforcements before the season begins.

The club were among the most entertaining teams in the league in 2024 under head coach Phil Neville, his first in Portland. They ultimately finished ninth in the Western Conference and are intent to take another step forward in 2025.