The Portland Timbers are finalizing a deal to sign Portuguese attacker David da Costa from RC Lens as a new designated player, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The fee will be around $6 million. Da Costa completed his medical and is already in Portland.

The news comes as the club agreed a deal to send Evander to FC Cincinnati , which comes after Cincy agreed a deal to send Lucho Acosta to FC Dallas . All three deals were contingent on the other as three MLS clubs get their new DP attacking midfielders.

Portland identified da Costa early this winter to be ready for an Evander exit, scouting him in person in November. Da Costa won't be a like-for-like replacement stylistically, as his attacking versatility and work rate against the ball will give the club a different dimension.

Da Costa, 24, is a product of Lens' academy. He became a key squad player as the club qualified for the UEFA Champions League and marched up the Ligue 1 table in recent years. He had four goals and three assists in 1,499 minutes last year, but has only played 349 minutes in the league this season. He can also play as a winger, potentially giving head coach Phil Neville more flexibility.

Portland have been busy this winter, adding midfielder Joao Ortiz, left back Jimer Fory and forward Kevin Kelsy, among other moves.

They made the playoffs in 2024 in their first season under head coach Phil Neville, with one of the best attacks in the league. In 2025, Portland are hoping to improve their defensive record to climb the standings.