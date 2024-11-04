The roller coaster that was the Portland Timbers 2024 season had moments of pure exhilaration, but fans may be left queasy at the final turns of the ride.

Portland took huge strides in attack under Phil Neville in year one, but that came with serious defensive issues. Those issues were on full display in a season-ending 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the wildcard game. The night would get worse, as MLS MVP finalist and star attacker Evander went after the club on social media.

Strenuous contract talks that played out over several months were halted, with relationships frayed between the parties as both had gripes against the other. All of a sudden, after a career-year, there is a big question mark over whether Evander has played his last game for the club.

An interesting offseason became even more crucial to the future of the club. Though the year ended on a downturn, the Timbers were one of the most exciting clubs in the league, playing delightful soccer at times. There is a lot to like, even if it’s difficult to shake the final days of the year.

What should fans expect this winter?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Phil Neville

Chief Soccer Officer: Ned Grabavoy

The Good

The biggest question remains whether Evander is back next season, but as long as he’s technically on the roster, any positive conversation starts with him.

Evander delivered 15 goals and 19 assists. At times, even in a balanced and powerful attack, he was a one-man band dragging the team to goals and points. Beyond the gigantic box score numbers, the underlying stats loved him, too. He was in the 94th percentile or better among MLS No. 10s and wingers in shot-creating actions, expected assists and expected goals + assists. Truly elite.

The acquisition of Jonathan Rodriguez from Club America in March was a masterclass. Rodriguez had 16 goals and seven assists in 2,423 minutes and his positional versatility (and adaptability) allowed Neville to play him as a winger with Joseph Mora up top, who had easily his best and most consistent season in MLS with 14 goals and six assists.

Central midfielder David Ayala took a leap this season and should be a written-in-pen starter. Diego Chara is back for 2025 and still doesn’t look his age, though he is entering his age-39 season next year. Dax McCarty — another legend of this league who plays the same position — is retiring this winter after his age-37 season.

Juan David Mosquera is a big talent, moreso in attack than on defense, but has slowly improved on that side of the ball. Finn Surman is another big talent, with Neville particularly raving about the young defender at the end of the season.

I’m still a believer in Max Crepeau and Kamal Miller, but both were benched for the playoff loss and were part of one of the worst defensive units in the league this year.

The Bad

So, the bad can cover pretty much all the defense. Mosquera is a big talent, but it proved untenable to play both him and left back Claudio Bravo at the same time. They both want to go forward and are not great defensively. No matter who was in the lineup in central defense, the defense was bad.

Portland’s 56 goals against were 10th-worst in the league. The only team with more goals conceded that also made the playoffs were the Colorado Rapids… who also had a huge defeat in Round One and were bounced. It needs to be better.

Surprisingly, their xGA was mid-table, at 14th in the league (49.5 xGA). Still not great, but better than it looked.

Was the leaky defense personnel or tactics? Or a combination of both? This is the biggest fundamental question they need to answer this winter.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all perfect for the attacking unit or star Evander, who faded hard down the stretch. He had just 1G/1G in his final five games. While he was calling out the club on X after Portland’s playoff exit , it was another DP No. 10 that stole the show as Ryan Gauld dominated.

Flexibility

The Portland Timbers have one designated player slot open already, as the team looked into potentially adding a DP central midfielder in the summer, but nothing came to fruition.

After the season they had, I wouldn’t be surprised to see that spot allocated to a player who can impact and shield the defense. They also have

Then, of course, what happens with Evander?

Offseason Priorities

After contract talks went sour, the chasms between Evander’s camp and the Timbers were on display for all to see. Portland offered the player the biggest deal in club history, one that would have seen him paid more than the likes of Denis Bouanga and Lucho Acosta, but the sides couldn’t find an agreement.

A Qatari club made an offer for Evander in September , as GIVEMESPORT revealed. That put a wrench in negotiations as Evander’s camp sought a $15 million release clause in any new deal, something the club do not want to do.

If an offer around that mark comes from the Middle East this summer, will Portland accept it? Will Evander push for it? To be determined.

After that, how will the front office opt to fix the defense? A first full season for Surman will help, if he is indeed as ready for minutes as the club believe he is. Could they use a DP spot on a defensive midfielder? Is it sustainable to play Bravo and Mosquera together?

Another name to watch is Eryk Williamson, who I assumed was going to be traded at some point last year. He started only 10 games this season. I would (again) assume a move is made for him to depart in 2025.